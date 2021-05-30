Memorial Day sales 2021: over 75 of the best sales happening this weekend

Memorial Day sales are officially here to kick off summer in style, offering must-see deals and offers on everything to start the season off right. While most Memorial Day savings events focus on home goods and outdoor products, there's still plenty of retailers out there looking to take advantage of the holiday weekend rush.

This year, our guide is here to help those looking for only the best of the best Memorial Day sales going on this weekend. Whether your shopping for clothes on sale, the best TV deals or even cheap sporting goods, our roundup of the best sales this Memorial Day weekend is sure to have something for you.

With Amazon Prime Day not expected for at least a couple of months after Memorial Day, this weekend's sales are the last chance to find Black Friday level savings before Prime Day. For those in need of some guidance, the biggest offers this weekend will be around appliances and home electronics, but others shouldn't be deterred from checking out there favorite stores.

For example, Lenovo is running a pretty great Memorial Day sale that can save shoppers up to 75% on select laptops. Anyone in need of a new gaming laptop or student laptop are sure to find their next mobile machine super cheap here.

Clothing outlets are throwing excellent summer savings events this weekend as well, with stores like Old Navy offering must-see offers like BOGO's and clearance discounts.

So kick back and check out some of the best Memorial Day sales and be sure to check back over the weekend to find more top deals and offers.

The top 20 Memorial Day sales

Amazon

Find summer savings on home and outdoor products including gardening tools and accessories, cookware, patio furniture, food containers and more. Save upwards of 40% on select products through the holiday weekend.

Amerisleep

Hands down one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses available, Amerisleep kicking off their Memorial Day sale with multiple offers. On top of a 30% coupon code, shoppers can find deals on bedding, pillows, and much more.

Appliances Connection

Focusing entirely on offering some must-see deals on major appliances for the home. Appliances Connection is a top contender for the best Memorial Day appliance sale this year. Find big savings on Samsung, LG, Frigidaire, GE and more this weekend.

B&H Photo

Anyone in need of photography equipment and AV gear should keep an eye on B&H Photo's Memorial Day sale. With the recent release of mirrorless cameras from Nikon and the like, expect some killer deals on the latest and greatest cameras come Memorial Day weekend.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Save up to 40% on bedding, kitchen appliances, patio furniture and more now through the holiday weekend at Bed Bath & Beyond. Offering a solid selection of over 10,000 products on sale through Memorial Day, this is a sale definitely worth checking out if home products are what you're after.



Best Buy

Find deals on home electronics and appliances at Best Buy this weekend. There's some excellent deals on TVs with 4K Smart TVs starting as low as $500, but there's plenty of great offers on appliances to browse through as well.

Chewy

While not officially a Memorial Day sale, Chewy offers a ton of great deals on pet products during their Pet Month sale. Get your pet setup right this summer with some new toys, treats and everything else their heart desires.

Dick's Sporting Goods

It wouldn't be summer without the great outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods has some great deals on footwear, sports gear, fitness equipment and more through the holiday weekend.

Emma Mattress

Save an extra 10% on the Emma Original mattress now through Memorial Day. A top of the line memory foam bed-in-a-box mattress, the Emma Original offers an incredible level of comfort and support. Check out our Emma mattress review for details.

Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear had a massive blowout sale last year during Memorial Day weekend that took upwards of 75% off select styles. Hopefully we'll see the same sale again this year, as it was one of the most popular sales of the year.

GameStop

GameStop is running a handful of offers over the holiday weekend with discounts of up to 40% off Nintendo Switch games as well as a BOGO deal on pre-owned games $19.99 or less.

Home Depot

Offering a solid selection of home and garden products on sale this Memorial Day, shoppers will find discounts on combo kits, lawn mowers, gardening tools and he like over at Home Depot. There's also some solid offers on appliances as well.

Lenovo

Offering deals that save upwards of 75% off, Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is an excellent opportunity to save on laptops, gaming laptops, workstations and more. There's big savings on the Yoga line as well as Legion gaming laptops!

Lowe's

Lowe's is offering a great selection of appliances and packages on sale this Memorial Day weekend, with some models receiving upwards of 40% off. You'll also find savings on home and garden products, patio furniture, outdoor tools and more.

Mattress Firm

Offering a staggering 50% off on select mattress, shoppers are bound to find the mattress that's right for them at the perfect price. With some mattress getting upwards of $500 dropped off their price tag, there's no better time than now to start shopping for that new mattress on the cheap. Expect more mattresses on sale over the coming days!

Nike

Save up to 40% now through the holiday weekend on athletic wear, sneakers and accessories. Find men's, women's and children's styles and clothing on sale and get the family geared up for summer!

Old Navy

Get ready for summer with Old Navy's Memorial Day weekend sale event which should offer savings on swim trunks, shoes, sandals, and more. Expect to also see discounts on accessories and other great items leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.

Target

Target's Ready Set Summer sale offers seasonal discounts on clothing, home and outdoor products and more. It's a great sale with a huge selection of products to check out, perfect for browsers just looking to find some solid deals!

