Best cheap Roomba deals, sales and prices for January 2022

Finding cheap Roomba deals on sale isn't too difficult of a task thanks to the regular sales that go on throughout the year, but when it comes to finding the best (and cheapest) Roomba deals on sale it starts to get a bit tougher. iRobot's popular robot vacuum changed the vacuum game when it was released and ever since, shoppers have been digging deep through the internet to find a cheap Roomba on sale at a fair price.

With some of the best robot vacuums available on the market, iRobot is the go to brand when it comes to shopping for a new smart home vacuum. However, iRobot offers a handful of robot vacuums to chose from including their ever popular and premium s9 Series and i3 Series, as well as more basic options like the Roomba 780. Deciding which model to go with is a challenge in and of itself, let alone finding one of these nifty Roomba robot vacuums on sale cheap.

So we've put together this handy all-in-one guide to help you find the best cheap Roomba deals today and for the month. As each month passes, new Roomba deals and offers show up giving shoppers a chance to save even more on their purchase. Deal hunters patient enough can save quite the pocket full, so we've provided all of the most recent and cheapest Roomba deals available all in one place.

If you've been hoping to find the iRobot Roomba on sale cheap, you've come to the right page. We've broken down all of the best Roomba deals today by model and series, making it super easy to find the Roomba on sale that you're looking for. Read on to find your brand new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale cheap today!

iRobot Roomba s9 Series Deals, Discounts & Offers

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot's most powerful robot vacuum to date, the s9+ Series offers an impressive amount of functionality for the price. Featuring advanced cleaning systems and seriously handy self-cleaning, this clean machine can go up to two months without any maintenance. If you're looking to find the best Roomba on sale cheap today, the s9 and s9+ is where you'll want to look.

We've included all of the best Roomba s9 and s9+ deals available today, but new offers show up often so be sure to check back daily for new discounts on iRobot's Roomba s9 Series robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba i3 Series Deals, Discounts & Offers

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot's more affordable yet still powerful i3 Series offers a solid option for those looking to save a bit more, even if you can't find a deal. Usually running around $400 for a new unit, the i3 and i3+ models are a bit friendlier on the wallet but become must buys when they go on sale. The i3 Series offers the best all-around performance for the money, delivering great cleaning capacity without the extra features of the s9 line up.

We've included all of the best Roomba i3 and i3+ deals available today, but new offers show up often so be sure to check back daily for new discounts on iRobot's Roomba i3 Series robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 600 Series Deals, Discounts & Offers

(Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot's most affordable and simple Roomba robot vacuum, the 600 Series, can already be found at a pretty fair price even when not on sale. Usually running around $200, this option is ideal for smaller condos and apartments or for those who just need a basic robo vac for the home. You won't get the premium features of the i3 or s9 Series models, but for some those just aren't quite necessary.

We've included all of the best Roomba 600 Series deals available today, but new offers show up often so be sure to check back daily for more discounts on iRobot's Roomba 600 Series robot vacuums.

Editor's Recommendations