Best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: Versa Lite is CHEAPEST in the UK and also way cheaper in the US

The best time to score a new Fitbit is during lockdown? Why? So you can get fit indoors and lose weight fast by tracking your energy expenditure and exercise when you need to. These cheap Fitbit deals – Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals, to be precise – are pretty good and worth a look at for sure. Especially in the UK, there are some bargains to be made, just make sure you act quickly.

In the UK, the best prices on both the Versa 2 and the Versa Lite are at Amazon UK, with the latter receiving a pretty hefty discount and bringing the price under £100 (just about).

UK 🇬🇧

In the US, the Fitbit Versa Lite is discounted at Amazon US, all the while the Versa 2 seems to be selling for its RRP as usual.

USA 🇺🇸

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, Bordeaux | Sale Price £159 | Was £199.99 | You save £40.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. One of the most popular fitness trackers ever, the Versa 2 is an update to, rather than a revolution from, the original Versa, yet it offers plenty of functionality to justify the price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite fitness smartwatch, Marina Blue | Sale Price £128 | Was £149.99 | You save £20.99 at Amazon

Charges from 0-100% in two hours, the Fitbit Versa Lite tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes as well. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa Lite monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7. The beautiful 300 x 300 pixel screen is also touch screen enabled and the battery lasts for up to four days with typical usage.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa Lite or Versa 2 fitness watch

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Lite in Marina Blue at Amazon UK for £99, was £149.99, save £50

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

