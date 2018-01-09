Best prams, buggies and strollers 2018: glide your child through the city in safety and style

If you don't want to browse through T3's curated list of the best strollers, preferring instead just a single recommendation, then we consider the Stokke Trailz stroller to be the best on the market right now.

The Stokke Trailz boasts a high clearance, excellent build quality and some neat extra features such as a waterproof cover for its basket and ventilation slits in the hood that really make the difference.

For those who want more options then read on.

So, what should you be looking for in a buggy or stroller?

When it comes to choosing the right stroller, pram or travel system, it all comes down to your needs as a parent. You might need something that's lightweight and easy to transport or something with a slick mechanism that makes breaking it down and setting it up a doddle.

Perhaps you're looking to invest in an all-in-one setup, with the ability to break your pram down into a travel seat with extra storage for family strolls in the park.

Maybe you're in the market for something to help you go for a gentle jog of a morning. You're entitled to look after yourself, so why not give your little bundle of joy a comfortable place to relax while you pound the tarmac with complete control of the stroller? That's what we had in mind when we compiled this new 2018 edition of our best strollers buying guide. Care to take a stroll?

1. Stokke Trailz A high-end, feature-packed stroller Reasons to buy + High clearance + Ventilation slits + Waterproof storage cover Reasons to avoid - Pricey

With a price tag north of £900, the Stokke Trailz is easily one of the top-end choices when it comes to strollers, prams and travel systems, but you're getting a lot of features for all that hard-earned dough. For a start, there's the height - most strollers tend to be quite low-bearing, but the Stokke Trailz has a high clearance making it great for accessing your little loved one without getting that all too familiar pain in your back from bending over so often.

It's the small touches that also make the Stokke Trailz stand out, such as ventilation slits on the hood and a waterproof cover for the storage basket.

2. Baby Jogger City Select Stroller An upgradeable and well made pushchair Reasons to buy + Can expand seating for more children + Gliding platform can be attached Reasons to avoid - Not for jogging

First off, quick disclaimer: this isn't actually a jogging strolling, despite the fact those words are indeed in the product's description. Baby Jogger is actually a brand, but just because the City Select wasn't built for tarmac-pounding exercise doesn't mean it's a hard sell. In fact, this stroller has plenty going for it - the main selling point being the ability to upgrade its capacity as the size of your brood increases.

You can customise it to add a total of two seats and click on a gliding platform so a toddler can ride in between you and the pram. If you've got a family of quite young children, this stroller is ideal.

3. iCandy Orange Pushchair, Carbon One of the best looking and well-equipped pushchairs on the market Reasons to buy + 64-litre basket + Multi-sectional extending hood + Quick release front and rear wheels Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you are looking to shop at the premium end of the stroller market then you should definitely take a look at the iCandy Orange Pushchair. That's because it features a lightweight chassis, very large basket, a ventilated and extendable hood, quick release front and rear wheels, swivel bumper bars, and a lush leatherette handlebar.

The iCandy Orange package also includes a carry cot apron and two rain covers, and the pushchair can even be transformed into a double stroller with a, albeit purchased separately, converter kit. Throw in a tidy three-year warranty and stylish, modern design, and it is easy to see how while you'll spend a lot it will be money well spent.

4. Britax Bob Sport Pro Revolution Pushchair A durable and versatile double stroller Reasons to buy + Built to withstand uneven terrain + Suitable for kids up to 4 years Reasons to avoid - Not a looker

The Britax Bob Sport Pro Revolution Pushchair is an excellent choice for those looking for a double stroller. It doesn't look anything special, however, it offers superb suspension for navigating uneven terrain, has an adjustable handle height, and boasts a 17kg capacity.

5. UPPAbaby Vista Stroller Perfect for a rapidly expanding family Reasons to buy + Large 20 lbs carrying basket + Can be fitted with extra seat and platform Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The UPPAbaby Vista Stroller has a lot going for it, and with a price tag north of £800 (for the version with all the frills) you'd hope so. For a start, there's the option to add on an extra seat and platform (perfect for the expanding family), with these elements also being reversible so you can have the littles ones facing you or facing outwards.

It also comes with a huge on-board stroller basket, with a capacity of 20 Ibs. Considering storage space is a rarity in strollers, prams and travel systems, the ability to hold that much stuff on the move is a godsend. The top end model also comes with its own travel cot for use in the car.

6. Britax Affinity Travel System Lightweight and stylish, this stroller makes moving your child easy Reasons to buy + Stylish finish + Lightweight and very portable Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for jogging

The Britax Affinity has a lot going for it, including a sturdy yet maneuverable design that's great for both rural and urban jaunts and a fold-down mechanism that takes a single hand to drop it into a small form. It's also lightweight, making it nice and easy to pick up when you need to load it into the back of the car and carry it onto the bus.

There's also a nice touch of class to its design as well, with a chrome finish and a leather design to the handlebar that's both sleek and comfortable for long periods of use.

7. Babyzen YoYo Lightweight Pushchair/Stroller A super compact and easy to push pram Reasons to buy + Super compact + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Small - Can't be upgraded

Another member of the lightweight stroller family, the Babyzen YoYo is a great choice if you're looking for a pram that's easy to push and even easier to store. With so many designs offering so many features, few offer a compact size when storing it at home or in the car. And since space is a premium, the Babyzen YoYo treats it as such with a setup that's small and quick to fold down.

The shopping basket underneath is a tad small, but it's also incredibly easy to push around so you'll be able to take it to the shops, on the school run and on holiday and never worry about losing control.

8. Mamas & Papas Armadillo Stroller A neat fold-over design and great looks too Reasons to buy + Fold-over design works well + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Rather long

The Mamas & Papas Armadillo Stroller is another great choice for those hoping to utilise a lightweight design from a quality brand you can trust. The regular version and the XT version both come with a handy fold-over design that's perfect for quickly shifting the buggy into a compact form.

It's easily one of the lightweight strollers on the market, save for one snag - it's quite long when fully extended. It's not a deal breaker, but with the seat fully reclined and the footrest out, you're looking at a noticeable 36 inches.

9. Thule Urban Glide Big wheels and a high clearance make this pram perfect for jogging Reasons to buy + Great for jogging + Plenty of pockets Reasons to avoid - Hefty

Sometimes a smaller, lightweight buggy just won't cut it. Sometimes you need something with a little more heft and bulk to it. That's what you get with the Thule Urban Glide - big wheels, high clearance and a size that's certain to keep your child safe whatever terrain you might be covering on a day-to-day basis.

The canopy, which includes a secondary window to keep an eye on your child, can be adjusted to multiple positions and the handlebar can be moved to different heights to suit shorter and taller users. You also get plenty of pockets and holders to keep those all important baby items at close hand.

10. Silver Cross Reflex A pushchair with unrivaled suspension and generous storage Reasons to buy + Sublime suspension + Incredibly versatile Reasons to avoid - Not a looker

The big selling point of the Silver Cross Reflex is its sublime suspension - whether you're heading off-road for a cross-country stroll or making a school run that's all kerbs and bumps, this setup will keep your baby or toddler happy regardless. The seat is fully reclinable so it's also ideal if you want to get around while the smaller person in your life catches a little shut-eye.

The storage basket is also generous, giving you plenty of room to store those all important items and with a long, extendable hood you can also keep them shaded from those occasional sunny days.