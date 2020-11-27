Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020: the best TV and laptop holiday deals on NOW

Best Buy's Holiday Deals sales event – a season-long offering of Black Friday deals and savings – gives bargain hunters and Christmas gift shoppers an early shot at beating the holiday rush. Now we are approaching Black Friday so Best Buy deals should get even better – that's just math!

Covering over 20 categories of products ranging from TVs to robot vacuums, furniture, cameras, video games, and more, Best Buy's Black Friday sales have something for everyone, with some of the the Best Black Friday Deals that America has to offer. And also some of the best deals that Canada has to offer!

🌟 Must-See Deal: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen gets a $10 discount - now $29.99!

Changing the focus to Best Buy's bread and butter (tech, smart home, and electronics), Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals flash sale offers bargain hunters an early chance at catching Black Friday deals on home tech. Appliances, TVs, laptops, smart home tech, and more are all receiving Black Friday price cuts with guaranteed Black Friday deal-matching prices!

Shoppers looking for the best Christmas gifts will find some incredible deals for friends and family. The selection of deals you'll find during Best Buy's official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, however, will have more to offer. Best Buy's current selection of Black Friday deals is bit limited, so expect it to be much larger and more varied than ever come Black Friday.

To help you make the most out of Best Buy's Black Friday sale and your holiday shopping this year, T3 will be covering the best deals available now through the big day. Be sure to bookmark and check this page often, we'll be updating it regularly with Best Buy's best deals today and leading up to their Black Friday sales event.

To get started, you can use the quick navigation menu or keep on scrolling to see Best Buy's best deals today.

Best Buy's running multiple sales over the next few weeks, with their Best Buy's Holiday Deals running all season long. We'll have the best deals during the event plus any noteworthy deals that drop before the official Best Buy Black Friday sale kicks off later next month.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals cover top brands and offers hundreds in savings across some of this years most popular models.

Samsung Crystal UHD displays, including the Class 6 and Class 7, are getting early Black Friday deal pricing. The more enticing of the two deals takes $220 off Samsung's Class 6 display, dropping the price of the 70" down to just $529.99.

A great budget-friendly 70" is on sale as well. Hisense's Class H65 70" 4K Smart TV is down to just $399.99 – $250 off its standard $650 price tag.

🖥️ Browse all of Best Buy's TV deals here 🖥️

Must-See Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals

Below are some of Best Buy's best TV deals you'll find right now. Offering a great mix of value and performance at an excellent price point, these are must-see deals for those looking to grab a new TV this holiday season.

TV deal of the day! Sony XBR-65X900H 65-inch 4K TV | Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 | Savings: $400

This is an incredible TV for this price at this size! This TV is one step below Sony's flagship 4K LED TVs, but is priced like a mid-range set – you get cutting-edge processing for upscaling HD to 4K, unmatched handling of motion, support for next-gen gaming features (4K 120Hz now, VRR and ALLM coming soon), and truly fantastic image quality for this price. If you want a well-sized TV that's top-tier for both gaming and movies, for a really reasonable price, this is it. Also available in a giant 75-inch model for just $1,599.View Deal

Vizio 55OLED-H1 55-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $1,299 | Now: $899 | Savings: $400

The cheapest OLED TV on the market? Check. From a reliable brand who make high-quality stuff? Also check. The OLED-H1 brings the unmatched deep contrast that OLED is famed for at a lower price point, but still includes a good smart TV platform, and even promises to support 4K at 120Hz and VRR for next-gen consoles (in theory it does now, but users have reported issues, and Vizio says it will fix them in an update). When it comes to pure cinematic image quality for a low price, this is a really strong buy at this low a price!View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200

This is the cheapest TV that's ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates (plus an ultra-fast gaming mode)! Beyond that, it's a really good set generally, giving you the rich colors of QLED along with excellent processing, and a really easy to use smart TV system.View Deal

Sony XBR-65OLEDA8H 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,799 | Now: $1,799 | Savings: $1,000

Sony's OLED TVs are renowned for their image quality, mixing the incredible contrast and color control of OLED with Sony's impeccable detail and motion processing – when it comes to visuals, these sets are nearly unmatched. And getting any 65-inch OLED for this price is rare, let alone one that looks so good. Even the sound is way better than rivals, thanks to genius Acoustic Surface tech that turns the screen itself into a speaker.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,499 |Now: $1,899 | Savings: $600

The LG CX is pretty much the most popular OLED TV, and for good reason: image quality is fantastic, processing is top tier, the smart TV system is excellent, and it's future-proofed with next-gen gaming features (including 4K at 120Hz and VRR) on every HDMI port.View Deal

Samsung QN43Q60T 43-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $529 | Now: $427 | Savings: $102

Need a smaller TV, but don't want to compromise on image quality? This brings Samsung's QLED panel tech in a compact, cheaper set, still giving you the wide HDR color range QLED known, plus the great smart TV features.View Deal

TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV | Was: $349 | Now: $229 | Savings: $120

Get yourself a mid-size TV with 4K HDR support for a really low price – and with Android TV still providing comprehensive smarts, so it won't feel like a budget set in use. With over a third cut from the price, this is one of the most wallet-friendly ways to get a 4K HDR screen upgrade.View Deal

