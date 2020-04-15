Food delivery services US: the best places to order food online right now

Looking for online food delivery services in the US? We really can't blame you, with some supermarket shelves stripped bare and the government telling us to only venture outside if it's completely necessary, now has never been a better time to have food delivered directly to your door.

It's worth noting, though, that grocery delivery services and meal box companies are experiencing extremely high demand at the moment, with delivery slots booked weeks ahead. You may need to switch from your regular supermarket brand (follow the links below to find an option that works best for you).

The best online grocery shopping services

It’s hard to know which is the best grocery delivery service in the US at the best of times: the prices change, delivery costs vary, and quality of service can often come down to how the delivery driver is feeling on the day… but when there's a global pandemic and associated panic-buying, it’s even harder to know where to start.

That's why we're not currently recommending a 'best' service, instead, we'd suggest you follow all of the links below and choose the service which suits you best.

We've learnt it's best to book your grocery delivery slot first, before you spend time filling up your basket, so you don’t miss your chance to secure a slot. You may have to wait up to two weeks for a slot, but some companies are prioritising customers are elderly, vulnerable or self-isolating.

By the time you delivery slot comes around, items you've previously ordered may be unavailable, so allow for substitutions where possible.

If you're self-isolating, you can use the delivery notes to tell the driver to leave the food at your front door, to minimise contact.

Amazon Fresh – Fresh produce and essentials delivered to your door

– Fresh produce and essentials delivered to your door Amazon Pantry – Shop online for household essentials, from snacks and beverages to beauty and cleaning products

– Shop online for household essentials, from snacks and beverages to beauty and cleaning products Amazon Wholefoods Market – Prime members can shop Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com for free 2-hour delivery and free 1-hour pickup in select U.S. cities.

– Prime members can shop Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com for free 2-hour delivery and free 1-hour pickup in select U.S. cities. Walmart Grocery – Huge selection and covers over 2,000 cities across the US

– Huge selection and covers over 2,000 cities across the US Thrive Market – Organic grocery delivery which covers the continental US

– Organic grocery delivery which covers the continental US Peapod – Limited to Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Washing D.C., Indiana, Virgnia, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

– Limited to Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Washing D.C., Indiana, Virgnia, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Instacart – Deliveries in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Chicago, Austin, Washington D.C, Houston, Atlanta and more

– Deliveries in cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Chicago, Austin, Washington D.C, Houston, Atlanta and more FreshDirect – Limited to New York and surrounding areas

– Limited to New York and surrounding areas Shipt – Delivery in as soon as 1 hour

The best meal box delivery service

An alternative to your supermarket grocery shop is meal boxes. These services give you a choice of meals (usually between three and five per week), and will provide the exact ingredients to cook said meals.

This type of food subscription service has increased dramatically in recent years with the likes of HelloFresh and Gousto becoming household names.

The benefits to these services are clear, they save time and the delivery is very convenient. You're also putting less strain on the supermarkets.

However, just like supermarkets, these meal subscription services are also starting to feel the pressure, and you may need to wait a few days or week for your first delivery.

Hello Fresh – Easy-to-follow recipes with clear nutritional info

– Easy-to-follow recipes with clear nutritional info Green Chef – Offering a variety of easy-to-follow meal plans for every lifestyle, like keto, plant-powered, and more

– Offering a variety of easy-to-follow meal plans for every lifestyle, like keto, plant-powered, and more Every Plate – One of the best value at only $4.99 per serving

– One of the best value at only $4.99 per serving Freshly – No prep required. Your meals are cooked by chefs and sent to you fresh.

– No prep required. Your meals are cooked by chefs and sent to you fresh. Sakara Life – Fresh, organic, perfectly-portioned meals delivered to your home, 100-percent plant-based

– Fresh, organic, perfectly-portioned meals delivered to your home, 100-percent plant-based Factor 75 – chef-prepared meals, to support fitness and health through nutritious, purposeful eating

– chef-prepared meals, to support fitness and health through nutritious, purposeful eating Dinnerly – One of the more affordable meal services, starting at $4.49 per person

– One of the more affordable meal services, starting at $4.49 per person Simply Cook – Cook authentic recipes using flavours hand-picked and blended by expert chefs, you provide main ingredients

– Cook authentic recipes using flavours hand-picked and blended by expert chefs, you provide main ingredients Fresh Mean Plan – Only the finest, freshest farm-to-table ingredients

The best online takeaways

Are you celebrating a special occasion, or maybe you don't fancy cooking? Thankfully there are a number of takeaway food services still open.

These are super convenient, and a number of outlets (such as Dominoes and Uber Eats are offering no-contact delivery).

While we don't recommend getting these every day during lockdown (if you did, you'd need to be rolled out of your house by the end of it), they're a great option for a treat in these dark times.

GrubHub – Delivery from popular neighborhood restaurants and chains

– Delivery from popular neighborhood restaurants and chains DoorDash – Choose from over 300,000 local and national favorites across the U.S. and Canada

– Choose from over 300,000 local and national favorites across the U.S. and Canada Uber Eats – Hundreds of restaurants to choose from

– Hundreds of restaurants to choose from Postmates – Food, drinks and groceries available for delivery

– Food, drinks and groceries available for delivery Seamless – Check out menus from popular local restaurants and chains

