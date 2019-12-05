Best Bowflex deals: get fit and build lean muscle for less with Bowflex weights and home gym deals at Amazon

Whether you are trying to get fit for the new year or just thinking about upgrading your home gym, these Bowflex deals on Amazon can save you big money. Two Bowflex products, a home weights bench and a complete home gym, have been discounted significantly. They're now cheaper than they've ever been, so now is the time to buy, ready for when you get to Boxing Day and feel a little guilty about what you have done.

• Shop the discounted Bowflex machines on Amazon, prices from £240.06, you save up to £377.85 – 38%

None of these are the world-famous Bowflex Selecttech modular dumbbells, unfortunately, but both the bench and the multirig are quality Bowflex products nevertheless. And versatile, too, with the Blaze Home Gym, you can even do cable chest flies, which is pretty amazing from a non-commercial grade machine.

No idea what to get for your family this Christmas? Check out our best Christmas Gifts Guide and get inspired this festive season!

Bowflex 5.1s Stowable Weight Bench | Sale price £240.06 | Was £361.56 | Save £121.50 (34%) on Amazon

The 5.1S Stowable Bench is Bowflex's top-of-the-line weight bench with no less than six different positions, from a 17-degree decline to 90-degree incline. It also folds up and wheels away for easy storage and made out of heavy-duty commercial quality steel. The 5.1S Stowable Weight Bench has a 600-pound (~272 kg) load capacity.View Deal