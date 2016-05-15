Best Nexus 5X deals and tariffs for May 2016

Google brought LG back on board for the Nexus 5X to replicate the success of the Nexus 5 from 2013. The headline is: LG did it. The Nexus 5X is the smaller and cheaper brother of the Nexus 6P and comes with a gorgeous 5.2-inch display.

There's a beefed up processor, a big improvement in the camera and then there's USB-C support to round it all off. The phone only weighs 136 grams and is really easy to hold.

But the best bit is the Android 6 Marshmallow software and the fact you're set to get the latest software updates before any other manufacturer with the Nexus 5X. Or, at least for the next few years anyway.

When looking at the Nexus 5X, bear in mind there are two different storage versions so you need to decide on 16GB or 32GB. Let's take a look at some of the best Nexus 5X deals we have found in the UK.

Further down the page you'll find this months best deals sorted by their networks, and the size of the phone, but these top three are the best overall deals this month.

The UK's best Nexus 5X deals in May 2016

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 6GB data | £35pm

This top deal offers a huge £216 in cashaback. That's quite a bit of money! You get unlimited minutes and texts, along with a generous 6GB of 4G data, which is plenty for most people. All for just £35 per month. Total cost of this deal over 24 months is £624

Get this deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | 600 calls | 5000 texts | 2GB of data | £23.50pm

This little network from the Carphone Warehouse occasionally kicks up good deals. You may only get 600 minutes, and you're limited to 5000 texts, but you do get 2GB of data, which with Wi-Fi should be enough for many people. Plus the Nexus 5X itself is free upfront, all for a VERY low £23.50. Total cost over 24 months is £564

Get this deal: from ID Mobile

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data | £40pm

You'll have to spend a little more to get a good deal on O2, but you do get some good choices, plus all the positives of O2 Priority. This deal offers a free 32GB Nexus 5X handset and you get unlimited calls and texts with a massive 10GB of data each month. There's even a free Fitbit Flex in black thrown in! The total 24 month cost is £960

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Now let's break down the best Nexus 5X deals by network...

Best Nexus 5X deals on Vodafone - Offers extras like Spotify and Sky Sports

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 2GB data | £30pm

Vodafone hits the ground running with this tempting Nexus 5X deal. You get the 32GB handset for free and there's a decent 2GB of 4G data. You also get unlimited calls and texts as well, and the deal is made even better by the £50 cashback if you use the link below. Total cost of this deal over 24 months is £670

Get this deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

Nexus 5X 32GB | £59.99 upfront | Unlimited mins | unlimited texts | 2GB data | £26pm

If you don't want to part with cash upfront ignore this deal. That said, it's good if you're looking for a cheaper monthly cost. It's £26 a month for 2GB of data each month with unlimited calls and texts as well. The total 24 month cost is £683.99

Get this deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

Best Nexus 5X deals on O2 - The network with extras like O2 Priority

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 3GB data | £31.50pm

O2 delayed stocking the Nexus 5X for a little while, but it's here now and with some fantastic deals. Here you'll get the 32GB handset for free, with unlimited calls and texts and 3GB data each month. Plus you'll get a £50 Love2Shop High Street so you can pick yourself up some awesome new phone accessories as well. Or clothes. You know, whatever you want. It's your voucher, we can't tell you how to spend it. The total 24 month cost is £756

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 1GB data | £28pm

Unlimited calls and texts with 1GB of data for £28 and no upfront cost on the Nexus 5X. It's a sweet deal, just make sure you connect to the Wi-Fi. Plus it comes with a free Fitbit Zip. The total 24 month cost is £627

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 10GB data | £40pm

This deal offers a free 32GB Nexus 5X handset and you get unlimited calls and texts with a massive 10GB of data each month. There's even a free Fitbit Flex in black thrown in! The total 24 month cost is £960

Get this deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Best Nexus 5X deals on EE - The place to go if you want high-speed 4G

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | 1000 mins | unlimited texts | 2GB data | £25.99pm

This is one of the cheapest deals we can find right now for the two year period. Just £25.99 per month for 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of data. That's not unlimited calls, but let's be honest, you probably won't go over 1000. 2GB of data isn't a lot though, so just keep an eye on your downloads OK? Total cost over 24 months £623.76

Get this deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | unlimited calls | unlimited texts | 4GB data | £29.99pm

Need just a wee bit more data? We've got you covered. This deal comes with 4GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, all for £29.99 - not bad, plus the Nexus 5X itself is free. Plus this month it comes with a free Amazon Fire Streaming stick! Who doesn't love free stuff? Total cost over 24 months £719.76

Get this deal: from Buy Mobiles

Nexus 5X 32GB | £20.99 upfront | 1000 minutes | unlimited texts | 2GB data | £24.99pm

This deal is a bit of an odd one. It's a pound cheaper than our first one from EE, but it comes with a £20.99 upfront cost. You get the same perks - 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2 GB of data. It's slightly cheaper, but we're quite sure why it's a deal, when the other one exists. Total cost over 24 months is £620.75

Get this deal: from Mobile Phones Direct

Best Nexus 5X deals on iD - A 4G network run by Carphone Warehouse

Get this deal: from ID Mobile

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | 1200 calls | 5000 texts | 4GB data | £31.50pm

The monthly payments are higher here but you get double the minutes and data, and sometimes that extra data can make all the difference. Total cost over 24 months is £756

Get this deal: from ID Mobile

Nexus 5X 32GB | Free phone | 300 calls | 5000 texts | 1GB data | £19.50pm

The month cost on this is SO LOW, but so is your monthly allowence. Only 300 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB of data, which is a tight allowence. But then if you're on a tight budget the cost is perfect. Total cost over 24 months is £468

Get this deal: from Carphone Warehouse