Best Cyber Monday deals 2020 US

Welcome to T3's comprehensive guide to Cyber Monday 2020. Packed with deals and offers you can take advantage of now through Cyber Monday, we'll be covering the best Cyber Monday deals all weekend long.

Many speculate just how well Cyber Monday is going to perform this year, with a shopping season unlike any other this year as many of the largest sales of the year were all within two months of each other. That said, Cyber Monday deals look to continue the holiday season savings with deals on electronics you just have to have this year.

As with most sales this year, many of the best offers will be found strictly online. As stores across the country saw a big dip in sales thanks to social distancing rules and lockdowns, retailers across the country have been seeing a massive surge in online sales. Cyber Monday, which has been centered around online deals on TVs, gaming gear, and other electronics, should perform well thanks to this new buying landscape.

Enough with the analysis on Cyber Monday sales, though. You're here for the deals, and we're here to bring you the best! Our guide covers some of the most popular Cyber Monday deal categories including TVs, headphones, consoles, PC gaming, and much more. You'll also find lists of where to find the best Cyber Monday deals this year, along with who has the best Cyber Monday deals of the year.

Pre-Cyber Monday deals

Here you'll find some of the best deals ahead of Cyber Monday, with offers from your favorite retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more. Black Friday 2020 offered some incredible deals that are still running, bleeding into Cyber Monday with an amazing lineup.

Below are the some of the best early Cyber Monday deals you can jump on right now!

Cyber Monday apple deals

Further price drop Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case | Was: $249.95 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $50 (20%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy immersive sound and optimal comfort with the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case, sweat- and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they're in your ears. The all-new, lightweight, in-ear design boasts a customizable fit while providing complete sonic performance. There was $30 off in the run-up to Black Friday, and now the discount has gone up to $50 – don't miss it.View Deal

Apple TV 4K 32GB | Now: $179 | Amazon

Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR – and now it completes the picture with immersive sound from Dolby Atmos. It streams your favorite channels live. Has great content from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Siri allows full voice control for the ultimate smart viewing experience.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 64GB (Previous Gen) | Was: $1,149 | Now: $799 | Savings: $350 (30%) | B&H Photo

The 12.9" iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that's more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro's 12.9" display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm / Pink) | Was: $399 | Now: $379 | Savings: $20 (5%) | Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 lets you measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG from your wrist. See your fitness metrics on the enhanced Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And reply to calls and messages right from your wrist. It’s the ultimate device for a healthier, more active, more connected life.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) | Was: $2,399 | Now: $2,099 | Savings: $300 | B&H Photo

Further price drop! The Apple 16" MacBook Pro features a 16" Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. A pre-Black Friday $250 discount has just gone up to $300 off! View Deal

Cyber Monday appliance deals

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 Qt. Air Fryer Oven | Was: $119.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $30 (25%)

Enjoy greater cooking control with this Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 air fryer oven. The seven preprogrammed modes let you prepare your favorite meal with the touch of a button. This Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 air fryer oven comes with an LCD screen for functionality and a rotisserie-style rotating function to ensure food is evenly cooked.View Deal

LG 4.5 cu. ft. 27" Front Load Washer | Was: $856.52 | Now: $744.80 | Savings: $111.72 (13%)

LG's smart washer provides a deep clean on clothes while provide smart home features needed by you. Wi-Fi enabled with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, this washer is a steal at this price. Don't miss out on a deal like this!View Deal

Frigidaire 25.5 cu. ft 36" Stainless Steel Refrigerator | Was: $1234.07 | Now: $1,073.10 | Savings: $160.97 (13%)

An excellent fridge for any home, Frigidaire offers durable and reliable products that are unbeatable at their price range. Save an extra $160 on this stainless steel beauty, offering plenty of room for your favorite foods and snacks.View Deal

Kenmore 3.5 cu. ft. Top-Load Washer | Was: $589.99 | Now: $429.99 | Savings: $160 (27%) | Sears

Make sure every load of laundry feels the love in the Kenmore top-load washer with Deep Fill. Perfect for handling loads of just about any size, this washer doesn’t play favorites with features the Deep Fill option and a dual action agitator that gives all your clothes, bedding and delicates an even wash. Say goodbye to stains and hello to freshness with this Kenmore washing machine.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming deals

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) Pre-Order | Now: $49.99 | Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Exclusive Pop Socket | Now: $59.99 | Walmart

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts.View Deal

Cyber Monday headphones deals

Now even cheaper Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) | Was: $199.99 | Now: $149.99 | Savings: $50 | Best Buy

The new AirPods - complete with Wireless Charging Case - combine the intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Black) | Was: $149.95 | Now: $74.95 | Savings: $75 (50%) | Amazon

