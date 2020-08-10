Best Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells and Bowflex home gyms in the UK and US

Modular dumbbells are the best dumbbells for home gyms. And when it comes to modular dumbells, the cream of the crop is definitely Bowflex and better still, we have the best Bowflex deals here so you can spend less on the most premium home weights.

Modular home weights take up less space while still offering a whole lot of versatility. In this day and age, however, these wonderful home weights are on short supply and you have to be extra vigilant to get one for a decent price. To make the search a bit easier, we collected all the best Bowflex deals here as well as the the best alternative options, such as the best Bowlfex kettlebell deals and even Bowflex multi gym offers.

Modular dumbbells often replace a range of individual dumbbells so they are ideal for small spaces and when having a full rack of weights is not an option. If you are getting just one piece of home gym equipment, make it a modular dumbbell. For further reading and to make the decision easier, read our Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells review or if you want to opt in for buying a kettlebell instead, check out our Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review.

Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) | Sale price £399 | Was £649 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

Out of stock for now, stock coming soon. 15 dumbbells in one, the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells represent best in class quality and performance. use the dials at the end to choose the preferred amount of weight from 2 to 24 kilos. Buying a pair of these will replace no less than 30 individual weights, saving you all the floor space at home while also providing plenty of versatility to try a range of different exercises.View Deal

Buy the NordicTrack SpeedWeight Adjustable Dumbbells for $399 at NordicTrack

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Buy it for £204.84 at Amazon UK

Using the dial, you can change the resistance levels from 8 lbs all the way up to 40 lbs on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. The space-efficient design replaces 6 kettlebells, saving a lot of real-estate space in the living room. The wide and ergonomic handle can accommodate two handed exercises, like kettlebell swings or goblet squats.View Deal

Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell from these sellers at Amazon US

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym | Buy it for £390 at Amazon UK

The Bowflex BodyTower is the ultimate bodyweight training equipment. The seven levels of adjustment allows you to perform over 20 different exercises with just this one machine. The BodyTower also has a stable, commercial-grade steel frame and comes equipped with hand grips and sling straps for split squats or neighbour-friendly mountain climbers.View Deal

Buy the Bowflex PR3000 home gym instead, available from these sellers at Amazon

