The best cheap Rapha deals for May 2020: cycle in style and comfort for less

Owning a piece of clothing from Rapha gives you more benefits than it being lightweight and durable. For example, in case you lost weight due to your rigorous training and need to downsize your jersey, you can get 50 percent off a smaller size of the same style. Rapha also offers free repairs and free returns, too.

If you are part of the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC) – which has more than 12,000 members already – you can turn the beautifully spacious Rapha stores worldwide to your clubhouse, where you can have a coffee or tea and browse all the latest Rapha products at your leisure.

This wet-weather jersey from Rapha is said to deliver "comfort and protection from autumn to spring" and is made from the special Shadow fabric: this material is stretch-woven, keeping water from getting in while letting body heat out. The sits close to the skin abut also has a soft, brushed inner so it can be worn against the skin or with base layer.View Deal

thanks to the soft fabric, the Rapha Grinduro Women's Core Jersey can be worn next to the skin or on top of a base layer for comfort in a wide range of conditions. A low-profile gripper at the hem and ribbed cuffs keep the jersey in place and there are also three cargo pockets at the back for bottles or keys or gels. Basically half price, get this excellent jersey today!View Deal

With an identical fit and features to the Pro Team Midweight Jersey, the Festive 500 Jersey is made of a 155gsm fabric suited to racking up the miles in anything from mild to warm conditions. A zipped essentials pocket keeps valuables such as keys safe. We love the bold and aesthetically pleasing design too: of you want to be seen on both on and off the bike, this is the jersey to don.View Deal

A gradient knit structure of the Rapha Long Sleeve Technical T-shirt not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating a fast-drying shirt. Turn-up the sleeves to reveal reflective strips to help you stay seen while signalling – it's like indicator lights for your bike!View Deal

The Rapha dual density Pro Team chamois pad provides comfort and support with minimal bulk. The main fabric is lightweight, fast-wicking and provides just the right amount of compression. Extra wide, direct-applied silicone leg grippers keep the shorts in place while the breathable uppers provide stretch and support. Two radio pockets are positioned on the lower back.View Deal

The Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Insulated Jacket will keep you cosy even when the wind howls and in downpours. At the same time, it also breathes exceptionally well since the Shadow fabric eliminates the need for a membrane. A full-length, two-way zip allows for easy adjustments and the elasticated closures at the cuffs and the hem hold the jacket in place.View Deal

According to Rapha, the "Explore Shoe is not an adaptation of a road shoe but purpose-built for the rigours of off-road riding". The Rapha Explore Shoes have a strong, lightweight carbon footplate which is stiff enough to transfer much of your pedalling power output into forward momentum on the bike. These shoes also have adjustable arch support and a spacious toe box with a toe strap for all-day comfort when riding.View Deal

