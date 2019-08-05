Best Buy gaming deal: Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum price CUT IN HALF!

T3 knows a thing or two about top gaming audio as we review and rate all the best gaming headphones. Which is why when we saw this brilliant Best Buy gaming deal on the well-reviewed Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum we knew we simply had to surface it.

That's because this Best Buy deal cuts the price of the gaming headset in half, slashing a gigantic 50 per cent of its cost. That's a top wireless gaming headset with crisp 7.1 surround sound audio, a long-lasting 12-hour battery life, and super comfortable over-ear design for a very attractive new price point.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset | was $149.99 | now $74.99 at Best Buy

Here's an awesome gaming headset deal from Best Buy, which has just cut the cost of the well-reviewed Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset in half, plunging its price down from $149.99 to only $74.99. That's a straight 50 per cent discount on a stunning set of wireless gaming cans that deliver 7.1 virtual surround sound and that is compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

For even more great gaming product recommendations, be sure to check out T3's best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, best gaming phone, best gaming PC, best gaming laptop and best graphics cards buying guides, too.