Best iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals: pre-order the new iPhone right now

iPhone 12 pre-orders are officially live and as expected, the hype for Apple's latest smartphone is tangible. With a myriad of enhancements and improvements over the iPhone 11, the next iteration of Apple's industry-leading iPhone is expected to change the game when it comes to smartphones.

For those looking to lock in their iPhone 12 pre-order, we're here to help. We've compiled all of the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals available today. You'll find pre-order options available for the entire iPhone 12 family including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone12 Pro and of course the iPhone 12 Max.

This year, Apple is spreading out the release of their new iPhone 12 models. As of Friday, October 16th, shoppers can pre-order both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Max will arrive on Friday, November 6th.

You'll find all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order deals below, but die-hard Apple fans can of course order the new iPhone 12 directly from their online store if they so choose.

iPhone 12 pre-order offers

Apple: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Starting at $33.29/month or $799 before trade-in

Pre-order your iPhone 12 today at Apple.com and receive your new iPhone by as early as November 23rd. Apple's offering plenty of perks to those looking to grab the latest smartphone, offering up to $250 off with qualifying trade-ins plus limited time offers at AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

Available: 10.23.20View Deal

AT&T: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Get a FREE iPhone 12 with qualifying trade-ins for a limited time

AT&T has a killer deal on the iPhone 12 pre-order, offering a free iPhone 12 to new and existing customers who open or upgrade a line plus trade-in qualifying devices. If trading in isn't an option for you, don't stress. You can get a new iPhone 12 for as low as $26.67/month for a limited time.

Available 10.23.20

View Deal

Best Buy: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Get the iPhone 12 as low as $26.67/month through select carriers

Best Buy is offering plans through three carriers for the iPhone 12: Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint (now T-Mobile). Their lowest plan available, starting at just $26.67/month, is through AT&T at the moment.

Available 10.23.20 View Deal

T-Mobile: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Get a FREE iPhone 12 with qualifying trade-ins and monthly payment plan purchase

T-Mobile is offering up to $850 off the new iPhone 12 for new customers, with discounts on other smart devices including the iPhone 11, iPhone 7, and more. With qualifying trade-in, you'll essentially get the new iPhone 12 free! For those who can't trade-in, you can get the new iPhone for just $27.67/month for a limited time.

Available 10.23.20View Deal

Verizon: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Get up to $550 off with new line and qualifying trade-ins PLUS up to $250 more when you switch carriers

Verizon is offering new customers up to $550 off the iPhone 12 when they open a new line and trade-in a qualifying device. Plus, shoppers who switch over to Verizon can save an additional $250 for a limited time. Current Verizon customers can upgrade and save up to $440 with qualifying trade-ins.

Available 10.23.20View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro pre-order offers

Apple: iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order

Starting at $45.79/month or $1,099 before trade-in

Pre-order your iPhone 12 Pro today at Apple.com and receive your new iPhone by as early as November 23rd. Apple's offering plenty of perks to those looking to grab the latest smartphone, offering up to $250 off with qualifying trade-ins plus limited time offers at AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

Available: 10.23.20View Deal

AT&T: iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order

Get up to $800 off the iPhone 12 Pro with qualifying trade-ins for a limited time

AT&T has a killer deal on the iPhone 12 Pro pre-order, offering up to $800 in credits on the iPhone 12 Pro to new and existing customers who open or upgrade a line plus trade-in qualifying devices. If trading in isn't an option for you, don't stress. You can get a new iPhone 12 for as low as $33.34/month for a limited time.

Available 10.23.20

View Deal

Best Buy: iPhone 12 Pre-Order

Get the iPhone 12 Pro as low as $33.34/month through select carriers

Best Buy is offering plans through three carriers for the iPhone 12 Pro: Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint (now T-Mobile). Their lowest plan available, starting at just $33.34/month, is through AT&T at the moment.

Available 10.23.20 View Deal

T-Mobile: iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order

Get up to $850 off the iPhone 12 Pro with qualifying trade-ins and monthly payment plan purchase

T-Mobile is offering up to $850 off the new iPhone 12 for new customers, with discounts on other smart devices including the iPhone 11, iPhone 7, and more. With qualifying trade-in, you'll essentially get the new iPhone 12 free! For those who can't trade-in, you can get the new iPhone for just $27.67/month for a limited time.

Available 10.23.20View Deal

Verizon: iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order

Get up to $550 off with new line and qualifying trade-ins PLUS up to $250 more when you switch carriers

Verizon is offering new customers up to $550 off the iPhone 12 Pro when they open a new line and trade-in a qualifying device. Plus, shoppers who switch over to Verizon can save an additional $250 for a limited time. Current Verizon customers can upgrade and save up to $440 with qualifying trade-ins.

Available 10.23.20View Deal

Should i buy the iPhone 12?

For Apple fans wondering whether or not the iPhone 12 will be an upgrade worthy release, it's apparent Apple is pulling out the stops to make the new iPhone THE phone to have this year. Plenty of new features and upgrades are coming with Apple's latest iPhone, including 5G connectivity for the first time.

Below is a quick summary of the upgrades coming with the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

5G Network Connectivity – the new iPhone 12 will access the latest 5G networks to offer the best coverage possible

the new iPhone 12 will access the latest 5G networks to offer the best coverage possible Super Retina XDR Display – the new iPhone 12 will feature the upgraded Super Retina XDR OLED display for incredible display resolutions and quality

the new iPhone 12 will feature the upgraded Super Retina XDR OLED display for incredible display resolutions and quality Ceramic Shield Glass – the new iPhone 12 will include a Ceramic Glass screen, one of the toughest and most durable smartphone screens ever

the new iPhone 12 will include a Ceramic Glass screen, one of the toughest and most durable smartphone screens ever IP68 Water Resistant – one of the highest water-resistant ratings attainable, Apple's latest iPhone will be more weather resistant than ever

one of the highest water-resistant ratings attainable, Apple's latest iPhone will be more weather resistant than ever A14 Bionic Chip – the iPhone 12 will feature the first 5nm chip in the industry, designed to be up to 50% faster than any other smartphone

the iPhone 12 will feature the first 5nm chip in the industry, designed to be up to 50% faster than any other smartphone LiDAR Technology – Apple's latest iPhone will feature a LiDAR scanner, which can essentially create a 3D depth map of the room or area your in

Apple's latest iPhone will feature a LiDAR scanner, which can essentially create a 3D depth map of the room or area your in Improved Camera – the iPhone 12's new camera will feature wide and ultra-wide lenses along with Night Mode for enhanced image clarity in darker locations

the iPhone 12's new camera will feature wide and ultra-wide lenses along with Night Mode for enhanced image clarity in darker locations Dolby Vision Recording – the iPhone 12 will be the first smartphone to record video in Dolby Vision, 10-bit HDR recording tech that offers incredible image quality

Apple's newest iPhone, in our eyes, is a definitely worthy of an upgrade. The technology that's been crammed into this thing is next level, and for the price the iPhone 12 starts at is well worth it.

Offering smartphone users the ability to capture and record in 4K HDR, a LiDAR scanner for some sweet AR functionality, and the new Super Retina XDR OLED display, and you've got yourself the best iPhone to release in years.