Now half price! JBL LIVE 300 in-ear headphones are free from wires for ultimate freedom, with incredible JBL Signature Sound. Tune in or out with noise control, stay alert to your surroundings with Ambient Aware or use TalkThru to chat with friends, all without removing your headphones. Voice Assistant, hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control are all accessible via the touch controls for extra convenience. Speed charge gives you a boost fast, so you will never be without your music.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $174.99 | Savings: $175 (50%) | Target

Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and Pure ANCBeats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion. It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimizing sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended.View Deal

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones (Black) | Was: $149.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $90 | Best Buy

Further price drop! Take your music anywhere with these JBL wireless headphones. Featuring a fabric headband and soft ear cushions, these headphones let you listen in comfort for up to 30 hours per charge. These JBL wireless headphones let you make calls and easily activate virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case + AppleCare+ | Was: $279.99 | Now: $229.99 | Savings: $50 (18%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy extended protection for your new headphones with this AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case & AppleCare+ Kit from B&H. This kit includes a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case, and an AppleCare+ protection plan. The AirPods Pro can be worn for extended periods of time thanks to a charging case that provides over 24 hours of listening time. With a sweat-resistant design, you can even wear them while working out.View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop | Was Starting: $1,099.99 | Now Starting: $799.99 | Savings: $300 (28%) | Lenovo

Experience gaming like never before on the Legion 5i gaming laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors. Play and stream the latest AAA titles at peak performance on the Legion 5i with up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, 6 cores, 12 MB of Intel Smart Cache, Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, Intel Dynamic Tuning, and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10300H (2.5GHz / 4.5GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2933MHz | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 Laptop | Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400 (40%) | Microsoft

An excellent personal or student laptop, the Acer Swift 3 offers a near-perfect balance of performance and value. Now starting at just $600, this offer is hard to pass up for those in need of a basic workhorse.

Specs | 8th Gen Intel 85-8265U (1.6GHz / 3.9GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz | 256GB SSD 14" FHD IPS 60HzView Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" RTX Gaming Laptop | Now: $799 | Was: $1,099 | Savings: $400 (27%) | Walmart

Grab the latest RTX mobile GPU in Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop. 144Hz display, full HD 1080p, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD coupled with a 256GB SSD, this thing has it all. One of the best gaming laptops under $1000 by far thanks to this deal!



View Deal

Cyber Monday smart home deals

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | Was $99.99 | Now $69.99 | Savings: $30 (30%)

The new Echo is obviously different from its predecessors: where they were cylindrical, this one is spherical. It comes in four colors and delivers even better sound than the previous model, and its new mics are great for voice recognition and easy to disable for privacy.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was $89.99 | Now $44.99 | Savings: $45 (50%)

This is a regular Alexa speaker, but it also has a neat five-inch screen for showing information, and a camera for video calling. It's great for keeping in touch with people who also have Echo Show devices when you can't be together – and for half price, you can afford to gift them out get the family together virtually!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Savings: $20 (40%)

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under $30 – ridiculously cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | Was $39.99 | Now $18.99 | Savings: $21 (50%)

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker at its best price ever! Now on sale for just $18.99. There's a new version of the Echo Dot out, but this version is actually smaller, and is cheaper still! If you want Echo's around the house, it's perfect for the price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was $119.99 | Now $64.99 | Savings: $65 (50%)

This works just like the Amazon Echo Show 5, but the bigger screen is better for watching videos, or for seeing people you're video calling clearly. Again, it's half price, making it perfect to spread around relatives you want to see.View Deal

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch (44mm / Black) | Was: $269.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $70 (26%) | Best Buy

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch | Was: $295 | Now: $179 | Savings: $116 (39%) | Amazon

Whether your style is buttoned up and professional or easy-going and free, we’ve got a Fossil Gen5 smartwatch for that. Gen5 watches are available in a variety of colors and strap material as well – ensuring that you have plenty to choose from and plenty of options to switch out.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch | Was: $249.99 | Now: $179.99 | Savings: $70 (28%)

More than just a tracker, the Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch from Samsung is a motivator, coach, and companion. It's designed to give you insight and data on how well you perform your exercise of choice, your heart rate, stress, and other aspects of your health and fitness.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals

Sony X750H Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Android) | Was: $749.99 | Now: $629.99 | Savings: $120 (16%) | Best Buy

Now at it's lowest price ever, get $370 off one of Sony's best 4K TVs under $1,000. The X750H Series 4K TVs offer crisp, clear pictures with rich colors with 4K X-Reality PRO technology. Full range HDR, a Triluminous color display, and built-in Google Assistant voice control make this an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Hisense R7E Series 75" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (75R6E1) | Was: $698 | Now: $598 | Savings: $100 (14%) | Walmart

Hisense's latest 4K TVs have stepped it up in terms of image quality and features, making this deal a must-see in terms of price and value. A fully featured 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV under $600 doesn't show up often!View Deal

LG 81 Series 55" NanoCell UHD 4K Smart TV w/ HDR | Was: $699.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $200 (29%) | Target

Getting a hefty $200 price cut, LG's 81 Series 55" NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a bargain that shouldn't be passed up. Offering incredible image quality and details with a fully-featured Smart TV experience, LG's NanoCell line of Smart TVs do not dissapoint.View Deal

Who has the best Cyber Monday deals?

