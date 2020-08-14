The best deals on iPad Pros, iPads, and more at Apple's Back to School sale

Those shopping for the best deals on iPads need to head over to B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale pronto. Deal hunters will find some massive discounts on iMacs, Macbooks, Apple Watches and more, but B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale brings some of the best deals on iPads since Black Friday.
Apple Back to School Sale at B&H Photo
Check out B&H Photo's massive Apple Back to School sale and find savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Save up to $400 on select iPads, up to $200 on MacBooks, and more while supplies last!View Deal
With savings of up to $500 on select models, shoppers can save big on previous gen and current gen iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets. This is an excellent chance for students to pick up a new school tablet on a budget and many of B&H Photo's iPad deals include AppleCare+ Protection Plans as part of the deal!
One of the best deals on iPads we've seen in some time, shoppers can pick up the previous gen iPad Pro 1TB model for $500 off it's standard $1,699 price tag. The storage capacity for it's price is just to great to pass up, but this offer is only available while supplies last. If you're serious about grabbing a new iPad cheap this is the deal to jump on.
- Best Back to School Sales 2020: Back to School deals you can save with today
- Back to School: Must have essentials for learning in the digital age
- Where to buy the best face masks 2020: Our top picks for sport, personalisation, glasses wearers and more
- Amazon Prime Day 2020: Expected dates and best deals to watch out for
- Apple Back to School Sale: Check out all of the amazing deals at B&H Photo's Back to School sale
Best deals on iPads at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro + AppleCare+ Protection Plan | Was: $1,628 | Now: $ 1,098 | Save $530 at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale
Students can get a last gen iPad Pro with a complete AppleCare+ Protection Plan for only $1,098 during B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale.
Specs: 512GB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro + AppleCare+ Protection Plan | Was: $1,429 | Now: $999 | Save $430 at B&H Photo while supplies last
Grab a last-gen iPad Pro with Apple's AppleCare+ Protection Plan for just $999 at B&H Photo – a massive $430 off the normal selling price!
Specs: 256GB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro w/ Magic Keyboard Kit + AppleCare+ Protection Plan | Was: $1,977 | Now: $1,447 | Save $530 at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale
Get the iPad Pro with a complete Magic Keyboard Kit AND AppleCare+ Protectoin Plan for just $1,447 – $530 off the standard price! The ultimate student tablet setup package.
Specs: 512GB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro w/ Magic Keyboard Kit | Was: $1,848 | Now: $1,348 | Save $500 at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale
Grab the complete Magic Keyboard Kit with Apple's 12.9" iPad Pro for just $1,348 at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale – a massive $500 discount off the regular selling price.
Specs: 512GB | Wi-Fi + 4G LTE | Space Gray | Previous GenView Deal