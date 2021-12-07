Best Amazon Boxing Day deals: what to expect this year

Now that we’re fully into the month of December, as a deals writer there’s only one thing on my mind… the Boxing Day sales! To help you find the best deals and discounts to shop this Boxing Day, we’ll be monitoring and reporting on the Boxing Day sales throughout December.

As always, Amazon’s Boxing Day sale is going to be the one to look at, with top deals and discounts on a range of products store wide.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is promising to be big. Whether you’re looking to get fit in the new year or you want to start creating a smart home, Amazon has deals on a wide selection of items, including their own brands like Audible, Echo and Fire.

If you’re already deal hunting for Christmas, the Amazon last minute Christmas sale is already live. To see all the deals from this sale, click the link above or head to the Boxing Day page ready to shop on the day.

For direct links to current deals, plus our predictions and tips on shopping the Amazon Boxing Day sale, keep reading.

The best Amazon Boxing Day deals live now

Tech deals

TCL 50C720K QLED 50-inch Smart TV: was £599, now £449 at Amazon TCL 50C720K QLED 50-inch Smart TV: was £599, now £449 at Amazon

Save £150 on the TCL 50-inch Smart TV. The TCL Smart TV has Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision that has incredible colours, contrast and brightness, for an expert viewing experience.

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones: was £90, now £59 at Amazon Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones: was £90, now £59 at Amazon

The Sony WF-C500 headphones have up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. They’re lightweight for easy wearing and offer a clear and crisp sound, plus you can take calls with the built-in mic. Available in green, orange, black and white.

Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was £450, now £245.82 at Amazon Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was £450, now £245.82 at Amazon

Get crystal clear sound with the Sony HT-G700 soundbar. It has immersive Audio Enhancement and a wireless subwoofer for rich sound and flexible placement.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder: was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder: was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon

A clever piece of tech, the Tile Mate Bluetooth item finder helps you find your phone via Bluetooth and the Tile app. If you’re prone to losing things, attach the Tile item finder to your keys or pop it in your bag. Double press the button to make your phone ring to alert you to its presence. There are huge deals on Tile products right now so make sure to shop today.

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger: was £40.59, now £25.99 at Amazon Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger: was £40.59, now £25.99 at Amazon

The Belkin Boost Charge is a wireless charger that eliminates up to 99% of bacteria with its safe, eco-conscious UV lights. It’s compatible with Apple, Google and Samsung products, so you can charge and sanitise your devices at the same time.

Home & kitchen deals

Krups Opio Steam & Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: was £156.99, now £80.99 at Amazon Krups Opio Steam & Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: was £156.99, now £80.99 at Amazon

The Krups Opio Espresso Coffee Machine has a 15-bar pump pressure and a steam nuzzle to froth milk. It’s an impressive machine that’s easy to use, and makes a great Christmas gift.

De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me: was £109.99, now £48.99 at Amazon De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me: was £109.99, now £48.99 at Amazon

A popular pod coffee machine, the De’Longhi Mini Me is easy to use, easy to clean and sits neatly on your kitchen counter. The adjustable drip tray makes this suitable for all cup sizes to expertly make your morning cup of coffee. It also comes with six boxes of pods to get you started.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova Smart Cooker has 7 appliances in one: pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer and yoghurt maker. It cooks food up to 70% faster than other methods and cleverly adjusts the temperature, pressure and time depending on what you’re cooking.

COMFEE Air Fryer: was £59.99, now £44.99 at Amazon COMFEE Air Fryer: was £59.99, now £44.99 at Amazon

Air fryers have been extremely popular this year and we expect they will be in the Boxing Day sales as well! The COMFEE Air Fryer has a 3.5 litre frying basket that makes delicious fat-free meals with 90% less oil using rapid air circulation technology. It’s 4.2 litre size makes it easy to store away or display proudly in your kitchen.

Tefal PerfectMix High Speed Blender: was £111.99, now £56.99 at Amazon Tefal PerfectMix High Speed Blender: was £111.99, now £56.99 at Amazon

The Tefal PerfectMix Blender has a powerful 1200W motor and six Powelix blades that blend up to 30% faster than previous Tefal blenders. It has three pre-set programmes, including ice crush, smoothie and auto clean.

Tefal OptiGrill+ Health Grill: was £167.99, now £88.99 at Amazon Tefal OptiGrill+ Health Grill: was £167.99, now £88.99 at Amazon

The Tefal OptiGrill+ Health Grill has six automatic cooking programmes that adapt the temperature to the type of food you’re cooking. The LED cooking level indicator accurately reports how cooked the food is.

Gtech Multi MK2 K9 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: was £169.99, now £119.99 at Amazon Gtech Multi MK2 K9 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: was £169.99, now £119.99 at Amazon

For a versatile and deep clean, the Gtech Multi MK2 K9 is a lightweight and convenient cordless handheld vacuum. Whether it’s stubborn pet hair or hard to reach areas, the Multi MK2 K9 gets into every crevice quickly and efficiently.

