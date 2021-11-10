NordicTrack is one of the biggest names in fitness machines and its range includes treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and rowers. These pro-quality machines look suited to a commercial gym as they do in your home and are designed to give you a serious workout.

They also all use the iFit video instruction platform, which provides a wide range of live and pre-recorded instructor workouts. The videos cover every type of exercise and put you in a range of exotic locations to make that run, cycle or row that bit more interesting.

Even before we eat too much over the holidays and plan our New Year's resolutions to lose those pounds, NordicTrack is making workouts that bit more appealing with some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen on fitness products. Right now there are savings to be had on its popular treadmills, cycles, ellipticals and weights.

Best NordicTrack Black Friday deals

NordicTrack Commercial 2450: was $2,299, now $1,999 at NordicTrack

This tough treadmill comes with a 14-inch screen and an incline range from -3 to 15%. It also folds up when not in use.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750: was $1,899, now $1,599 at NordicTrack

The Commercial 1750 features a 10-inch HD touchscreen and a -3 to 15% incline range.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: was $1,999, now $1,499 at NordicTrack

With a 22-inch rotating touchscreen, the S22i Studio Cycle has a -10 to 20% incline and 24 digital resistance levels.

NordicTrack Commercial 14.9: was $1,999, now $1,499 at NordicTrack

This front-drive elliptical features a 14-inch screen, 26 digital resistance levels and up to 20% incline.