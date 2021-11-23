Best Black Friday telescope deals to see the stars

Telescopes saw a huge resurgence during the lockdowns that were put into place for the pandemic. Adults and kids alike looked to the stars for entertainment and were generally thrilled with what they saw.

Many of the newfound stargazers have kept up their viewing and this Black Friday are looking to upgrade to a more powerful telescope. The technology around telescopes has improved in recent years and now with the help of tracking heads and phone attachments it's easier than ever to see and capture stunning starscapes.

To help with your more earthly viewing, we've gathered some of the biggest discounts available right now on telescopes from $50 to $300. If you need help deciphering your reflector from your refractor, see our guide on types of telescope. Or if you need some more suggestions on the right model for you, we've also got a guide to the best telescopes.

Black Friday telescope deals

Gskyer 400mm telescope: was $129.99, now $99.99 at Amazon Gskyer 400mm telescope: was $129.99, now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 (23%) on this Gskyer refracting telescope. Designed for beginners or kids it has a 70mm aperture and a 400mm focal length. Comes with two replaceable eyepieces, a phone adapter and remote.

Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ: was $179.95, now $143.49 at Amazon Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ: was $179.95, now $143.49 at Amazon

Save $36.46 (20%) on this Celestron Newtonian reflector telescope. The PowerSeeker 127EQ is ideal for beginners and features slow-motion control knobs to easily track objects across the sky.

Ecopro refractor telescope: was $89.99, now $74.99 at Amazon Ecopro refractor telescope: was $89.99, now $74.99 at Amazon

Save $15 (17%) on this Ecopro refractor telescope. An entry-level telescope designed for kids, it features a 70mm aperture and a 360mm focal length. Comes with two eyepieces and an adjustable tripod.

Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $139.95, now $119.49 at Amazon Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $139.95, now $119.49 at Amazon

Save $20.46 (15%) on this manual German equatorial telescope. The Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ has a 700m focal length and a 70mm aperture. It comes with two eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens extender.

Konusmotor reflector telescope: was $299, now $249 at B&H Photo Konusmotor reflector telescope: was $299, now $249 at B&H Photo

Save $50 (17%) on this Konusmotor-130 reflector telescope. This step-up model is ideal for viewing planets and the moon, with a 5-inch primary mirror and multicoated optics for brighter, clearer images.