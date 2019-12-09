The best gifts for under £150 this Christmas

Having a budget of £150 to spend on your loved ones will make you very popular this Christmas, so let us help you make the right decision on where to spend that cash.

As a reader of T3, you’ll likely be expecting to see some gadgets from top tech brands, and we won't disappoint. From wireless headphones to dash cams, espresso machines to portable telescopes, this list of the best gifts for under £150 has something for everyone.

But don't worry: if you're shopping for someone more outdoorsy or fashion forward we've got suggestions for them too.

We've compiled a selection of Christmas gifts to suit a budget of up to £150; if you've got slightly more – or slightly less – to spend, check out our other gift guides below and get set for a very merry Christmas.

Apple AirPods True wireless earbuds with great gift potential

Take a walk down any high street and you'll see how popular AirPods are – it's white-buds-with-stick-out-arms city out there! Apple has just released AirPods Pro but they are well over £150. The originals remain comparatively affordable – look out for cheap AirPods especially amongst the Black Friday deals – and highly sought-after.

For sound quality and fit, the AirPods Pro or our favourite, Beats Powerbeats Pro might surpass the AirPods but Apple's true wireless superstars have several massive selling points over both of them. Firstly they're a lot cheaper – definitely one of the best gifts for under £150 you can buy this Christmas – but they are also genuine style icons, very comfortable to wear, and the way they fit means you can have them in and listen to music, use Siri or take calls, but without shutting the outside world out entirely.

Especially in quieter areas, the sound quality of the AirPods is surprisingly great, and you can't beat their ease of use, especially if you have an iOS device – although they do work fine with Android too. Nobody is going to be disappointed to receive a pair of AirPods in their stocking.

Mahabis Classic Slipper A functional slipper that's great for indoors and outdoors

Mahabis set out with a goal to re-invent the slipper – and they've invented the best Christmas present at the same time. For those who like to potter about the house and garden on the weekend, the Mahabis Classic Slippers (£79) are the ultimate slipper. Whether you’re collecting the morning newspaper, taking out the bins or watering the pot plants, the stylish rubber soles allow you to go in and out of the house without ruining them. Mahabis have incorporated a 100% lambswool interior too, which will keep your feet nice and toasty without overheating – a great all year round pair, from the creators of the 'modern slipper'. Just pick your ideal slipper colour from the grey colour palette and select your sole colour from its rainbow selection and you've got a stylish house slipper that's perfect for outdoors too.

Nextbase 522GW dash cam The dash cam to beat just became the Christmas gift to beat

The Nextbase 522GW is, quite frankly, the best dash cam you can buy regardless of budget.

Before we get into the fancy details, it's worth pointing out that the Netxbase 522GW is brilliant at the basics, recording with the best image quality you'll find on a dash cam.

But what makes it the best? Well, it comes with Alexa which means you can use it hands-free to play music and search for nearby parking. Fun aside, it also has some very impressive safety features, including Emergency SOS, which will alert the emergency services to your location should you have an accident.

If you're shopping for someone who loves their wheels, this could be the perfect accessory gift for under £150 this Christmas.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic Camera An affordable instant camera with a retro look and feel

While the swanky Square SQ20 might be flashier (if you'll pardon the pun), the Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic from Fujifilm is still a great gift if you're looking to spend less than £150.

Featuring nine shooting modes as well as brightness control and flash setting (forced flash, no flash and red eye reduction), this camera offers a great balance between instant and digital: you get some of the control of a digital camera, but with all of the fun of an instant.

Available in black or brown leather look styles, this Instax camera is the perfect gift for your friend or family member who's a lover of all things retro.

Delonghi Dedica espresso machine Now making coffee looks as good as drinking it tastes

If you're thinking about buying your coffee-loving friend or relative an espresso machine but don't want to cause them storage issues by clogging up their kitchen, we recommend this espresso machine from Delonghi.

It's compact, which helps keep its price down to just under £150. It's relatively easy to use and has one cup or two cup options. Crucially, it makes great coffee.

It even comes with an adjustable steam wand should your giftee want to upgrade from espresso to a latte or cappuccino.

Orion 10012 Skyscanner Tabletop Telescope A portable telescope for the hobbyist atronomer

Christmas gifts can be great opportunities to spark new hobbies, and for less than £150 you can gift someone the stars... literally!

There are better telescopes we would recommend for pro astronomers, but for the beginner or hobbyist this portable option is terrific. They'll be able to see the Moon, plus nearby planets.

It comes with 1.25” eyepieces and an Orion EZ Finder II reflex sight, which makes aiming the telescope pretty easy. What's more, the lenses aren't plastic like you often find in some cheaper telescopes, so you're gifting a quality, portable telescope for under £150.

Paria Outdoors Bryce 2-Man Backpacking Tent An affordable tent that's great for backpacking, kayaking... and camping

We promised that not every gift in this list would be a gadget or gizmo, so for the outdoorsy types we recommend the Bryce backpacking tent from Paria.

For under £150 they'll get a lightweight, waterproof tent that's easy to pitch and comfortably sleeps two people. Perfect for romantic breaks or weekends away with the best bud. It comes with everything they'll need, including a one-piece collapsible pole set, 12 aluminium alloy Y-stakes, and a reflective guy line.

Also included are three stuff sucks for the guy lines, poles and stakes, helping to keep everything organised, and dry.

Philips Wake Up Light Brighten your winter mornings with sunlight

Waking up on dark winter mornings isn't fun, especially if you have a long commute ahead of you, but the Philips Wake Up Light will stir you to a natural sunrise, regardless of what’s happening on the other side of the curtains.

The Wake Up Light gradually increases from soft red to bright yellow, complete with your choice of relaxing nature sounds, to wake you gently – it sure beats a screaming alarm clock.

Philips’ miracle light isn’t just a great gadget for bleak winter mornings – at night the Wake Up Light simulates the sunset to help your body wind down. The display automatically dims when it senses the room has gone dark, and a midnight light function produces a subtle orange light to help you find your way to bed.

Pure Highway 600 Digital radio adapter for more tunes in crystal clear digital DAB quality

Today's Best Deals $137.95 View at Amazon

Do you know someone who is fed up to always listening to the same radio station on their daily commute? Set them free with the Pure Highway 600, a DAB digital adapter that's packed full of features.

The basics? They can listen to a vast selection of music crisply and clearer, whether that's on the radio or via your phone. Yes, not only can they program in 20 DAB radio stations, but they can also play any music, or podcasts, straight from their smartphone, wirelessly.

Beyond music, the Pure Highway 600 has built-in voice control, allowing them to make and take calls over Bluetooth, all hands free.

Our favourite feature is the "Go" button, which lets you add songs you hear on the radio straight to playlists.

Barbour Wax Cotton Tarras Messenger Bag Add some style to their everyday with Barbour

Our final pick of the best gifts for under £150 this Christmas is this messenger bag from Barbour. Put simply, messenger bags are over-the-shoulder bags with folded tops.

Any man with a casual yet stylish wardrobe will appreciate the relaxed, edgy design of this bag, but that comes with the guarantee of Barbour quality. Looking for something luxury but not too "try hard"? We think we've found you your gift.

Of course this bag has the classic Barbour tartan lining, but the blend of brown leather and blue cotton keeps this bag firmly in the casual weekend-wear camp. It's a good size too: it will fit most laptops and has a selection of smaller pockets for valuables and easy-access items like phones, keys and wallets.