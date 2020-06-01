The best iCandy Peach deals for June 2020

When it comes to premium child’s pushchairs, you can’t get much more high-end than the Peach range by iCandy. Unfortunately, that also means this particular pushchair is one of the most expensive around, but, luckily for you, we've found the best iCandy Peach deals on the internet.

These plush pushchairs boast stylish and practical designs that are easy to use, long-lasting, and designed to convert from a single to double pushchair. They also include an integrated carrycot, so you can lift your child out and carry them without waking them up.

The Peach range is suitable to carry your child from birth right up until they weigh 25kg, and can be converted to carry two children if required. The chair also converts into a full travel system, complete with included car seat adapters. Crucially, converting the chair can be done one-handed while you hold your child.

Luxury fleece lining offered in six different colours ensures a comfortable ride for your child, and the Peach is safe for them to sleep in overnight too. As well as half a dozen fabric options, there are also three colours to choose from for the chassis.

Underneath the carrycot there is a 44-litre storage basket that can carry up to 10kg, and there’s a one-handed system for adjusting the seat recline to four different positions. Up top sits an adjustable canopy with SPF50+ sun protection with multi-position mesh ventilation.

As well as being comfortable for your child to rest in, an adjustable leatherette handlebar and matching bumper bar make it comfy for you to push.

Some models also come with a matching car seat for a discounted price, and all have a five-year warranty.

Check out the best iCandy Peach deals below:

Today's best iCandy Peach deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Liked this?