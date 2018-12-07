Best mattress deals: save over £100 on Silentnight pocket sprung mattresses

Did you miss out on yesterday's 25% discount on Emma mattresses? No worries, here's a range of price cuts on more of the best mattresses you can buy, this time from Silentnight. Because in the cut-throat world of mattress selling, if you snooze, you lose. Which is ironic really, isn't it?

Silentnight's mattresses are much beloved by Which? And T3!

Silentnight 1200 Pocket mattresses | Save up to £125|

Silentnight's award-scooping pocket-sprung mattress eschews trendy memory foam to focus on the good, old fashioned virtues of pocket springs.

Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, the 1200 Pocket range uses breathable fibre layers to allow a more natural airflow, 'for an optimum sleeping temperature that doesn't cost the planet or your pocket.' Yes!

As the name suggests, there are 1200 individual springs, zoned for 'ultimate pressure relief and tailored comfort' with a feel that is described as 'Medium/Firm'. The mattresses are also double-sided for added durability, and to give you something to do every few months.

The range of discounts is slightly baffling, but the standout is the Super King, which is £110 of, thanks to a 17% price cut. The single gets a decidedly stingy 4% reduction, which equates to about 12 quid.

That leaves the double as the best option, with a £125/27% price cut. Surely the double is the one everyone wants anyway?View Deal