Best Buy flash sale offers deals on gaming laptops, 4K TVs, headphones and more today only

In a surprise move ahead of their Memorial Day sale, Best Buy kicked off a special 24 hour flash sale today that includes some pretty incredible discounts on gaming laptops, TVs and other electronics.

While the offering includes a variety of Hisense and TCL 4K TVs with solid discounts, Best Buy's 24 hour flash sale includes one of the best deals on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop.

On sale for $1,099.99, this killer gaming laptop is getting a $400 price drop during Best Buy's sale. While it's no RTX gaming laptop, it features a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD and NVIDIA's GTX 1660 TI. A solid setup for high performance gaming.

Best Buy 24 Hour Flash Sale

With discounts of up to 30% on select products, Best Buy's sale offers shoppers a chance to save big before Memorial Day weekend. Some of the best offers are on gaming laptops and 4K TVs, but there's a solid selection of deals to shop.View Deal

There's also a handful of solid deals on Hisense and TCL TVs, with some models receiving upwards of $100 off during the sale. On sale for $699, Hisense's 75" H65 4K TV, which we've noted is one of the best gaming TVs around, is at one of its lowest price of the year thanks to Best Buy's flash sale.

Head on over today to Best Buy's 24 hour flash sale to score some early Memorial Day deals ahead of the holiday weekend!

