The best Nikon Z7 deals for June 2020

The Nikon Z7 is a full-frame, flagship mirrorless camera aimed at serious enthusiasts and even professional photographers.

It has a huge 45.7-megapixel CMOS image sensor, far larger than the 24-MP of its lesser sibling, the Z6.

The Z7 also boasts an ISO adjustable from 64 to 25,600, an autofocus system with 493 focal points, shooting speeds of up to nine frames per second, and the ability to shoot 4K video in RAW and at 30p. Alternatively, 12-bit RAW Ultra HD video can be streamed over an HDMI cable to an external recorder.

Nikon claims the Z7’s full-frame lens mount is the widest on sale today, at 55m, and the company offers a wide range of Z mount lenses to get the most out of the camera. Power comes from the EXPEED 6 image processor, which helps to produce low-light images with reduced noise and a wide dynamic range at high and low ISO values.

The rear of the camera houses a 3.2-inch tilting LCD touchscreen, while the weather-resistant body is made from a lightweight but tough magnesium alloy. Images and videos are saved to an XQD memory card, and Nikon claims the shutter mechanism is rated for a life of 200,000 shots.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless transfer of images and controlling the camera remotely from Nikon’s smartphone app.

Since it arrived in 2019, the Nikon Z7 has received eye-detection autofocus via a firmware update, making it easy to lock onto your subject’s eyes and keep their face perfectly in focus. If shooting in a crowd, just pick which eyes you want the camera to focus on, and the processor and autofocus system will do the rest.

There’s also a separate function for animal detection, keeping your furry friends in focus and making pet portraits easy. Animals are also recognised while shooting video, keeping them sharply in focus while you concentrate on the framing.

Like the Nikon Z6, the Z7 features in-camera, five-axis vibration reduction to compensate for camera shake when shooting without a tripod, helping to keep images sharp and video smooth. There’s also an electronic vibration reduction system which helps stabilize the image when shooting sports and other fast-moving action.

Check out the best Nikon Z7 deals below:

Liked this?