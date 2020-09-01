Best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals September 2020: stay fit and spend less with these Fitbit fitness tracker deals

These Fitbit Charge 4 deals will get you Fitbit's best fitness tracker for cheaper, so even if you are getting fitter, you don't have to get poorer at the same time. We also rounded up the best Fitbit Charge 3 deals, plus some other cheap Fitbit deals too, just for good measure. For the best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals, click on the link above.

In the UK, you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition for £60 less at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Amazon, on sale for £89.99, was £149.99, you save £60 at Amazon

In the US, you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 for $50 less at Amazon.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon US, on sale for $99.93, was $149.95, you save $50.02

Fitbit reveals brand-new Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition| On sale for £89.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £60 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition and tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels when you sleep. With the Special Edition, you can also pay in the shops using the Fitbit Wallet feature and it comes with a 'premium' strap too.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 4 or Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Unlike its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. Should you want to have your phone on you, you can use the Fitbit Charge 4 to control Spotify from your wrist.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 4 for £129.99/$149.95 directly from Fitbit

The improved Active Zone Minutes system that tracks your activity levels even when you are not using a sport mode on the fitness tracker. This can give you a better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and takes into account walks as well as any other activities that elevate heart rate.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can also pay with in shops thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature.

Understand your daily fitness needs using the Fitbit Charge 3. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Amazon, on sale for £89.99, was £149.99, you save £60 at Amazon

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon US, on sale for $99.93, was $149.95, you save $50.02

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit App, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Yet more Fitbit deals