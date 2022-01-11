Best Labor Day laptop deals 2022: offers for all budgets

Get great deals on gaming laptops, laptops for students, home and business machines in these Labor Day sales

Whether you're heading back to the office or off to college this fall, having a decent laptop can make life much more comfortable. And even if you're just looking to upgrade, it's a great time to buy. 

The Labor Day sales offer a chance to get some great deals on this year's best laptop before the holiday season. Right now there are big discounts on a range of models from HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Acer, Asus and more. 

Some of these prices are only valid until the end of Labor Day weekend and stocks are limited, so you need to move fast. We'll be updating and adding to this page as new deals become available and old ones expire, so keep checking back for the very best deals. 

Best Labor Day laptop deals

HP ENVY Laptop - 13t-ba100:  was $899.99, now $619.99 at HP

HP ENVY Laptop - 13t-ba100: was $899.99, now $619.99 at HP
This 13-inch laptop comes with 11th gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. You can also upgrade to the touchscreen version for another $40.

HP Spectre x36014t-ea000:  was $1369.99, now $1199.99 at HP

HP Spectre x36014t-ea000: was $1369.99, now $1199.99 at HP
This hybrid laptop features an 11th gen Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch touch display.

Lenovo Legion 7i (15") with RTX 2080:  was $3199.99, now $2549.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 7i (15") with RTX 2080: was $3199.99, now $2549.99 at Lenovo
This powerful gaming machine features the GeForce  RTX 2080 GPU, plus a 10th gen Intel i9 processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Intel (15") - Black:  was $2979, now $1489.50 at Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 Intel (15") - Black: was $2979, now $1489.50 at Lenovo
A powerful 15-inch machine with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle:  was $1029.98, now $799.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle: was $1029.98, now $799.99 at Microsoft
Save up to $359.99 with this Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type cover bundle. Pick between the 128GB and 256GB storage, platinum or black finish and keyboard types.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop:  was $2483.99, now $2179.99 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2483.99, now $2179.99 at Amazon
With a 10th gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 2080 graphics and 15.6 FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate, this is a serious gaming machine.

