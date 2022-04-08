Best Buy TV deals for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy TV deals include offers on some of the best TVs out there from Samsung Neo QLEDs, LG OLEDs and much more. While you can do the shopping yourself by heading over to Best Buy's discount page, we've looked through the entire selection available this month find the deals you'll want to check out this month.

While the Best Buy Presidents Day TV sale is long gone and we're going to be in a dry spell when it comes to sales, some of the more mind-blowing offers won't be back for awhile. That doesn't mean, however, that you can't find a stellar deal on a cheap 4K TV.

From offers that take up to $300 off select 4K TVs (opens in new tab) to budget-friendly deals on Smart TVs for as low as $119.99 (opens in new tab), Best Buy is offering some cheap TVs this month that you won't want to miss out on. We've dropped the top Best Buy TV deals below, but if you want to see Best Buy's entire selection of TV deals head to their deal page below.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy 3-Day Sale TV Deals (opens in new tab)

Now through Sunday, April 10, Best Buy is running a special 3-Day Sale which features loads of new deals on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more. With savings upwards of $500 and more, this weekend sale is a must-see for those looking to buy a new TV on sale.

Best Buy TV Deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 ($350 off) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest line of Fire TVs, the Omni Series, bring a much needed upgrade in picture quality and clarity with Dolby Vision support, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. Now $350 off, this is a steal for a 4K TV this size.

(opens in new tab) Sony BRAVIA 55" A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,699.99, now $1,399.99 ($300 off) (opens in new tab)

The previous line of BRAVIA LED TVS were an incredible experience, and thanks to the upgrade to OLED it's even better. It's also the perfect gaming TV for PS5 owners, and at $300 off is well worth a look.

(opens in new tab) TCL 5 Series 55" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $649.99, now $449.99 ($200 off) (opens in new tab)

TCL's latest 5 Series line offers a more budget-friendly entry point into the world of QLED displays, providing an incredible level of detail and color range at an affordable price point. The extra $100 off right now makes the 55" model a must buy if you're in the market.

Along with the Best Buy TV deals happening above, Best Buy is also offering some tantalizing offers across Fire TVs and more that include free gifts, additional rebates and much more. With some of the best gaming TVs and best OLED TVs on sale right now, it's a great time to find that new TV you've been after on sale cheap.

T3 TV Deal Guides

Best Buy isn't the only place to find a good deal on a TV this weekend. We cover some of the cheapest offers available each day, with guides specifically designed to help you find the best offers on Sony, Samsung, LG and more.

Editor's Recommendations