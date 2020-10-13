Prime Day fitness deals: the best deals on Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Suunto, running watches, fitness trackers and more

The best Prime Day fitness deals are pretty good this year. As expected, the best Amazon Prime Day deals include plenty of the best Garmin watch deals as well as the best Fitbit deals. Better still, even some of the best Polar watches and best Suunto watches have received a discount plus a few Withings hybrid smartwatch are now also cheaper for a couple of days. Amazon Prime Day is shaping up to be a Black Friday beating shopping event!

Should you want to do some further research, take a look at the best running watch and best triathlon watch guides so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. There is also the best hybrid smartwatch and the best outdoor watch guide, for your perusal.

We have divided this into best US and best UK fitness tracker and running watch deals but you can also see the best prices on every device as you scroll through.

Best Amazon Prime Day running watch and fitness watch deals – UK

Garmin Forerunner 45 | On sale for £109.99 | Was £169.99 | You save £60 at Amazon

Probably the best running watch deal of Amazon Prime Day in the UK, this brilliant watch is now better value than ever. It's got GPS and heart-rate tracking built in, a bunch of lifestyle features and – unless you are hardcore, wealthy or dangerously addicted to additional statistics, it's probably all the running watch you or anyone needs.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker | On sale for £38.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £31 at Amazon

There has probably not been a Fitbit this cheap for over a decade. For less than £40, get all the step counting and app/social goodness that Fitbit has to offer. This deal is for the UK, but see below for the best Fitbit Inspire deals near YOU.View Deal

Buy the Garmin fēnix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | On sale for £356 | Was £529.99 | You save £173.99 at Amazon

Want a real rugged smartwatch that's also capable of navigating you around a forest trail? Look no further, the Garmin fēnix 6 has you covered. Featuring Garmin's latest Elevate 3 heart rate sensor, the fēnix 6 can track HR 24/7 yet it has a long battery life nevertheless. Don't miss out on this great offer!View Deal

Suunto 7 Wear OS Multisport Smartwatch | On sale for £314 | Was £429 | You save £105 at Amazon

This unisex smartwatch comes with a host of brilliant functions for use in sports and everyday activities. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and equipped with Google Pay for contactless payment. It has a high-resolution touchscreen, offers up to 48h battery life and is waterproof to 50m.View Deal

Polar Vantage M Multisport smartwatch | On sale for £159.99 | Was £249 | you save £89.01 at Amazon

The Polar Vantage M features Polar's trademark Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor and has a battery life of up to 30 hours in GPS mode which is incredible. Being a Polar watch, the Vantage M can help you better understand how training affects your body and how to maximise recovery. The Polar Vantage M has over 130 sport profiles to choose from too.View Deal

Withings Move ECG | On sale for £84.95 | Was £129.95 | you save £45 at Amazon

One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG. This brilliant deal brings the price down to under £100, a real bargain to be made here.View Deal

Withings Steel HR | On sale for £113.86 | Was £169.95 | you save £56.09 at Amazon

One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.View Deal

Withings Move | On sale for £43.95 | Was £59.95 | you save £16 at Amazon

When it comes to battery life, nothing beats the Withings Move. This watch can function up to 18 months on one charge and track walks, runs, swims, bike rides and 10 more activities automatically. The Withings Move also tracks distance and calories burned, although for the former you'll need a smartphone with you as it has connected GPS functionality only. The Withings Move can also track sleeps.View Deal

Best fitness watch and sports watch deals in the US

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch | On sale for $219.99 | Was $449.99 | You save $230 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music has enough storage space to store up to 500 songs on the watch plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. This capable running watch is also swimproof, so triathletes can use it as well. The battery can last up to a week, a deal not to be missed!View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | On sale for $199.99 | Was $349.99 | You save $150 at Amazon

You can keep an eye on your health 24/7 with Pulse Ox (blood oxygen levels) and Body Battery energy monitor features and by tracking your respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more. There is also storage for music and pre-loaded sport profiles too. Regardless of the top-notch screen, battery life is still up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode. Not bad at all!View Deal

