Best Labor Day sales 2021: best deals live now plus what to expect

The best Labor Day sales of 2021 are gearing up and with them will come a ton of deals on appliances, furniture, mattress, electronics, and more. As we send off the Summer season in style with barbecues and parties, Labor Day sales give shoppers the chance to find some awesome deals on everything from clothing to TVs. Old fashions are phasing out and outdated models are being replaced, giving deal hunters the best chance until Black Friday deals start and Amazon Prime Day finally shows up (don't worry, it's still happening!).

Whether your hoping to find a deal on TVs, pickup a new pair of shoes, or upgrade your kitchen appliances, the best Labor Day sales are happening as we speak. While almost everyone is running their own Labor Day sale, this holiday weekend mainly sees deals on appliances and home products shine. Savings of up to 40% or more can be found on brand new major appliances at a handful of Labor Day appliance sales. Best Buy's Labor Day sale, for example, offers a massive selection of major and minor appliances on sale now through Labor Day weekend.

Appliances aren't the only products getting major price cuts this holiday weekend, though. Labor Day mattress sales offer some of the best discounts of the year on mattresses. Shoppers can save big on classic mattresses and new memory-foam mattresses with discounts of up to 50% off at Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale for example.

Home Depot Labor Day Sale 2021 : Home Depot's best Labor Day deals you just can't miss

: Home Depot's best Labor Day deals you just can't miss Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: See the best deals at Lowe's Labor Day Savings event

Labor Day sales are also an excellent opportunity to save on indoor and outdoor furniture. With Labor Day officially marking the end of summer, shoppers will find some great deals on patio sets, deck furniture, and other backyard decor. Deal hunters can save with Labor Day furniture sales at Ashley Homestore or Overstock, where savings of up to 70% can be found on thousands of pieces site wide.

Find some of the best Labor Day sales happening right now by using the quick-nav guide, or keep on reading to find the best deals on appliances, furniture, and more. during the best Labor Day sales of 2021. We're adding more Labor Day sales to the list as they go live, so be sure to check back through Labor Day for more of the best Labor Day sales and deals of the year!

Deal hunters out there already know that Labor Day sales during Labor Day weekend are some of the best times to find deals on appliances, furniture, TVs and other household products. Not just the end of summer but a day to celebrate all the hard work you've done, Labor Day sales are a great chance to get something special for the home. Whether it be a new 4K TV, a new couch for the family room or a new refrigerator for the kitchen, this'll be the time to save big.

If home appliances aren't quite what you're looking for, there will also be some great sales on clothing, personal electronics, video games and more. Retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Amazon will all have sales running through the Labor Day weekend and you'll find deals in just about every category you can think of. We'll be making sure this guide gets updated with the best Labor Day sales and the best Labor Day deals available.

Labor Day appliance sales 2021

Labor Day appliance sales

If you're looking to find Labor Day deals on appliances be sure you checkout the sales below. The big sales will be happening at Lowe's, Home Depot and Appliance's Connection which will take upwards of 30% off select home appliances. That means major discounts on refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and just about every other home appliance you may need.

Appliances Connection Labor Day Appliance Sale

The Appliances Connection Labor Day sale is live and you can save a massive 50% off select products site wide. There are tons of deals happening including BOGO's, instant rebates, and package deals, all with major brands on sale. If you're hoping to upgrade that kitchen, now's your chance!View Deal

AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Labor Day sale has kicked off with a massive 45% off savings across hundreds of major and minor appliances site wide. Head on over today to save hundreds on indoor and outdoor appliances.View Deal

Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale

With savings on indoor and outdoor products, you'll find everything you need to finish off that DIY project on sale including tools, flooring, lighting fixtures and more. Going on now, you can save up to 30% on select home appliances with some of the biggest name brands on sale for a limited time.

Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

Home Depot's Labor Day sale is live and you can find some great deals on top-brand appliances. Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off select appliances and models, making it the perfect opportunity to save on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more.View Deal

Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is live and you can save big on major appliances by heading over to their Appliance Summer Sale. You'll find deals on individual appliances as well as complete packages, so you can upgrade that kitchen piece by piece or all in one shot if you prefer.View Deal

Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale

Sears' Labor Day sale is live and you can save up to 40% on select appliances by heading over to their deals page right now. Save $100 or more on dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and more now through Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Abt Labor Day Appliance Sale

Abt's Labor Day appliance sale has kicked off and you can save hundreds on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more for the next few weeks. Abt offers individual appliances as well as appliance packages on sale as well! Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more are all on sale right now!View Deal

Labor Day furniture sales 2021

Labor Day furniture sales

Labor Day sales bring some of the biggest discounts on home and outdoor furniture, making it the best time to change up that family room or patio. Most retailers will be taking upwards of 70% off select pieces with the most savings to be found on last season's best pieces. You'll also find mattresses, lighting fixtures, rugs and more on sale during Labor Day furniture sales.

Ashley Homestore Labor Day Furniture Sale

Ashley Furniture's Labor Day sale is live! Jump on over to their deals section to find deals of up to 50% on select products. Dining benches, patio furniture, back to school desks and more can all be found on sale right now!

Overstock Labor Day Furniture Sale

Head on over to Overstock's End of Summer Super Sale and save up to 70% on thousands of furniture pieces. This is your chance to save big on patio furniture, home decor, office furniture and more during Overstock's last major sale until Black Friday later this year. Overstock is also offering free shipping on basically every item too!View Deal

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Furniture Sale

While Bed Bath & Beyond's Labor Day landing page isn't up yet, you can still head over and save hundreds on tons of clearance and sale items store wide. Save on home decor, rugs, bedding, curtains and more with deals of up to 75% off select products right now! Once Bed Bath & Beyond's Labor Day sale is live, we'll update this link accordingly.View Deal

Kirkland's Labor Day Furniture Sale

Kirkland's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet, but you can still save on hundreds of items with special price drops happening store wide. You can also save 20% off your entire order right now if you use the coupon code SAVE20 at checkout! Kirkland's offers free shipping on all orders $99 and up.View Deal

Labor Day electronic sales 2021

Labor Day electronics sales

Keeping with the trend of home improvement and home decor, you'll find plenty of home and personal electronics on sale as well. TVs, headphones, laptops, cameras, all on sale with massive discounts of up to 50% or more on select products. Best Buy, Newegg, Adorama, B&H Photo and the like will all have some excellent deals to check out during their Labor Day weekend sales.

Adorama Labor Day Electronics Sale

Camera enthusiasts will love Adorama's Labor Day Studio Sales Event, where some of the top camera equipment and accessorires are on sale with major discounted prices. Cameras, lighting, printers, storage devices and more are all on sale right now so don't waste anymore time reading!View Deal

B&H Photo Labor Day Electronics Sale

We're still waiting on B&H Photo to kick off their Labor Day sale, but that shouldn't stop you from heading over to their deals section right now to find savings on some of the hottest camera tech around. You'll also find deals on laptops, lighting, pro-audio equipment, TVs and more!View Deal

Best Buy Labor Day Electronics Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is live and you can save big on tech and electronics by heading over to their daily deals page right now. Everything from TVs to headphones, Apple products and more can be found on sale right now, but expect to see a whole lot more once we get closer to Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Walmart Labor Day Electronics Sale

Walmart's Labor Day is live and you can save on hundreds of electronics including TVs, toys, and more! Head on over today to save but be sure to check back once we get closer to Walmart's Labor Day sale for even more savings. We'll update this link as soon as it's live!View Deal

Abt Labor Day Electronics Sale

Abt's Labor Day sale is still in the works, but head on over to their special savings page to see hundreds of deals on tech, furniture, electronics and more. Abt's savings hub is massive, so take your time when browsing through all of their deals!View Deal

Labor Day mattress sales 2021

Labor Day mattress sales

While it's never too difficult to find a good deal on mattresses, the best Labor Day mattress sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll find. Some retailers will be taking up to 30% off their products, with bed-in-a-box brands offering package deals and promo codes to sweeten the deal even more. If you've been saving up to replace that old lumpy mattress, Labor Day sales are the perfect chance to do it and save a little bit in the process.

