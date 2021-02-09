Best Presidents Day deals: $500 off Legion 7i RTX 2070 gaming laptops

Head over to Lenovo's Presidents Day sale today to score an incredible deal on an RTX 2070 gaming laptop. With discounts and deals on laptops, 2-in-1's, and more, Lenovo's sale is the destination right now for a cheap gaming laptop.

The best deal by is on the Legion 7i gaming laptops, with all models receiving sizeable discounts over the course of the next week. The RTX2070 Legion 7i is by far the best deal on an RTX 2070 gaming laptop you'll find all week, receiving a hefty $500 discount for a limited time.

Lenovo Legion 7i Gaming Laptop Up to $500 off Lenovo's Legion 7i gaming laptops

All of Lenovo's Legion 7i's are getting a nice price drop this week thanks to Presidents Day, but the best value is their RTX2070 model getting a massive $500 off! Grab the latest gaming machine from Lenovo at it's best price ever!

With some of the best gaming laptops available on the market, Lenovo offers the latest RTX GPUs at a pretty great price to begin with.

That said, this deal is unbeatable in value as you get the latest RTX2070 paired with 10th Gen Intel i7 which will absolutely destroy most modern games. Loaded with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, Lenovo's Legion 7i RTX 2070 gaming laptop is built for speed.

Of course, you can save a bit more if you go for one of the older models. GTX models start as low as $1300, but if you can you should pony up the $200 and upgrade to the RTX 2070 version. It'll serve you much better, taking advantage of the tech to provide a much longer shelf life.

Lenovo's Presidents Day sale is ending next Monday, so you've got all week to decide whether or not this is the deal for you. Let's be honest though, at $500 off this is a must-buy for those serious about grabbing a new gaming laptop on sale. Jump on this offer ASAP before it's gone!

