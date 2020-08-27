Best Buy Labor Day Sales 2020: The best deals on appliances during Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has kicked off and now through Labor Day weekend shoppers looking to find the best deals on appliances have to check this sale out. One of the largest Labor Day appliance sales, you can save hundreds on major appliances and appliances packages site wide. Some of the best appliance brands are on sale as well, including Sasmung, Whirlpool, LG, and more.

Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale

Save hundreds on major appliances site wide with discounts of up to 20% or more on refrigerators, ovens, ranges, and more during Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale. Major brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, and LG are all on sale – with savings of up to $400 to be found on hundreds of appliances.

Homeowners looking to remodel may want to look into the complete appliance packages Best Buy's offering during their Labor Day sale as well. During Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale, you can save up to 10% when you buy four or more LG appliances as well as 10% off four or more Samsung appliances. Read on to see some of the best deals at Best Buy during their Labor Day sales event.

Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sales

Free Best Buy e-Gift Card worth up to $300 with select KitchenAid built-in appliance packages

Purchase select built-in appliance packages from KitchenAid and receive a free e-Gift Card worth up to $300 now through Labor Day weekend. Receive a $100 e-Gift Card with cooktop and single wall ovens, a $200 e-Gift Card with cooktop and double wall ovens, or a $300 e-Gift Card with cooktop and Smart Oven+ wall ovens.