Mattress Firm Labor Day Sale

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more. Their Labor Day landing page hasn't been updated quite yet to the new 2021 deals and sales, but you can still finding deals on products sitewide by heading to their Sales section.View Deal

Amerisleep Labor Day Sale

Save 30% instantly on Amerisleep mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more during Amerisleep's Labor Day sales event. You can also save $200 on select models plus receive two free pillows by using promo code BF200 at checkout. Check back often as more deals will become available as we get closer to Labor Day.View Deal

BEAR Labor Day Sale

BEAR's Labor Day sale isn't live just yet but you can head over today and save up to $270 on select mattress with special promo codes provided at checkout. They've also got a handful of bundle packages that'll save you even more if you get a complete bedding set. View Deal

Cacoon by Sealy Labor Day Sale

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. There are a few offers going on right now that can save you some cash on a new mattress, but we'll update this link once Cacoon's Labor Day sale kicks off.View Deal

Nolah's Labor Day Sale

Get early access to Nolah's Labor Day mattress sale this weekend and save 25% on mattresses, 20% on bases, and 40% on bedding for a limited time. Deal hunters can save up to $440 on select mattresses plus Nolah will send up to two free pillows at no extra charge.View Deal

Vaya Labor Day Sale

Save $300 off any mattress now through Sunday with promo code VAYA300 at check out. Starting as low as $349 with Vaya's promotional discount, you can pick up a solid memory foam mattress at an incredible price. You'll also receive up to two memory foam pillows – a $140 value – free with purchase.

Zoma Labor Day Sale

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Black Friday sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress! Use coupon code LD150 at checkout and save today, or use code BOGO50 to buy one queen pillow and get a second 50% off.View Deal

Best Labor Day sales 2021

Best Labor Day Sales 2021: what to expect

Last year saw a great variety of Labor Day sales and deals across the net, with saving events going on just about everywhere you could think of. These were some of the best from Labor Day sales 2021, but you can expect this year to have similar deals and offers as the sales kick off. Check back o this list throughout the week as we add more Labor Day sales and deals for 2021!

Abercrombie & Fitch Long Weekend Sale

While not officially titled Abercrombie & Fitch's Labor Day sale event, you can save up to 60% or more the entire weekend during their Long Weekend Sale. An exclusive online event, save big on hundreds of styles and pieces PLUS save an extra 15% on select styles for a limited time!View Deal

Abt Labor Day Sale

Packed full of deals on appliances, TVs, grills, and more, Abt has a massive selection of products on sale now through Labor Day weekend. Save hundreds on TVs, take up to 30% off select appliances, and take upwards of 40% or more off smart home appliances today.View Deal

adidas Labor Day Sale

While adidas doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, you can still save big on select styles and apparel now through the long holiday weekend. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% off select loungewear when you use the coupon code COMFORT at checkout. You can also find adidas sneakers, sandals, and running shoes on sale for $80 or less.View Deal

Adorama Labor Day Sale

Adorama has an excellent selection of photography equipment, PCs, laptops, AV gear, and more all on sale throughout the Labor Day weekend. On top of flash sales taking upwards of 50% off select products, you'll also find a plethora of deals on cameras, TVs, smart watches, gaming gear and other hot items.View Deal

AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Labor Day sale has kicked off with a massive 50% off sale on thousands of top brand appliances throughout the weekend. Find deals on appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, ovens, stoves, and a whole lot more now through Labor Day.View Deal

Amazon Labor Day Sale

A Labor Day sale like no other, Amazon has got just about everything discounted (as usual) with bigger discounts on home, fashion, electronics, and more of the hottest products site wide. With discounts of up to 50% and more on select products, now's your chance to save big until Amazon Prime Day finally shows itself later this year.View Deal

