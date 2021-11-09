Best Black Friday 40-inch TV deals for all budgets

Sometimes, a 40-inch TV is just the right size. Whether you’re getting something for a master bedroom or your first apartment, that size is big enough for an immersive viewing experience without needing so much space that you need to get a bigger room. A 65-inch TV might not fit in your space, after all, and all the options at 32 inches and under are better off in smaller rooms.

While 40-inch TVs typically don’t break the bank to begin with, outside of the ones with OLED screens , they’ll be even more affordable with all the Black Friday deals 2021 has to offer. Whether you’re looking for something with a built-in Roku or 4K resolution, you’ll be able to save some money to add a soundbar to your setup.

Now that the holiday shopping season is fast approaching, don’t sleep on the best deals on 40-inch TVs that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have to offer. Since more TVs of this size have been coming in a slightly bigger 43-inch format, we’ve included a few of those here as well. Read on to see the best deals we’ve found so far.

Best Black Friday 40-inch TV deals

It might not come with a 4K resolution but it comes with that nice, large 40-inch screen and a built-in Roku for the perfect all-in-one entertainment setup. If this sounds like the perfect TV to put in a master or guest bedroom, then you can easily take advantage of some early Black Friday sales, as both Amazon and Best Buy have this model discounted. We’re not sure if it will get even more of a discount but that’s a pretty affordable price tag for a new TV.

The Hisense A6G 43-inch 4K TV is a stellar television that not only comes with that higher resolution but with Alexa compatibility for easy control over the TV. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, a voice remote, HDR support and surround sound support in the form of DTS Virtual:X. If that wasn’t enough, this sub-$500 TV is already getting an early discount.

If you ever wanted a TV that pretends to be a picture frame when it’s off, then Samsung has you covered. This incredibly sharp 4K QLED not only displays artwork when it’s off, but the Samsung The Frame TV also comes with quantum HDR for incredible color contrast. It’s also another TV getting an early discount over at Best Buy so if you want something different while still delivering where it counts, this might be the one to buy.

Samsung may not be the name that comes to mind when you think budget but it offers an incredibly reasonably priced TV in its Class 5 Series option. It's one of the few 40-inch 1080p offerings – not 4K or 43-inch – but it’s a solid option with smart capabilities so you can get on Netflix in no time. Not only is it a best seller at Best Buy but it’s also getting an early discount right now.

4K resolution, active HDR, 120Hz resolution, and built-in voice assistants are all reasons to love the LG Nanocell TV. Since it’s a featured product for a lot of different retailers, it most likely will be one of the options getting a good Black Friday discount. It’s already gotten a tiny one over at Best Buy. But, hopefully, we’ll see some significant savings very soon. So, whether you’re transitioning your space to a smart home or trying to get the most of a next-gen console (thanks to that fast refresh rate), this is one TV you won’t want to pass up.

Give Amazon credit. They know how to create a deal. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find it here and probably for a price as competitive as any other. If patience is not a virtue for you and you’re ok with a 1080p resolution, Amazon already has a budget-friendly 40-inch option from TCL discounted as an early holiday shopping sale. However, if you’re willing to wait, great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are sure to be had.

This big-box retailer is getting into the holiday shopping spirit early with a good number of deals on all sorts of TVs, 40-inch ones from Samsung and TCL included. While most of the TVs at this size receiving a discount are of the 1080p variety, there are some slightly larger, aka 43-inch, 4K models that also are seeing a sale. As Black Friday approaches though, the deals will get better and so will the TVs that end up on sale.