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Expect Amazon to be a bit all over the place this Cyber Monday. With Amazon Prime Day delayed and Black Friday just a few days before, there's no telling exactly what will be going on sale this holiday season. Keep a close eye on this one, Amazon never disappoints during Cyber Monday and this year will be no exception.View Deal

Adorama's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

It looks like Adorama is just as excited for Cyber Monday as we are, as they've already got a landing page with a countdown timer to the big day. Bursting into the scene as a one-stop shop for all things electronics and tech related, Adorama will be a key player in Cyber Monday sales. Keep a close eye on these guys.View Deal

B&H Photo's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Quickly becoming one of of the best bargain hunting sites, B&H Photo offers a massive selection of electronics and tech to peruse. Everything from cameras to TVs, lighting, AV equipment, and more, go on sale during B&H Photo's Cyber Monday blowout. Expect B&H Photo to show up with a Cyber Monday sale like no other.View Deal

Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Offering an excellent selection of deals across a wide array of categories, we expect Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale to be bigger and better than ever. Best Buy already offers an incredible selection of products on sale, so expect Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy to be some of the best of the year. View Deal

Chewy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

For pet lovers out there, Chewy's Cyber Monday sale is one of the best to shop at. They've got a ton of products for all types of animals, and their Cyber Monday pet deals are second to none. Watch for this one to kick off early, demand for pet products has soared over the past year!View Deal

Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

The best one-stop-shop for all things home, Kohl's Cyber Monday sale brings some incredible deals on clothing, furniture, electronics, and more. One of the most popular stores when it comes to Black Friday, Kohl's Cyber Monday sale offers so much more. Don't skip out on these guys!View Deal

Newegg's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Already one of the BEST places to find deals on tech, electronics, and PC hardware, Newegg's focus on Cyber Monday deals is unlike any other. Get ready for some incredible savings on some of the hottest tech products this year, it's going to be a wild ride!View Deal

Old Navy's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

An excellent shop for those looking to expand their wardrobe a bit, Old Navy offers some of the hottest fashions and styles at incredible prices. Expect Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale to bring discounts upwards of 50% or more, so check back soon to start saving! View Deal

Target's Cyber Monday Sale 2020

Don't sleep on Target's Cyber Monday deals. They may not be quite as large as some of the other big players in this list, but their product offering is as vast as any other. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals will be found at Target, so watch these guys closely as we get closer to the big day.View Deal

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be on Monday, November 30th this year.

Following Black Friday weekend and the Thanksgiving holiday, Cyber Monday is the last big sales event of the year before Christmas comes around. Shopper's will want to plan ahead this year for Cyber Monday, as this holiday season's shopping schedule is going to be a bit different.

As we mentioned, bargain hunters will have three major sales happening within the span of two months. That's going to hit your wallet hard, especially if you're someone looking to buy gifts for family and friends. Plan accordingly, watch Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and determine what products you'll be buying and when.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was officially introduced in 2005, following a press release titled "'Cyber Monday' Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year".

After noticing a huge uptrend in online sales following the Thanksgiving holiday, retailers saw Cyber Monday as a psuedo-Black Friday type day and the rest is history.

Now, Cyber Monday is a sales event celebrated around the globe. In some cases, matching or even beating Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday offers some of the best deals of the year.

Cyber Monday VS Black Friday: what you need to know

While both Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer an incredible selection of deals to choose from, there's a few points some of you may not be fully aware of. You can save during both events and in many cases, you'll find deals on the exact same items on Cyber Monday as you did on Black Friday. So Just what exactly is the difference between these two big sale events?

For starters, many of the deals you'll find on Cyber Monday will have a slightly larger discount if Black Friday didn't quite clear it out. As retailers love to use Black Friday as a deal to really kick out the best deals, it's equally as important to them that they clear out room in the warehouses for upcoming products.

Black Friday sales should be your first stop this holiday season as it will definitely save you the most money right from the start. In the off chance a particular item you've been hoping to buy doesn't sell out on Black Friday, check back again on Cyber Monday for what could be a big surprise.

Of course, this won't apply to popular items of the holiday. If you're waiting for Apple to drop that new iPhone and are saving your purchase for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, go straight for it on Black Friday.

If you've been saving for a new GPU, though, and are hoping to grab an NVIDIA or AMD GPU from earlier this year or late last year, Cyber Monday may be the better option. In many cases, products won't sell out entirely on Black Friday meaning retailers will go even bigger on Cyber Monday to get the product to move.

This all requires a bit of research into trends and news about the product you want to buy, but with the right information and understanding of how Cyber Monday works you can save like a pro.

