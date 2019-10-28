Best Buy Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect

Black Friday is coming: this year it falls on Friday 29 November which will be a great time to shop for the best Black Friday deals, and the following week of Cyber Monday deals, as most people should have banked their monthly pay check by then.

We're expecting lots of great electronics deals from Best Buy this year, following on from a strong weekend sale that it launched to coincide with Amazon Prime Day in July of this year and, of course, plenty of bargains during last year's Black Friday 2018 sale. Following that big day, there will be further savings in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale which will last for an entire week. How do we know that? Because both the Best Buy Black Friday 2019 and Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019 pages are live already.

But it won't just be the four-day period between Friday 29 November and Monday 2 December that you'll be able to make big savings – pretty much every retailer on the planet will be kicking off their Black Friday sale (or "Countdown to Black Friday" sale, or whatever they decide to call it) days or even weeks in advance, which is great news for bargain hunters and should help to keep finances in check if you do your Christmas shopping over the sale period.

How to get Black Friday prices at Best Buy right now

It seems that Best Buy has really gone early with the Black Friday sales. As of Monday 7 October it promises "Black Friday prices guaranteed on select premium TVs and home theater products". What that means, says Best Buy, is that: "If our price goes lower on qualified items between now and Black Friday, we will send you a refund for the difference." Note that this offer is valid for My Best Buy members only.

This is part of the Best Buy Magnolia Anniversary Sale and it features some stunning deals on 4K TVs such as $800 off this 75" 4K Sony TV and $1,800 off this 82" Samsung TV – that's a massive saving on a massive screen. And remember – if the price drops lower on Black Friday, Best Buy will refund you that amount, so you really can't lose. There are also savings to be had on speakers, so you can make sure your audio is as good as the picture quality.

Note that this sale ends on October 20th.

Shop the Best Buy Magnolia Anniversary Sale now.

When is the Best Buy Black Friday sale?

To get an idea of the timing for the Best Buy Black Friday 2019 sale, let's take a look back at what happened in 2018.

On Thursday November 8, Best Buy released its Black Friday ad, providing details of many of the best Black Friday deals that it would be running online and in store.

On Sunday November 18, the 'Early Access Sale' opened where select Black Friday deals were made available to My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members.

On Monday November 19 and Tuesday November 20, the Early Access Sale opened to all Best Buy members.

Then, from Thursday November 22 until Saturday November 24 the Best Buy Black Friday sale hit full swing with new doorbusters on Thursday and Friday.

So... let's map those dates to 2019 since Black Friday falls a week later in the month this year.

Thursday November 14: Best Buy Black Friday ad is out.

Sunday November 24: Early Access Sale opens for My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members.

Monday November 25, Tuesday November 26: Early Access Sale open to all Best Buy members.

Thursday November 28 until Saturday November 30: Best Buy Black Friday deals are live.

When is the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale?

That's an easy one because Best Buy has already confirmed the dates: the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale runs for a full week, from Monday December 2 until Monday December 9.

What will the best Best Buy Black Friday deals be?

Best Buy promises that this year's Black Friday will be even better than last year, saying after Black Friday 2018 "we're determined to make next year's after Thanksgiving sale even more memorable."

Like all retailers, Best Buy hasn't announced any specific deals yet (you'll have to wait until the Best Buy Black Friday ad gets published or leaked for that) but its Black Friday page gives a clue of what might be discounted as it points customers to "great value prices all year long" for smartphones, computers, virtual reality gear, video games, computers, laptops and tablets, appliances, televisions, smart home innovations, cameras and camcorders. It goes on to mention brands including Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, Intel, Nikon, Bose and Sonos."

So while that's not a specific list of Black Friday deals from Best Buy it gives us an insight into what's popular at Best Buy so you'd have to assume some tasty discounts on those products and brands.

We're also expecting to see Google devices such as the Google Home Mini and Google Home Hub (or Google Nest Hub, as it has been renamed) to get some nice discounts not just at Best Buy but also at Walmart and at Google's own online shop, too. That's because Amazon recently announced a whole bunch of new products and we think its inconceivable that it won't offer discounts on some of those new items – such as the Echo Dot With Clock – as well as price drops on its older Alexa powered devices, too. Best Buy sells Google devices and Amazon devices so whichever smart home ecosystem you are a part of, the Black Friday sales period looks like it will be a great time to expand your smart home set-up.

As for Cyber Monday, Best Buy says you'll be able to "shop deep discounts on a wide selection of popular electronics and technology products". As for what products will be available? "Best Buy has Cyber Monday deals on the technology you want most, like select tablets, computers, TVs, video consoles and games, digital cameras, cell phones and more," promises the retailer. "You'll also find great deals on appliances, health and fitness gear, music, movies and tech accessories. Shop for everyone on your gift list without blowing your budget, find stocking stuffers or get the electronics on your own wish list."

And the Cyber Monday sale lasts MUCH longer than a day: "Don't forget, Cyber Monday kicks off an entire week of deals online that you really won't want to miss." says Best Buy on its Cyber Monday page. So you might want to keep a little bit of money back from your Black Friday budget for any special Cyber Monday deals that pop up.

Once the actual Best Buy Black Friday sale gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!