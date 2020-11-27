Best rowing machine deals for Black Friday: the best indoor rower deals available NOW

It's still not too late to get a rowing machine this Black Friday. Technically, it's Black Friday today but the best Black Friday rowing machine deals have been on for at least a week but in some cases for a few weeks now. That said, we had to wait for the best rowing machine deals until now. We hope you have been patient until now.

Due to new lockdown restrictions being imposed on people, even now, at the tail-end of 2020 (who would've thought?), most people wanting to get fit have to find a way to do it indoors and the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines are perfect for this purpose. Some of the higher end models have built-in screens so you can stream workouts or just catch up on the telly.

Hydrow Connected Rower | Was $2,245 | Now $1,995 | Save $250 at Best Buy

Not a particularly cheap rowing machine, yet the Hydrow is now $250 off on black Friday at Best Buy. Stream live workouts or browse the 1000-strong workout library on the Hydrow's 22" HD touchscreen monitor. This quiet rowing machine is a joy to look at and use, a great deal from Best Buy!View Deal

XtremepowerUS Water Rowing Machine | Was $3,999.95| Now $1,099.95 | Save $2,900 at Walmart

Now this is a MEGA deal: save $2,900 on the XtremepowerUS Water Rowing Machine. Water rowers simulate the sensation of rowing on water: the harder you row, the harder the resistance will get. Not to mention, nothing beats rowing to the sound of water splashing around in the tank. Indoor rowing doesn't get much better than that.View Deal

JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine | Was £699 | Now £579 | Save £120 at JTX Fitness

This JTX Freedom Air rower deal is not only a pretty good but also one of the only ones we could find that's available in the UK. Of course, you can get knock-off brands for cheap but those machines will probably fall apart in no time. On the other hand, the JTX Freedom Air rower features magnetic and air resistance, easy fold system with transport wheels and is self powered so it doesn't have to be used around electrical sockets. View Deal

Best cheap rowing machine deals

