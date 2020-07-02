Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: Independence Day deals on 4K TVs, laptops and more this weekend only

Best Buy's 4th of July sale is going on now and deal hunters have the chance to score some excellent deals on laptops, 4K TVs, appliances and more this weekend only. One of Best Buy's biggest sales of the year, their 4th of July sale offers a huge variety of deals to choose from site wide. Head on over to Best Buy's 4th of July sale by clicking the link below or read on to see some of our top picks!

Shoppers in need of a new phone are in luck during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Apple fans can check out the iPhone 11 Pro Max deals where you can save up to $230 with qualifying activation and trade-in, as well as deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 and iPad Pros on sale. If you aren't an Apple user, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and save up to $350 on qualifying activation.

Deal hunters looking for more than just smart phones on sale shouldn't skip out on this 4th of July sale, though. With over 22 different categories of deals to check out during Best Buy's 4th of July sale, shoppers can find deals on appliances, sales on 4K TVs, headphones on sale and more.

Best Buy 4th of July sale 2020: best deals today

Best Buy | Save up to 40% instantly on select appliances

Find everything from refrigerators to ovens on sale this weekend during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Instantly save up to 40% on most major appliances plus get a $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy two or more appliances totaling $1000 or more.View Deal

Best Buy | Save up to $200 instantly on select laptops

Save up to $200 on select laptops, with deals on gaming laptops as well as 2-in-1's and business laptops. Every laptop included in this sale gets at least $50 off its standard sale price so no matter which laptop you choose, you'll save.View Deal

Best Buy | Save up to $30 on an Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch

More for Apple lovers, you can save up to $30 on select Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches this 4th of July weekend at Best Buy. Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches don't get much cheaper than this, so don't miss your chance to pick one up!View Deal

Best Buy | Save up to $100 on select gaming monitors

PC enthusiasts can upgrade their monitors with savings of up to $100 on select gaming monitors, with brands on sale including ASUS, Acer, Samsung, LG and more. Unfortunately, no 4K monitors are on sale but high refresh rate 120Hz+ are available!View Deal

Best Buy | Save up to $100 on Hypervolt massage devices

Pick up a Hypervolt percussive massage device during Best Buy's 4th of July sale weekend save up to $100. A must have for athletes and active lifestyles, Hypervolt percussive massage devices are a perfect addition to muscle recovery routines.View Deal

Best Buy | Save up to 50% on select home gym equipment

Save up to 50% on massage devices, exercise bikes, rowers and more this 4th of July weekend at Best Buy. Save upwards of $800 or more on brands like ProForm, Bowflex and NordicTrack and get your home gym up and running this weekend!View Deal