Walmart

As expected, shoppers can find a ton of deals on spring and summer gear of at Walmart. There's also plenty of offers on home electronics as well including TVs, appliances and smart tech.

Wayfair

Running a solid clearance sale over the Memorial Day weekend that covers just about every type of home product from furniture to outdoor products, bedding, appliances and more, Wayfair offers a super large selection of home goods on sale.

Best Memorial Day sales and deals

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Now: $799 | Was: $1198 | Savings: $399 (33%)

Not only can you save nearly $400 on this top memory foam mattress, but you also get $399 worth of accessories included for free, making this an even better deal. View Deal

Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves Now: $263.10 | Was: $419 | Savings: $156 (37%)

A heavy-duty charcoal grill with enough space to cook up to 30 hamburgers in one go. It features four heavy-duty cast-iron grates, an easy-life hood with temperature gauge and a chimney – so it can be used as a smoker too.View Deal

When is Memorial Day 2021?

This year, Memorial Day 2021 falls on Monday May 31st. Falling on the final Monday of May, Memorial Day sales are expected to start as early as a week or two before the actual holiday itself.

How do I shop Memorial Day sales?

Easily! Just check back regularly or bookmark our guide for quick access to the best deals updated daily. With stores unfortunately still closed, buying online is your best option. Almost all stores are still providing in-store pickup and delivery, so no matter what deal you're after you can shop to your hearts content.

Where to find the best Memorial Day Sales

Of course, Amazon is always a contender during sales since they have such wide variety of product categories. That shouldn't deter you from check out other retailers and sites, though! You can some pretty incredible deals – sometimes even better than Amazon – if you dig deep enough.

Thankfully, you've got us to bring together some of the best Memorial Day sales going on right now, all in one place! Our guide is here to show you where the best Memorial Day sales are happening and how much you can save.

Who has the best Memorial Day sales?

You can expect the big players like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to pull out all the stops for Memorial Day, but don't let these three take up all of your time. B&H Photo and Adorama are great for those looking to find a deal on camera equipment, and anyone looking for some sick PC accessories can get a good deal on Razer gaming accessories.

Online marketplaces including Newegg and Wayfair also run excellent Memorial Day sales, so be sure to keep an eye on T3's guide for the best deals all week.

What goes on sale for Memorial Day?

Last year, Memorial Day sales focused primarily around outdoor home and garden products, electronics, and clothing. As the start of the summer, it's no surprise that some of the top selling products were grills, BBQ's and patio furniture.

That said, some of the best Memorial Day sales will be found around electronics, home furniture, appliances and clothing. Memorial Day sales offer an excellent opportunity to stock up on some new threads, grab that new Weber grill you've been saving for or even upgrade that appliances in your kitchen.

We expect a very similar outcome this year during Memorial Day sales, as sales days tend to have a common customer theme around them. Expect similar discounts to last year in terms of discounts with most of the same products we saw on sale last year. Keep an eye on all things outdoor and home, these are the categories where you'll find the best deals!

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, however, it's fair game. Deals on just about everything will be around, from deals on laptops to discounts on TVs, deals on appliances, and much much more. Many think that Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop, but in reality you'll want to keep an eye on the sales leading up to Memorial Day. There are tons of sleeper deals that aren't even promoted that beat Memorial Days already, so if you're a wise shopper you can save like you're shopping some of the best Memorial Day sales ahead of schedule.

Memorial Day sales primarily offer great savings on home and outdoor products, including indoor furniture, patio furniture, clothing, electronics, and more. It's the kick off sale of the summer, which means everything outdoor is fair game when it comes to what specifically will go on sale.

Of course, almost all retailers and stores will in some way have their own Memorial Day sale, but keep a look out on appliances and other home electronics. These tend to get the biggest discounts during Memorial Day, with some major appliance dealers, including the likes of Home Depot, Lowe's and Appliances Connection, all offer package deals that save upwards of 50% off.

Patio furniture also gets some love during Memorial Day sales, with patio furniture sets and tables receiving sizeable discounts as well. Usually, these offers cap out at around 40% depending on the piece, but don't be surprised to see discounts of up to 60% off if you look hard enough.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While official Memorial Day sales and deals won't kick off until mid-May, you'll start to see early Memorial Day deals and offers by the end of April. Each Year, it seems sales start earlier and earlier and Memorial Day is no exception.

While most of the good deals will show up the week before Memorial Day, you'll find some pretty incredible offers and discounts as early as the last week of April. Our guide here will cover any early deals and offers we find noteworthy, but don't be afraid to start shopping now to see what you can find.

Shoppers will be surprised to see just how much they can save already, and just how many deals that'll be live during some of the best Memorial Day sales are already live right now. While we will of course see some exclusive Memorial Day deals, and it some cases it may be smart to hold off, deals you can find right now may just be worth the buy.

For the best Memorial Day deals, you'll want to hold until at least the second week of May to start shopping seriously. Otherwise, start looking now and grab the deal before it's gone. Memorial Day weekend is a mess with tons of shoppers trying to grab available deals as fast as possible, so if you've got something special you're saving for and it goes on sale prior to Memorial Day, we would recommend not hesitating on the buy.