Health & beauty deals

Oral-B iO6 x2 Electric Toothbrushes: was £419.99, now £159.99 at Amazon Oral-B iO6 x2 Electric Toothbrushes: was £419.99, now £159.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B iO6 set of 2 electric toothbrushes have revolutionary iO technology and unique round brush heads for a professional clean and healthy gums. The interactive display monitors your brushing and offers feedback and reminders. Available in white, pink, grey and black.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL: was £450, now £299.99 at Amazon Philips Lumea Prestige IPL: was £450, now £299.99 at Amazon

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL is a top-of-the-range model that comes with three attachments: a large one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also features an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and sensitivity, plus it comes with a handy storage pouch.

Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

The Braun 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer expertly shaves, trims and styles your beard, hair, face, body, ear and nose. As well as the wet and dry trimmer, this set also comes with a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Razor plus extra blades and length combs.

BaByliss Men Super Stubble Beard Trimmer: was £110, now £49.99 at Amazon BaByliss Men Super Stubble Beard Trimmer: was £110, now £49.99 at Amazon

The BaByliss Men Stubble & Beard trimmer gives a precise shave on a range of beard lengths. The contouring head tracks the curve of your face for an accurate and comfortable shave. It’s cordless and can run for up to 70 minutes.

BaByliss Curl Styler Luxe: was £60, now £35.99 at Amazon BaByliss Curl Styler Luxe: was £60, now £35.99 at Amazon

The Curl Styler Luxe is an impressive styler that’s perfect for beginners or experts. It has quartz-ceramic coated plates and a barrel that heats the hair to form curls. It gives you long lasting results quickly and easily.

Body Revolution Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was £39.99, now £29.99 at Amazon Body Revolution Adjustable Dumbbells Set: was £39.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

The Boxing Day sales are the perfect time to shop for fitness gear, like the Body Revolution Adjustable Dumbbells Set. Everyone’s new year’s resolutions seem to involve getting fit and healthy, so update your home gym with these dumbbells. You can easily adjust the weight on them and turn them into barbells for more versatile workouts.

HOMCOM 8kg Flywheel Exercise Bike: was £109.99, now £79.49 at Amazon HOMCOM 8kg Flywheel Exercise Bike: was £109.99, now £79.49 at Amazon

Another great addition to your home gym is the HOMCOM Flywheel Exercise Bike. This exercise bike is easily adjustable with its 6 position seat and handlebar height. The LCD monitor records your statistics, including distance, speed, calories and time.

What categories to shop in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

Amazon Boxing Day TV deals Amazon Boxing Day TV deals

Amazon is one of best retailers to shop TVs with huge stocks on leading brands including LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony. Amazon has a wide range of sizes available, plus QLED, 4K and 8K displays.

Amazon Boxing Day Tablet deals Amazon Boxing Day Tablet deals

Amazon is a great destination for tablets, with a huge selection of Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more. If you're an Amazon Fire fan, Amazon regularly have deals across their Fire tablets both for adults and kids.

Amazon Boxing Day Laptop deals Amazon Boxing Day Laptop deals

Amazon has a vast laptop selection, including touchscreen, gaming, 2-in-1 and more. Discounts can be found on popular brands, including Apple, Microsoft, Asus, Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and Dell.

Amazon Boxing Day Headphones deals Amazon Boxing Day Headphones deals

Amazon's Boxing Day sale has great headphone deals on over-ear, in-ear, on-ear and more. Bose, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, Apple and more regular have their prices cut.

Amazon Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals Amazon Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals

Amazon has a full selection of coffee machines from bestselling brands including De’Longhi, Sage, Tassimo and more. Whether you’re looking for a simple pod machine, espresso maker or barista-style equipment, Amazon has it all and regularly runs deals on their range of coffee machines, pods, flavours and beans.

Amazon Boxing Day Fitness deals Amazon Boxing Day Fitness deals

Boxing Day is the time for people to get ready for their New Years' resolutions with top deals on gym and fitness equipment. Amazon have all the sporting and fitness equipment you could possibly need for your next challenge, including deals on smartwatches, exercise bikes and weights.

Amazon Boxing Day Alexa deals Amazon Boxing Day Alexa deals

Amazon's own brand has become extremely popular, including Blink, Echo, Fire, Kindle and of course, Alexa-enabled devices. Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks and more are discounted during the Christmas and Boxing Day sales, so make sure to nab some smart home tech today.

Amazon Boxing Day Beauty deals Amazon Boxing Day Beauty deals

Amazon has amazing discounts on bestselling beauty products and gift sets. Amazon’s beauty shop covers the full spectrum of health and beauty, including shower, haircare, makeup, skincare, pampering, nails and perfume.

Amazon Boxing Day Book deals Amazon Boxing Day Book deals

The Amazon Book & Kindle store is full of new releases, bestselling titles, audiobooks and more, all at great prices. The Kindle store has 99p books up for grabs every day. Amazon also offer regular Kindle Unlimited and Audible subscription deals.

Amazon Boxing Day Gaming deals Amazon Boxing Day Gaming deals

Amazon has a huge range games and gaming accessories. This includes games, consoles, cases and more from Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, PC virtual reality.

When is the Amazon Boxing Day sale?

The Amazon Boxing Day sale will start on the 26th December and run until the 31st December.

Amazon has been hitting it out of the park this year with their discounts. Their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were a huge success, saving customers huge amounts of money on popular brands and products. And of course, we can't forget about Prime day!

If you can’t wait until Boxing Day and want deals now, Amazon is currently running their last minute Christmas deals, perfect if you’re looking for gift ideas.