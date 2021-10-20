Best Black Friday espresso machine deals: get a bean to cup or espresso maker bargain in 2021

The best espresso machine is really worth looking out for if you're a fan of 'proper' coffee. And, if you're also a lover of discounts then the best Black Friday deals should, in time, reveal plenty of these amazing machines available for hugely discounted prices.

Espresso machines are available from many of the big brand names, plus lesser known companies that have nurtured a following for their sophisticated coffee-making properties. If you're after a bargain espresso machine then the big retail outlets make a great place to start, so think Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Sears for starters.

Over in the UK you'll want to check out Amazon too, along with the likes of Currys, AO, Argos and other key retailers that frequently offer online discounts.

Meanwhile, read on down the page to see our pointers for getting those best espresso machine Black Friday Deals. And, finally, check out our thoughts on why buying an espresso machine is such a good decision if you love quality coffee.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at Amazon

Black Friday discounts at Amazon frequently include plenty of espresso machines, with many of the top brands enjoying money off status. Lookout for brands such as Gevi, Breville, DeLonghi, Brim and Imusa, to name but a few.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy already stocks its fair share of premium espresso machines including models from the likes of Breville, Philips, DeLonghi and Jura. However, be sure to check back during Black Friday's sales push as big discounts should be available on these machines.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at Walmart

Walmart always has a great selection of the best espresso machines to choose from. It takes that up a notch come Black Friday with a discounted range of products that often includes big names such as Gevi, Breville, DeLonghi, Mr Coffee, Keurig and Chefman.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at Sears

No Black Friday espresso machine deals extravaganza would be complete without some discounts from the Sears camp. Lookout for money off options on models from Breville, Jura, DeLonghi, Urnex and some non-brand specific machines that might make a great entry-level option if the budget is super-tight.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at Currys

Plenty of folks want an espresso machine in the UK too, which means large retailers including Currys have plenty in stock on Black Friday. In fact, Currys carries models from a wide range of brands, such as Swan, DeLongi, Sage, Breville, Jura, Zanussi, Smeg and just about anyone else who makes espresso machines. Awesome.

Espresso machine Black Friday deals at John Lewis

The same can be said for John Lewis & Partners, which carries a similarly impressive array of espresso machines all year round. However, check out their site around Black Friday as it is usually brimming over with discounts on big brands, such as DeLongi, Sage, Breville, Jura, Zanussi and Smeg.

Espresso machines: why you should want one

The best espresso machine is truly the King of the Kitchen. Various types of machine or gizmo may lay claim to the title of Best coffee maker, but for the most European aficionados and an increasing number of Americans, nothing compares to a good strong espresso. And for that you want the best espresso maker you can buy, whether you favour a plain shot, a latte, cappuccino or macchiato.

Yes, espresso machines may be a little more difficult to use than a Nespresso machine or another of the entries on our best pod coffee machine top 10 – well, what isn't? They're also a touch more expensive, but the results are usually way more satisfying. Everyone in Europe knows it, and word is getting out even in America, homeland of the pour over coffee machine.

It's also worth noting that the best bean to cup coffee machines are also, in effect espresso makers with a coffee grinder and milk frother attached to them. So don't rule out one of those big kitchen beasts.

How to buy the best espresso maker for you

Despite the modern trend for bean-to-cup and capsule based machines, there’s definitely something to be said for the good old 'manual' espresso maker.

Their portafilters (the metal container you press the ground coffee into) may require regular emptying and cleaning, and the extraction time is usually down to you rather than being automatically set, but the process is so easy to get to grips with, you’ll seldom need to refer to the instruction manual.

Moreover, manual machines are likely to be more reliable than the capsule or bean-to-cup variety simply because there are fewer things to go wrong with them.

If you want a richly aromatic espresso, cappuccino or latte and require at least a modicum of help from the machine itself, try the stunning Sage Dual Boiler, the Smeg ECF01 or Gaggia's excellent and more affordable Classic. all these machines excel at making rich aromatic espressos every bit as good as those served in any decent European café.

If you’re a wannabe barista who is keen to sample the complex science behind the art of manual espresso pulling, consider a hand-operated machine like the popular La Pavoni Europiccol or the extraordinary, if slightly more complex, Elektra S1CO Microcasa Lever.

Most of these machines do much of the work for you, but they need the best ingredients, and they do require maintenance. Especially if you're in a hard water area the Number One, top tip of ALL time is to use filtered water. Even if the machine has a filter built in (they never seem quite as effective as a filter jug). You'll be amazed at how much better the coffee tastes, and you won't need to descale anywhere near as frequently.

The other Top Tip of ALL time is to use good quality, freshly ground beans or, if you don't want to splash out on a grinder, at least keep your pre-ground stuff in a screw-top jar in a dark and cool cupboard (but not the fridge). Whether using beans or ground, your mission is to always try to polish it all off as quickly as possible, as even under ideal storage conditions, it degrades rapidly as soon as the vacuum seal on the bag is opened.