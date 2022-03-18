Best Buy 3-Day Sale kicks off with deals on TVs, laptops, and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy just kicked off its 3-Day Sale today, running now through Sunday, which offers a massive amount of deals to check out. Including discounts on everything from electronics to appliances, phones and more, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale is an excellent opportunity to do some shopping this weekend while saving some cash.

Covering a wide selection of categories that includes special offers, this sale offers some of the best deals you'll find this weekend. Along with savings of up to $300 off select laptops, Best Buy's sale also includes deals such as $200 off Sony's 75" X90J 4K TV as well as some great savings of up to $40 on Samsung Galaxy Watches. This is only a small sample, however, so you'll be doing yourself a favor this weekend by heading over to Best Buy and checking out the entire selection of deals available.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale

Save big on hundreds of items this weekends with deals on laptops, TVs, watches and much more. There's plenty of discounts to check out, so head over there today to see what you can save on. Ends Sunday, 3/20

While Best Buy often runs surprise 3-Day sales, it's been some time since we've seen one. Offering a great chance for shoppers to save big on their favorite products, these weekend sales cover a massive selection of products. Video games, appliances, smart devices, and a lot more all get some pretty sizeable discounts over the sale, so it's a great time to do some shopping.

Best Deals at Best Buy Today

Here's a brief selection of some of the best deals at Best Buy so far, but expect to find more for your dollar throughout the entire store. Everything from TVs to appliances are getting price cuts, but these are just some of the best you'll find right now.

$50 off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds

A solid pair of true wireless earbuds are now on sale at Best Buy, but only for the weekend, Now down to just $149.99, this is the best price you'll find on these exceptional earbuds.

Up to $200 off select VIZIO Dolby Atmos soundbars

Upgrade that old sound system with the latest Dolby Atmos support thanks to a bevvy of deals on VIZIO soundbars this weekend.

Up to $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Grab yourself one of Samsung's best smartphones and save up to $250 with qualified activation. This offer is only available at Best Buy this weekend, so this is a great chance to grab a new Samsung phone cheap!

Up to $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 & Tab S7 FE

Save big on Samsung's latest tablets with up to $130 off select Galaxy Tab A8's and Galaxy Tab S7's. A great chance to grab a new Samsung tablet cheap if you're in the market!

Up to 50% off select video games

Grab some of the latest and greatest for PS5, Nintendo Switch and more on sale for upwards of 50% off this weekend.

Up to 45% off select Google smart displays and speakers

Save big on Google smart devices including the Nest Hub smart display, Nest Audio smart speaker and more this weekend at Best Buy.