Appliances Connection Labor Day Sale

Shopping for the best deals on appliances this Labor Day? Don't miss out on Appliances Connection's Labor Day sale! With items on clearance up to 50% off their standard price, shoppers looking to do some upgrading can save big on single appliances AND appliance packages. Save hundreds with BOGOs on Viking, discounts on Forte, and more.View Deal

Amerisleep Labor Day Sale

Now through Labor Day weekend, save 30% on all of AmeriSleep's American-made top of the line memory foam mattresses PLUS receive up to two free pillows with your purchase. That's upwards of $600 off select mattresses plus a $130 value absolutely free!View Deal

Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale

Ashley Furniture's Labor Day sale has begun and with it comes deals on furniture, home decor, and outdoor styles through the holiday weekend. Save up to 30% on select products PLUS save an additional 10% when you use coupon code LDAY10 at checkout (online only) OR get 60 months special financing on purchases of $1,499 or more. View Deal

Asics Labor Day Sale

While Asics doesn't officially run a Labor Day sale through the holiday weekend, you can still find massive deals on shoes with discounts of up to $60 or more on select styles and fashions. Head over to their clearance section today and pick up a new pair of Asics at one heck of a price.View Deal

B&H Photo Labor Day Sale

B&H Photo doesn't run a Labor Day sale officially, but you can still save hundreds on top of the line cameras, laptops, AV equipment, and more by heading over to B&H Photo's clearance section right now. Find deals on iPads, cameras, memory cards, and a whole lot more! View Deal

BEAR Labor Day Mattress Sale

BEAR's Labor Day mattress sale is live! Head over today and save 20% sitewide on mattresses, pillows, sheets, and bases when you use code LD20 at checkout. Plus, receive up to two free pillows with your purchase of any mattress. Don't miss your chance to grab a brand new BEAR memory foam mattress without breaking the bank.View Deal

Best Buy Labor Day Sale

Save hundreds with some of the best deals on appliances this Labor Day weekend at Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale. Going on now through September 16th, shoppers can save on hundreds of major appliances and packages making Best Buy's Labor Day sale the perfect place to purchase upgrades for your kitchen.View Deal

Cabela's Labor Day Sale

Also known as Cabela's 2021 Kickoff Sale, outdoorsmen can save upwards of 50% on hundreds of products. Whether your hobby is hunting, shooting, fishing, archery, or camping, Cabela's 2021 Kickoff Sale is THE time to save on everything you need to make that next outing even better.View Deal

Cacoon by Sealy Labor Day Sale

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. You'll find a few Labor Day sales happening right now, but expect to see more come Labor Day weekend. Today, save $50 on any size foundation!View Deal

Dell Labor Day Sale

While Dell doesn't always offer the biggest discounts in the off season, they do have some great student and teacher discounts happening right now. Find laptops starting at just $569 and save hundreds on doorbuster deals including Dell's new Vostro laptop and desktop PCs.View Deal

Dick's Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale

While Dick's Sporting Goods does not have an official Labor Day sale, you can still save upwards of 50% off select products if you head over to their Deals page. The selection is massive right now too, with deals on clothing, shoes, apparel, workout equipment, and more.View Deal

Etnies Labor Day Sale

Etnies is another brand that doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, but you can still save upwards of 50% or more today by heading over to their Sale page. Current and classic styles are on sale with deals on men's, women's, and children's sizes. Etnies also adds new markdowns regularly so you're sure to find a style on sale that's right for you.View Deal

Famous Footwear Labor Day Sale

Following the trend of other shoe retailers, Famous Footwear also does not run an official Labor Day sale. Thankfully, they too have a massive Sales section with deals on Nike, Puma, Dr. Scholls, and a whole lot more. Discounts of up to 60% off on select styles are available PLUS you can take advantage of their BOGO sale when you use coupon code FALLINTO15 at checkout.View Deal

Finish Line Labor Day Sale

During Finish Line's End of Season sales event, deal hunters can find savings of up to 50% off on select shoes, sandals, and clothing. Men's, women's, and children's footwear are on sale right now with current and classic styles receiving price cuts. Find deals on Nike, Puma, SKECHERS, Under Armour, and more!View Deal