Sony X750H Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Android) | Was: $749.99 | Now: $629.99 | Savings: $120 (16%)

Now at it's lowest price ever, get $120 off one of Sony's best 4K TVs for gaming. The X750H Series 4K TVs offer crisp, clear pictures with rich colors with 4K X-Reality PRO technology. Full range HDR, a Triluminous color display, and built-in Google Assistant voice control make this an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Samsung 7 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Tizen) | Was: $849.99 | Now: $747.99 | Savings: $102 (12%)

One of the best Samsung 4K TVs under $1,000, the 7 Series 4K Smart TVs go beyond with Tizen OS. Featuring next-generation apps, easy-to-navigate menus and simple controls, take your TV watching experience to the next level while sticking to your budget.View Deal

LG UN7070 Series 75" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (webOS)

Was: $799.99 | Now: $749.99 | Savings: $50 (6%)

Get a killer 75" full-UH 4K Smart TV for under $1000 right now with Best Buy's LG 4K TV deal. Pick up LG's UN7070 Series 75" 4K Smart TV, featuring a 4K IPS display, Active HDR, TruMotion 120Hz frame rates, and a whole lot more all for just $750.View Deal

TCL 4 Series 50" LED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV (Android)

Was: $1,499.99 | Now: $1,299.99 | Savings: $200 (13%)

Running off a built-in Roku smart platform, TCL's 4 Series 4K Smart TVs deliver incredible performance and versatility. Get access to your favorite streaming services including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more, right from the home screen.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and PC deals

There's already a solid selection of offers with Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals, bringing a great mix of deals on laptops, 2-in-1's, desktop PCs, gaming laptops, monitors, and more. First up there's this:

• Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals at Best Buy: up to $250 off!

Shoppers on the hunt for a new gaming, home or business laptop on sale will find what they're after at Best Buy but you often have to dive in while the deals are fresh because Best Buy adds, removes and rotates deals ALL the time.

💻 Browse all of Best Buy's laptop deals here 💻

💻Best Buy deals on desktop PCs and monitors – up to 40% off selected models

Must-See Best Buy Black Friday Laptop & PC Deals

Here are Best Buy's best laptop deals you'll find right now.

STAR DEAL! Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" Touch Screen Laptop

Was: $600 | Now: $350 | Savings: $250

With an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB or memory and a 256GB SSD this is a typically good value, well made Lenovo laptop. At 350 bucks there is nothing to complain about. It only weighs just over 4 lbs and is less than 0.8 inches thick at its narrowest point. Almost as skinny as its deal price, then.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID

Was: $2,299.99 | Now: $2,049.99 | Savings: $250

Get Apple's MacBook Pro 13" laptop today for just $2,049 – $250 off its standard $2,299 price tag. This is the easily one of best deals on a MacBook Pro you'll find today, but expect bigger deals on Apple products come Black Friday weekend!View Deal

Alienware m15 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060

Was: $1,900 | Now: $1,520 | Savings: $620

Pick up one of Alienware's most affordable gaming laptops with a BIG discount. Powered by a RTX 2060 graphics card and 10th Gen Intel i7 this unit also boasts a 256GB SSD, play your favorite games in stunning full-HD with 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop

Was: $780 | Now: $600 | Savings: $180

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Mobile processor with Radeon Graphics and 8GB of RAM, this HP ENVY2-in-1 laptop serves up HD graphics. There's also a 256 GB SSD and a backlit keyboard that 'lets you type seamlessly in dark environments.' One for students, then.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R9 Gaming Desktop w/ RTX 2070

Was: $2,899.99 | Now: $1,529.99 | Savings: $500 (17%)

A killer gaming rig set to crush 4K gaming, the Corsair One gaming desktop features NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2080 Super, a 9th Gen Intel i7, a massive 2TB SSD, and 32GB DDR4 RAM. With specs like these, you'll be crushing 4K gaming for years to come! The saving is that big for a reason; this is a used model that is described as 'Open-Box Excellent'. You can also get it in a state which Best Buy calls 'open box fair' which we think might be worth avoiding. View Deal

When is Best Buy's Black Friday sale?

If this year is anything like last year, we can expect to start seeing early Black Friday deals for Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members about a week before Black Friday itself. Since Black Friday falls on November 27th this year, those looking to save at Best Buy should keep an eye out for their Black Friday ad to come out around November 13th with Black Friday deals kicking off shortly after.



We'll provide the exact details as to the dates Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening, so be sure to check back soon for more details on Best Buy's biggest sale of the year.

When do Best Buy's Black Friday deals start?

It's a safe bet that Best Buy's Black Friday deals won't fully kick into high gear until the week of Black Friday itself. While Best Buy does kick off some Black Friday deals early, you'll need to be a Best Buy member to take advantage of them.

With Black Friday set for Friday, November 27th, expect Best Buy's Black Friday deals to officially kick off at the earliest November 23rd. Until then, Best Buy's deal section is packed full of discounts and price drops you shouldn't pass up.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Keep this page bookmarked and check back often. We'll be updating this page weekly with the best deals at Best Buy today and during the Best Buy Black Friday sales event. We unfortunately don't have the exact list of products Best Buy's Black Friday sale will discount so until then, head over to Best Buy's deal page to check out their best deals today!

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.