Best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals: Fitbit Back to School Sale now on in the UK and US!

We rounded up the best fitness tracker deals, or to be more precise, the best Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Charge 4 deals, so even if you are getting fitter, you don't have to get poorer at the same time. We also have the best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals locked and loaded too, check those out as well.

In the UK, Fitbit is having an official sale and better still, the brand new Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is now £20 off. The Fitbit Inspire is also £15 cheaper and the Fitbit Ace 2 will also cost £10 less until 23 August.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 4 special Edition at Fitbit, on sale for £129.99, was £149.99, you save £20

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Amazon, on sale for £99.76, was £149.99, you save £50.23

In the US, there are plenty of deals available as part of the Fitbit Back to School sale plus you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 for $50 less at Amazon.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon US, on sale for $99.89, was $149.95, you save $50.06

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker | On sale for £129.99| Was £149.99 | Save £20 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 4 has built-in GPS and utilises Fitbit's Active Zone Minutes feature which tracks your heart rate, even when you didn't start a workout session on the watch. You can control music on your phone from your wrist too with the Charge 4. Battery lasts for up to 7 days.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition| On sale for £99.76 | Was £149.99 | Save £50.23 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition and this capable fitness tracker keeps an eye on your heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels (you need Fitbit Premium subscription for this, though). With the Special Edition, you can also pay in the shops using the Fitbit Wallet feature plus it comes with a 'premium' strap too.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the turbo-charged version of the Charge 3 and comes with built-in GPS – admittedly not the most useful feature in the current situation – as well as more accurate activity tracking and an enhanced Active Zone Minutes system.

You can also control Spotify from your wrist, use Fitbit Pay with the Charge 4. With battery life up to 7 days, this is the best time to update your cheap fitness tracker to a Fitbit Charge 4.

