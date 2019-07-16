Best Amazon Prime Day camping and outdoors deals from Vango, Coleman, Olympus and others

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is now in its second and final day, but we are far from done in terms of rounding up the very best deals across camping, hiking and outdoor sports gear! In fact, right now there’s some pretty impressive Amazon Prime bargains to be had on tents, camping hammocks, camping barbecues, sleeping mats, binoculars and much more.

You might not think of Amazon when you first consider buying camping gear and outdoors sports kit, but some of the biggest brands in the world are selling their gear on the site. Think Vango, Terra Nova, Salomon, The North Face, Olympus and many others.

Some of the deals featured below are Amazon Prime Day Lightning deals, so they’ll end within the next few hours, Others will run until 23:59 pm or until the item sells out, which is usually the case whenever an inflatable Vango tent pops up – if you see one you like and it's available as part of a time limited deal, move fast because they always sell out.

In order to take advantage of these deals at these particular Prime Day prices, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you could sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you’re not already a member.

Ready for some sweet Amazon Prime Day camping, hiking and outdoors sports gear deals? Here’s our top pick of the best buys currently live on Amazon…

Wild Country Terra Nova Zephyros 2 Backpacking Tent | Now £107.92 | Was £139.93 | 23% off

A cracking little lightweight and fully waterproof tent for backpacking, hiking and wild camping trips. There’s room for two plus gear, and the aluminium alloy poles combined with a low tent profile work to keep it stable in high winds.View Deal

Coleman Gazebo Event Shelter L | Now £94.50 | Was £154.97 | 62% off

All three sizes of this super-popular instant sun shelter, including Medium and XL, are on sale now, but this one is the perfect size for extending your living space outside of your tent. Also provides superb sun shelter in the garden throughout the hot summer months.View Deal

Vango Odyssey Inflatable Family Funnel Tent | Now TBC | Was £450

Consider this your early warning klaxon because this tent is going to sell out fast! Vango inflatable tents are the holy grail of camping, and others so far this Prime Day have sold at up to 50% off. This Vango sale starts at 12.20 - set an alarm!

View Deal

Sevylor Tahiti Plus 2+1 Inflatable Sea Kayak | Now £90.38 | Was £142.97 | 59% off

Get out on the water this summer in your very own inflatable kayak for fishing and calm water adventuring. TheTahiti Plus is designed for two adults and a child, or if you have a water-loving dog you could pop them in the middle. Puncture / kayak repair kit included.View Deal

Lifestraw Go 2-Stage Water Bottle | Now £26.80 | Was £38.89 | 39% off

The ultimate gadget for backpacking, hiking, camping and survival situations, the Lifestraw Go filters out waterborne bacteria and parasites from river, streams and puddle water, so you can fill up your water bottle in the wilds and drink it safely.View Deal

Pio.Man Ultra Light Camping Chair | Now £18.48 | Was £23.50 | 21% off

Take it fishing, to the beach or park, or sling a couple in the back of your car to make your camping holiday much more comfortable. This chair weighs a mere 0.9kg and is easy to unfold/fold away. Mesh back and sides boost airflow to keep you cool as you sit.View Deal

Coleman Octagon Tent | Now £150 | Was £213.95 | 29% off

One of our favourite camping brands and one of our favourite summer camping and festival camping tents. The Octagon sleeps up to eight people, but six is far more comfortable. It’s quick to pitch and has a mesh roof for enhanced air circulation. It’s fully waterproof, of course, and has a sewn-in groundsheet.View Deal

Olympus 8 x 40 DPSI Binoculars | Now £39.99 | Was £48 | 56% off

These binoculars for birdwatching and general adventure are lightweight and designed with a sure-grip rubber coating. They offer up a wide-angle field of view, and come with a neck strap, travel case and lens covers.View Deal

Lenbest Ultra-light Camping Hammock | Now £14.39 | Was £17.99 | 20% off

Camping hammocks are great for chilling out just as much in your garden as on the campsite. The trick, of course, is finding a decent pitch where you can actually hang up your hammock. For less than £15, this Lenbest offering is surprisingly well-made and durable.View Deal

Coleman CXO+ 200 LED Head Lamp | Now £8.80 | Was £22.70 | 62% off

If you just want a basic headlamp for wandering to the campsite toilet blocks at night, or to illuminate your path when out walking at night, the Coleman CXO+ is hard to argue with at this teeny Prime Day price. View Deal

