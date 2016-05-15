Best Nexus 6P deals and tariffs for May 2016

Towards the end of 2015, Google revealed the latest two additions to the Nexus line up in the form of the Nexus 5X and its sibling, the Nexus 6P. The flagship 6P is created by Chinese manufacturer Huawei and features a massuve 5.7-inch QHD display, which will stun you as soon as you turn the phone on.

There's a 12.3MP camera and it comes already stocked with Android Marshmellow and will be one of the first phones updated to Android 7.

We've collected together some of our favourite Nexus 6P deals here to get you the best deal we can possibly find. Take a look through, but before you start bear in mind there are three different storage versions at either 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of space.

The UK's best Nexus 6P deals:

Get this deal: from e2save

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Now let's break down the best Nexus 6P deals by network...

Best Nexus 6P deals on Vodafone - Offers extras like Spotify and Sky Sports

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £34pm

This first deal from Vodafone offers a Nexus 6P for free upfront, with a monthly cost of £34. You get a 32GB Nexus 6P as well as unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of data. It's even cheaper in the long run as it comes with £51 cashback as well. Total cost over 24 months is £765

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | 6GB data | £39pm

After a bit more internet on your monthly plan? You'll need to spend a more, but it's worth it as this deal comes with 6GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts. It gets even better than this though... The total 24 month cost on this deal is £936

Get this deal: from Carphone Warehouse

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Best Nexus 6P deals on O2 - The network with extras like O2 Priority

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Get this deal: from e2save

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | 10GB data | £40pm

If you really want to be on O2 (maybe you like that £1 lunch deal) and have a need for lots of data, then go for this deal. You'll get 10GB of data as well as a free phone, unlimited calls and all the texts. All for £40. Total cost over 24 months is £960

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Best Nexus 6P deals on EE - The place to go if you want high-speed 4G

Nexus 6P 32GB | £9.99 phone | 1000 mins | unlimited texts | 2GB data | £40.99pm

For £40.99 per month and £9.99 upfront you could bag yourself a Nexus 6P with 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of data on EE. We'd only recommend choosing EE if you particularly want to stay on the UK's largest network,, otherwise there are better deals to be found elsewhere. Total cost over 24 months £993.75

Get this deal: from EE

Nexus 6P 32GB | £49.99 upfront | Unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 5GB data | £40.99pm

Happy to pay slightly more upfront? Great! For £49.99 upfront plus £40.99 you could get the Nexus 6P with unlimited calls and texts and a very reasonable 5GB of data. Total cost over 24 months £1033.75

Get this deal: from EE

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 20GB data | £55.99pm

Got a Netflix addiction? Like streaming music? Playing games online? Then you need more data. This deal will probably have you covered, with 20GB of data (plus your now fairly standard unlimited calls and texts) for £55.99 per month. Alright it's not cheap but that is a lot of data. Plus the Nexus 6P is free upfront! Total cost over 24 months is £1343.76

Get this deal: from EE

Best Nexus 6P deals from iD - The in-house network from Carphone Warehouse

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone | 600 mins | 5000 texts | 2GB data | £37.50

This deal from ID offers a fairly low monthly cost for the 32GB version of the Nexus 6P smartphone, with no upfront cost. 600 minutes isn't great but if you aren't much of a talker it might work for you. But you can get more for less elsewhere. Total cost over 24 months is £900

Get this deal: from ID Mobile

Nexus 6P 32GB | Free phone |1200 mins | 5000 texts | 2GB data | £37.50

This deal's better than the one above, but it still isn't great. You get the Nexus 6P free upfront and1200 minutes, plus 2GB of data, for the same monthly cost of £37.50 (we don't understand why either). Total lifetime cost over 24 months is £900

Get this deal: from ID Mobile

Nexus 6P 32GB | £29.99 upfront | 1200 mins | 5000 texts | 1GB data | £35.50

This deal from ID is slightly cheaper monthly, but comes with an upfront cost for the Nexus 6P. You're limited to 2000 minutes and 5000 texts, but that should still be fine for many people. Only 1 GB of data though, so not that exciting a deal compared to competing networks. Total cost over 24 months is £881.99

Get this deal: from Carphone Warehouse