Best cheap ASUS gaming laptop deals for August 2021

If a cheap ASUS gaming laptop on sale is something you're hoping to find this month, you've come across the right guide. Offering truly rugged gaming laptops designed for top-tier performance, ASUS gaming laptops are some of the best gaming laptops on the market. Many of which now run with NVIDIA's latest RTX series mobile GPUs, upping the ante in just what these mobile machines can do.

The higher price tags, however, can be a bit of a downer for those hoping to find a good gaming laptop cheap. While ASUS does offer some rigs starting as low as $800 for a decent setup, the price can quickly jump to $2,000+ for some of their most powerful gaming laptops. The good news though is that many of ASUS' best gaming laptops go on sale regularly – if you know where to look.

Offering a bevvy of options and setups from both the ROG line-up as well as the TUF Gaming series, those with patience can snag a great deal on an ASUS gaming laptop when the time is right. While some deals may not encompass what many would consider a "cheap" ASUS gaming laptop deals, the savings can be sizeable if you wait for the right sale.

Our guide is here to help you catch the best deal on ASUS gaming laptops throughout the month, offering the best discounts, prices and offers available right now. Whether you're saving the most direct from ASUS' own store or a third party retailer is offering a surprise discount, our guide gets updated hourly with the best prices and deals on ASUS gaming laptops today.

Are ASUS gaming laptops good?

Most definitely. As with many other gaming laptop brands out there, the higher you go in the price the more beast of a machine you get. However, even ASUS gaming laptops under $1000 offer a solid starter rig for those looking to get into the hobby. Both the ROG Zephyrus laptops as well as the TUF Gaming Series laptops come in a variety of specs and setups, and most place will allow you to customize your gaming laptop to fit your budget and needs.

Which ROG laptop is best for gaming?

Many would consider the ASUS Zephyrus G14 to be the best ROG gaming laptop available, as it offers the most versatile and cost effective setup for what you get. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 and paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 20 Series GPUs, the power and performance per dollar on this machine is unbeatable.

ROG Zephyrus Series gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: ASUS)

Probably the most popular line-up of gaming laptops from ASUS, the ROG Zephyrus series is geared towards gamers who need the best performance possible. Running on either Intel 11th Gen CPUs or AMD's latest Ryzen chips, the Zephyrus Series is fully customizable to suit any budget. Most newer models will be fitting with NVIDIA's RTX Series GPUs, but you can still find older models on sale at a fairly large discount if you don't need the latest and greatest.

ROG Series gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS' ultra-compact 2-in-1 gaming laptops offer a great-mid-ranged machine packed into a small package. While these won't be the go-to options for gamers who want the most power out of their gaming rig, the ROG Series includes the Flow X13 line-up which offers quite a bit of power for the price and size. You'll find these on sale regularly but of course, the best deals on ROG Series gaming laptops are below.

ROG Strix Series gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: ASUS)

As some of ASUS' best gaming laptops available, the Strix Series come loaded with the latest CPU's from Intel or AMD depending on your choice coupled with NVIDIA's RTX Series GPUs. Where these really kick it up a notch is the amount of RAM and storage space you'll receive, hence the much higher price tags. These often can be found on sale for quite a discount, though, especially around big sale days. You'll find the best ASUS ROG Strix gaming laptop deals today below.

TUF Gaming Series laptop deals

(Image credit: ASUS)

Designed for the serious gamer on the go, the ASUS TUF Series gaming laptops are built with ultra-durable MIL-STD-810H military standard construction to allow these gaming laptops to take a beating. Available in all sorts of specs, the TUF Series gaming laptops are great for travelers who want a machine that can take a beating wherever they may go. Starting as low as $900, you can find these on sale often but you'll find the best deals on ASUS TUF gaming laptops today below.

Along with your brand new ASUS gaming laptop that you just bought on sale, consider grabbing some extra gaming accessories to take your mobile rig to the next level. We've got guides to help you find everything you need to get the most out of your new gaming laptop, including recommendations for monitors, keyboards and more!