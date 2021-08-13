Best cheap DJI drone deals for August 2021

If you've been hoping to find a cheap DJI drone deal but just haven't had any luck, allow us to help make things a bit easier for you. When it comes to drones, DJI offers some of the best drones for the money with incredible recording quality, responsive controls and a flurry of added features most drones on the market just can't match.

The pricing of these flying machines, however, can be a bit of a drag on your bank account if you're serious about getting into the hobby. While DJI does offer some of the best cheap drones around, their drones really start to fly when you jump up to their mid-ranged and premium lines.

The good news is DJI drones go on sale regularly, and we've seen discounts upwards of 40% off or more if you're patient enough for a good sale. Every month, retailers across the net discount these awesome drones allowing you to save big on a cheap DJI drone for you and yours.

So whether your a beginner pilot looking to get into the craft or a seasoned professional looking for the next best thing, let our guide help you in finding the right drone at the right price. While it may be difficult to find what some would consider a "cheap" DJI drone on sale, it's still possible to save quite a bit of cash if you know where to look. Thankfully, we've done all of the dirty work to bring the best (and cheapest) DJI drone deals front and center in this guide.

Use the quick navigation menu at the top to jump to the drone of your choice, or scroll on to browse through all of the best deals on DJI drones today!

Best cheap DJI Mavic Air deals today

The DJI Mavic Air series is a great starting point for beginner pilots and seasoned flyers alike. One of the more budget-friendly options in DJI's line up, the Air Series comes in a variety of configurations included the Mavic Air, Mavic Air 2 and Mavic Air 2S. We've made sure to include all of these, plus the Fly More Combo Kits, in our list of deals below.

Best cheap DJI Mavic Mini deals today

The cheapest of DJI's drones, the Mavic Mini is a nifty little camera drone with some serious tech under its wings. While it won't blow you away with the more advanced tech of DJI's more premium drones, it offers one of the best entry level options for beginners and enthusiasts new to the hobby. The Mavic Mini is available in a number of configurations including the standard Mini, Mini SE and Mini 2 along with Fly More Combo kits for those who want it all.

Best cheap DJI Mavic 2 deals today

The Mavic 2 line up is where DJI's drones start to really shine, offering impressive camera technology to deliver crystal clear images and recordings. The Mavic 2 line up is available in multiple configurations, some of which included Swedish-made Hasselblad cameras for an even more impressive setup. You'll find deals on the Mavic 2, Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drones alongside their Fly More Combo Kit packages below.

Best cheap DJI Mavic Pro deals today

While the DJI Mavic Pro is no longer being produced (it's recently been replaced by the Mavic Air 2 line up), it's still a solid drone for the price. You may just find this one at a stellar price if you're lucky, but this drone offers a great setup for intermediate pilots and professionals alike. Available in both standard Pro setups as well as the Mavic Pro Platinum, you'll find all of the best deals on these sweet drones below.

Best cheap DJI Mavic FPV deals today

Ever wondered what it feels like to pilot a drone from a cockpit? That's what the FPV series is all about! The FPV streams live directly to a pair of goggles to give you the first person perspective of what you're drone sees, providing improved flight controls for those who want the thrill of flight without leaving the ground. You'll find the standalone drone plus Fly More Combo Kits on sale from time to time, with some of the best deals happening today below.

Best cheap DJI Mavic Spark deals today

The DJi Mavic Spark is another great entry in beginner drones. One of the lightest and most versatile drones on the market, the Spark offers a great balance of value and performance for the price tag. Starting around $400 for a basic setup, these go on sale regularly and you can often find them upwards of 40% off during big sales. Check back often to find a great deal on the DJI Spark below.

Best cheap DJI Mavic Phantom deals today

The Phantom series of drones are designed for professional use, providing pro-level aerial imaging with hovering capabilities, 4K video recording and much more. The standard price tags reflect this however, so it's wise to keep an eye out for a good deal on one of these. DJI offers this setup in a few versions, including the Phantom 4, Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro, Phantom 3, Phantom 3 SE and Phantom 2. You'll find all of the best deals on the DJI Phantom series drones below!

Best cheap DJI Mavic Inspire deals today

DJI's professional grade drone comes with a hefty price tag, but it can still be grabbed on sale fairly often. You won't see this thing get a 50% discount anytime soon, but keep an eye on the offers below and you could end up saving upwards of 30% if you're lucky. Keep an eye on the list of best DJI Inspire drone deals below for that opportunity!