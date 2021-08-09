Best cheap Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals for August 2021

The best Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals are right here. Segway Ninebot is one of the biggest names in e-scooters and we're big fans of its entire kickscooter range. There's something for everyone here, from the Zing e-kickscooters to the ultra-stylish Air T15 and the ever-impressive Max models.

Investing in an electric scooter can be a big decision though, with some models costing up to $1000. And while you can find models for just a couple of hundred, you will likely be sacrificing on build quality, speed and battery life. That doesn't mean you should be paying the full price though. There are often big savings to be had on e-scooters if you shop around and do your research.

Segway Ninebot models feature prominently in our best electric scooters guide for good reason, but the model that is right for you will depend on your needs. If you're planning on using it for a longer commute, you will want to prioritize range and build quality, while those on short commutes or needing to carry the e-scooter on a train or up to an office will want to look at weight and speed.

This guide is aimed at finding the best price for Segway Ninebot electric scooters. The prices you'll find here will constantly update to show you the best deals available across the web, right now. If your research so far has focused you on to a Segway Ninebot model, this guide will do the rest. Read on to see the models to buy and the best prices available.

Are Segway Ninebot electric scooters worth it?

Ninebot by Segway offers a wide selection of electric scooter models to meet the varying needs of e-scooter users. Each one is unique but all share a common sense of style and rigorous build quality. This means that they are not always the cheapest option – at least when it comes to the retail price. But as you'll see below, there are deals to be had.

Two Segway Ninebot models sit within our top 5 electric scooter choices for good reason. The Segway Ninebot Max G30LP delivers on distance, speed and comfort for those more serious commutes, while the Segway Ninebot Air T15 is super lightweight and folds up small, making it easy to carry. In between these sit a range of E and ES models that offer a variety of specifications and prices.

How much does a Segway Ninebot electric scooter cost?

Prices for Segway Ninebot electric scooters start from around $300 for the ES1L model and can go up to $950 for the Max. If you have a budget in mind, you can find a kickscooter between these two options to suit. However, if you have a specific model or set of features that you need, this guide will give you both the retail price and the lowest price on offer right now, to help you make your choice.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES1L electric scooter deals

The affordable and stylish ES1L features front suspension and an extra light one-piece metal body. (Image credit: Segway Ninebot)

The Ninebot KickScooter ES1L is the entry-level model in the range and comes in with a retail price of $489.99. This is a lightweight e-scooter, weighing 24.3 lbs and has a range of 12.4 miles, which is more than enough for most commuters.

It features flat-free tires with hollow inner support to give more shock absorption as well as a front shock absorber spring. There's a 2.5W LED headlight and both front electric and rear footbrake, to give better stopping power.

The top speed is a little low at 12.4mph and the max incline is just 7 degrees, so you wouldn't want to take this on hilly roads. However, it's still nippy enough to get you where you want to go, and pick it up when you get there.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 electric scooter deals

The stylish Air T15 features a lightweight and portable design (Image credit: Ninebot Segway)

The Segway Ninebot Air T15 looks almost space-age in its design, with a black and white finish and a unique folding design that creates an ultra-compact unit for carrying. It also weighs just 23.2lbs making it even lighter than the ES1L.

The downside with the compact design is that the range is just 9.3 miles and the top speed 12.4 mph. However, it can cope with inclines up to 15 degrees and the design means you can easily pick it up to take on a bus or train, and even into the office.

The full retail price is $819.99 but there's lots of savings to be had on the Air T15. Segway's own store has it reduced to just $659.99.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX G30LP deals

(Image credit: Segway Ninebot )

The Ninebot Max G30LP is one of the premium models in the range. Technically the Max is the flagship model, but the Max G30LP has near-identical specs with exception of its still impressive 25-mile range, opposed to the 40.4 miles on the Max. It also take an extra 30 mins to fully charge.

Aside from those points, the Max G30LP is every bit as impressive, complete with 10-inch self-healing tires, regenerative charging, a generous 7-inch wide deck, and a top speed of 18.6 mph. What's even more impressive is that it retails for $769.99 – that's $180 less than the original Max model.

With all these impressive features, it does come with some extra weight. The Max G30LP weighs in at 38.6lbs and while it has an easy one-step folding process allowing you to carry it, it doesn't fold completely flat. It's still a lot more portable than many full-size scooters though and for longer commutes, or those encountering traffic, it feels a lot more sturdy.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E45 electric scooter deals

The E45 is long-range and quick thanks to its external battery design. (Image credit: Segway Ninebot)

The Segway Ninebot E45 sits just below the Max models and benefits from an external battery that boosts the range and the top speed. With this in place on the steering column, the E45 has a range of 27.9 miles and a top speed of 18.6mph. Without the second battery, you still get a range of 15.5 miles and a top speed of 15.5mph.

The E45 folds on the base, creating a flatter shape for carrying. However, with both batteries, it does weigh in at around 36lbs – or 30lbs without the extra battery. This is an upgrade from the ES4 and features new 9-inch tires with inner support for shock absorption.

One unique feature here is the under deck lights, which have nine different flashing effects and thousands of color variations to trick out your ride. The full retail price is $859.99 but can be picked up for as little as $799.99 right now.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E22 electric scooter deals

A solid mid-range scooter with a seat option (Image credit: Segway Ninebot )

The E22 is the little brother of the E45, offering a 300W brushless motor to deliver an extended range of 13.6 miles in cruise mode and a top speed of 12.4 mph. You can also add an external battery (available separately) to extend this to 15.5mph.

One interesting feature of the E22 is that for an extra $40 on the $599.99 retail price you can get it with a seat. This attaches to the deck allowing you to sit and take the strain off your legs, making long-distance travel more comfortable.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 deals

The upgraded ES2 offers dial suspension and a 15.5mph top speed. (Image credit: Segway Ninebot)

The ES2 offers a few upgrades on the ES1 and even the newer ES1L. This model boasts a dual suspension system, adding a rear spring and a front spring for shock absorption. It also provides more range and speed with up to 15.5 miles range and a 15.5mph top speed. It can also cope with a 10% incline, thanks to the 700w motor.

Unlike the newer ES1L, the tires here are solid rubber – 8 inches on the front and 7.5-inches on the rear. It's also heavier, weighing in at 27.6lbs. This is still a very portable scooter though, and the body folds flat thanks to its lower folding bracket.

The retail price for the dark gray version is $649.99. However, there are some savings to be had if you shop around. You can also buy a limited edition all-white version for $749.99.