Forever 21 Labor Day Sale

During Forever 21's End of Season sales event, shoppers can use coupon code LDW30 to receive a 30% discount on any purchases $75 or more. This coupon code is valid on hundreds of last season and current season styles, with everything from dresses to coats, shoes and more on sale right now.View Deal

GAP Labor Day Sale

Save an extra 50% on select summer style products during GAPs Labor Day sale event when you use coupon code SALE during checkout. Anything that doesn't fall into the summer style category can receive a 40% off discount when you use coupon code SHOP at checkout. View Deal

GameStop Labor Day Sale

Easily the largest sale on games and gaming gear, GameStop's Labor Day sale features a plethora of discounts on new and used titles site wide. Save up to 50% on select titles including Resident Evil 3 and DOOM Eternal, plus save 30% on any pre-owned game for added savings. There's hundreds of other deals going on right now so head over today and save!View Deal

HP Labor Day Sale

HP's Labor Day sale brings some pretty big deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more, with savings of up to 60% on select products. Some of HP's best laptops including the Zbook 15V G5 mobile workstation are on sale for a fraction of the cost. Don't miss out on this sale!View Deal

Kirkland's Labor Day Sale

During Kirkland's Labor Day sale shoppers can receive a 25% discount on their entire order when they use coupon code LABORDAY at checkout. Find some killer deals on furniture, home decor, and more now through Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Kohl's Labor Day Sale

While Kohl's doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, there's still plenty of deals to to take advantage of right now. Head on over to their Sales page to save big with 50% off Levi's jeans, discounts on Under Armour gear, and markdowns as high as 80% on clearance products.View Deal

Lenovo Labor Day Sale

Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops with special discounts for students on teachers sitewide. With laptops starting as low as $300, Lenovo's the perfect place to save on laptops for kids as well as college students. We'll update this link to Lenovo's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Levi's Labor Day Sale

Save on some classic Levi's denim now through Labor Day with discounts of up to 30% or more on select styles and fashions. On top of that, you can also take advantage of the coupon code EXTRA30 to save an additional 30% on select products.View Deal

Mattress Firm Labor Day Sale

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more. Their Labor Day landing page hasn't been updated quite yet to the new 2021 deals and sales, but you can still finding deals on products sitewide by heading to their Sales section.View Deal

Microsoft Labor Day Sale

Microsoft is hosting a handful of sales right now with deals on Surface laptops and tablets, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more. While not an official Labor Day sale, there's still plenty of deals to take advantage of by heading over to Microsoft's deal page.View Deal

Newegg Labor Day Sale

With one of the largest selections of home electronics, tech and PC parts, Newegg is a must-stop-shop for computer enthusiasts looking to save on parts and accessories. Newegg's Labor Day sale is in full swing with discounts of up to 70% on select products sitewide!View Deal

Ninja Labor Day Sale

Ninja's Labor Day sale has kicked off and you can save upwards of $60 on select products now through the holiday weekend when you use the indicated promo code for each item. You can also save 10% off select accessories when you use coupon code LABORDAY10 at checkout.View Deal

Old Navy Labor Day Sale

Head over to Old Navy's Labor Day sale going on now and save 60% off everything site wide. Old Navy's sale includes massive deals on clothing for men, women, and children with old styles and current fashions receiving discounts.View Deal

Overstock Labor Day Furniture Sale

Head on over to Overstock's End of Summer Super Sale and save up to 70% on thousands of furniture pieces. This is your chance to save big on patio furniture, home decor, office furniture and more during Overstock's last major sale until Black Friday later this year. Overstock is also offering free shipping on basically every item too!View Deal

Nike Labor Day Sale

Nike's Labor Day sale is taking up to 50% or more off select products sitewide including shows, apparel, accessories, and more. Hundreds of products are on sale including current season styles and last season fashions, so head on over today and see what you can find those sneakers you've been holding out for are on sale!View Deal

