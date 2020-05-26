Lowe's still has some amazing Memorial Day deals: best sales, offers and savings on home improvement, furniture, grills, appliances and more

Lowe's Memorial Day 2020 sales have served us up some great deals over the weekend. The good news is, these offers on outdoor decor, DIY equipment, home improvement and more are still on today, and largely continue until June 6. So yup, Lowe's is still cutting up to 40% off home appliances from big brands such as Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. Read on for the best Memorial Day discounts from Lowe's.
Savings are spread out across appliance and home product categories during Lowe's Memorial Day sales event, with discounts of up to 40% off on products ranging from refrigerators to microwaves, dishwashers and more. You'll also find savings on select patio furniture and deals on smart home products.
You'll still find hundreds of items on sale, but you can quickly browse through each of Lowe's Memorial Day sale categories by clicking on the deal links below, or for more savings, head to our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales going on right now – this Lowe's sale is definitely among the best Memorial Day furniture sales.
- Browse ALL Lowe's Memorial Day Sale deals!
- Up to 40% off appliances in the Lowe's sale
- Best Lowe's outdoor deals
- Or try the best Home Depot Memorial Day deals
Lowe's Complete Memorial Day Sales Event
Shop Lowe's entire selection of Memorial Day deals and sales, with discounts across categories including outdoor power equipment, patio furniture, grills and barbecues, home decor, appliances, and more.View Deal
Save up to 30% on select outdoor and patio furniture
Grab a new deck chair or new outdoor dining set on sale now at Lowe's during their Memorial Day weekend sales event. Discounts on a variety of styles and colors to suit anyone's persona taste!View Deal
Get $70 off this Monument grill, now $329 at Lowe's
This four-burner gas grill in black and porcelain boasts 60,000 BTU for powerful heat and performance. With the four main burners and one side burner, the total cooking area is a huge, 723 inches square. The porcelain-coated grill plates give even cooking and easier cleaning. View Deal
Get $50 off select Weber Genesis Series Grills at Lowe's
Dine outside in style with a Weber Genesis series grill. There's $50 off select models, with different features and styles, so have a browse and pick the one that's right for you. This deal ends 31 May. Order now and get cooking! View Deal
Char-Broil Performance Black and Stainless 6-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with 1 Side Burner, £100 off!
There's a 34% saving on this whopper of a grill from one of our favourite brands. With electronic ignition, porcelain-coated grates and grease pan and a 10,000 BTU side burner, this is a lot of grill for the money, with $100 off the usual price.View Deal
Save up to 25% on select outdoor tools and power equipment
Grab some new backyard equipment this Memorial Day with deals on everything from mowers to hedge trimmers. Select from brands including Craftsman, Husqvarna, Greenworks, and more.View Deal
Save up to 20% on select ceiling fans and lighting fixtures
Looking to upgrade those light fixtures? How about a new ceiling fan for your bedroom? Lowe's is cutting prices on select home ceiling fans and fixtures this Memorial Day weekend only!View Deal
Save up to 35% on select smart home items and products
Bring your home into the 21st century with smart cameras, video doorbells, and more. Lowe's is bringing huge discounts on everything from Google Nest cameras to Ring video doorbells.View Deal
Save up to 30% on select power tools and accessories
Father's Day is just around the corner, get a head start and grab dad that new circular saw or drill driver he's been after. Lowe's has dropped the price on tons of power tools and accessories for Memorial Day weekend!View Deal
Up to 25% off select faucets in Lowe's Memorial Day sale
Changing your faucet can have a bit impact on the look of your kitchen or bathroom. Pick up a smart new bath or sink faucet for a bargain price with up to 25% off a range of styles at Lowe's this Memorial Day. View Deal