PacSun Labor Day Sale

Looking to score some new digs for cheap? PacSun's Labor Day sale has some of the best deals on jeans, shoes, and more for that Cali style you've always been after.With discounts of up to 50% or more on select products, now is the time to upgrade that old wardrobe with some more modern styles.View Deal

Razer Labor Day Sale

Razer's Labor Day sale is live and there's plenty of savings to be found right now on Razer Blade gaming laptops. Anyone looking to get a killer deal on a gaming laptop this weekend needs to head on over ASAP! These are some of the best gaming laptops available with savings of up to $400 on select models.View Deal

Sears Labor Day Sale

Sears' Labor Day sale has kicked off and shoppers can save up to 40% on select appliances sitewide. On top of that, you can also receive an additional 10% off your purchase of $599 or more OR receive 18 months financing on select appliance purchases of $999 or more.View Deal

Sephora Labor Day Sale

A great place to find one of the largest selections of personal care and beauty supplies, Sephora offers a great mix of products for those looking to stock up during Labor Day weekend. Right now, Sephora is taking an extra 50% off select beauty products!View Deal

Shark Labor Day Sale

Pick up a brand new Shark vacuum during Shark's Labor Day sale and save up to $100 on select models through the holiday weekend. Each product has it's own unique coupon code which Shark will provide at checkout, with discounts varying on models available.View Deal

SKECHERS Black Friday Sale

Head over to SKECHERS' Labor Day sale to save an extra 25% off sitewide when you use coupon code LABOR at checkout. Clothing, shoes, and more are all on sale now through Labor Day weekend. Don't miss your chance to grab some of the most comfortable shoes around on sale today!View Deal

Target Black Friday Sale

An excellent store for saving on everything from home decor to baby products, technology and outdoor gear, Target's Labor Day sale brings discounts of up to 30% on select home decor products. Deals on furniture, appliances, and more can be found now through Labor Day. Hurry on over and take advantage of this incredible sale!View Deal

Ulta Labor Day Sale

Head on over to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event (ending 9.19) and save upwards of 50% off must-have beauty products. Ulta's dropping new deals every day with top name brands getting massive price cuts. If you've bee hoping to stock up on your favorite make up products, now's your chance to save big in the process!View Deal

Vans Labor Day Sale

Van's Labor Day sale is offering $25 off your next purchase of $75 or more now through Labor Day. You'll find hundreds of styles on sale including men's, women's, and children's shoes and apparel. Check out Van's Labor Day sale today before this deal is gone.View Deal

Vaya Mattress Labor Day Sale

An excellent mattress that blends outstanding comfort with an affordable price tag, Vaya Mattresses offer an excellent alternative for those looking to upgrade to memory foam without killing their bank account. Vaya's Labor Day sale is now live and you can currently save up to $300 on select mattresses plus receive up to two free memory foam pillows with any mattress purchase.!View Deal

Zappos Labor Day Sale

While Zappos doesn't have an official Labor Day sale, there are currently over 7,900 styles of shoes on sale right now! With discounts of up to 30% or more on select styles, you'll find everything from running shoes to sandals, sneakers, and more all on sale today.View Deal

Zoma Labor Day Sale

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Labor Day sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress! Use coupon code LD150 at checkout and save today. You'll also receive up to two free memory foam pillows absolutely free with the purchase of any mattress.View Deal

When is Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of every September, meaning Labor Day itself will be on Monday, September 6th and Labor Day holiday weekend will kick off Friday, September 43h. A Federal Holiday celebrating the accomplishments of workers nationwide, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Expect official Labor Day sales to start at least one week before the Labor Day holiday weekend. Some larger retailers have already kicked off their Labor Day sales and you can start saving today, but most others you'll have to wait until at least Monday, August 30st to see any official Labor Day deals.

How many days until Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is only 9 days away! While there may only be a handful of Labor Day sales live right now, keep an eye out for them to start. You'll start to see Labor Day sales kicking off around two weeks before the holiday weekend begins.