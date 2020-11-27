Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: AirPods, Amazon Echo, Samsung Galaxy and more

Amazon kicked the holiday shopping season into high gear this year, offering some of their best Black Friday deals as early as mid-October. As a follow up to this year's Prime Day, the e-tail giant has been slashing prices on items sitewide and to make things evn better, Amazon is officially starting its Black Friday sale a whole week early.

Amazon's giving bargain hunters and Christmas gift shoppers alike a whole week to beat the holiday rush with deals on Amazon devices including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and Fire TVs, student laptops and gaming laptops, 4K TVs, toys, video games, and everything else shoppers are looking take off the holiday shopping list.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2020

Browse thousands of early Black Friday deals at Amazon right now, with discounts available on just about everything you can think of.

Save big with new Epic Daily Deals or take advantage of ongoing savings now through Black Friday.View Deal

To help you make the most out of Amazon's Black Friday sale this year, we're covering the best deals at Amazon each day. You'll find the full list of Epic Daily Deals below, updated daily with the best flash sales and offers available.

Scroll further and you'll find the best deals available in specific categories including Amazon devices, electronics, audio tech, and other popular holiday products. There's new deals each day with bigger and better discounts as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Deals 2020: check out T3's guide to this year's best sales

Epic Daily Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon is offering new Black Friday deals each day with limited time flash sales and offers on apparel, cookware, games, TVs, and much more. Savings of up to 50% off can be found with Amazon's Epic Daily Deals, so check back often for new and exciting limited time Black Friday offers.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Here you'll find the most popular categories shoppers are browsing at Amazon's Black Friday sale. Some of the best deals you can take advantage of today are listed, but each category offers a wide selection of products on sale now through Black Friday. Amazon will be adding new deals daily, so check back often to see the top deals of each category.

Most Popular Amazon Black Friday Deals

Below you'll find the most popular deals happening right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale. These deals are getting a ton of attention with incredible savings and availability, so be sure to act fast if you see something you like!

Sony X800H 55" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $799.99 | Now: $699.99 | Savings: $100 (13%)

One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's XBR line of 4K Smart TVs come complete with features to take your gaming experience to the next level. HDR support, Dolby Vision, MotionFlow XR tech, this thing as it all. At just $699, this Sony X800H deal is unbeatable.View Deal

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB SSD | Was: $249.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

It's never cheap upgrading to an SSD, but thankfully Samsung's 860 EVO SSD is getting a $50 price cut during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Now just $200, this is an incredible deal on an SSD at $100 per TB. You can't beat Samsung quality on SSDs either, so pick this one up immediately.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm (Blue) | Was: $399 | Now: $379 | Savings $20 (5%)

Apple discounts tend to be few and far between, but we're in luck since Amazon is taking $20 off the new Apple Watch Series 6 for a limited time. This ones a fan favorite, so act fast if you're hoping to grab the new Apple watch on sale. Need more info? Check out our Apple Watch Series 6 review for more details!View Deal

Pandemic (Z-man Games) | Was: $44.99 | Now: $17.99 | Savings: $27.50 (61%)

Think you can manage a pandemic? With Z-Man Games cooperative board game Pandemic, now's your chance to find out. Work with up to 4 players to save humanity from an world-ending disease! It's also only $17.99, a much cheaper cost than that other pandemic we keep hearing about.View Deal

All Amazon Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: $49.99 | Now $29.99 | Saving: $20

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under $30 – ridiculously cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want. Check out our Fire TV Stick 4K review for more details!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: $29.99 | Now: $17.99 | Saving: $12

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favourites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K version, and it does HD video instead of 4K, with no Dolby Atmos advanced sound, but if you've only got a HD TV, that's not a problem.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was: $39.99 | Now: $27.99 | Saving: $12

For a bit more, you can also pick up the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, which offers the same HD performance as the Lite, but adds back in things like TV controls and Dolby Atmos support that the Lite doesn't have. If you want these things, then the extra is hardly going to break the bank. Check out our Fire TV Stick review for more details!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was $89.99 | Now $44.99 | Save $45

This is a regular Alexa speaker, but it also has a neat five-inch screen for showing information, and a camera for video calling. It's great for keeping in touch with people who also have Echo Show devices when you can't be together – and for half price, you can afford to gift them out get the family together virtually!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was $119.99 | Now $64.99 | Save $65

This works just like the Amazon Echo Show 5, but the bigger screen is better for watching videos, or for seeing people you're video calling clearly. Again, it's half price, making it perfect to spread around relatives you want to see.View Deal

Lowest Price Ever!!! Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | Was $49.99 | Now $18.99 | Save $31

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker at its best price ever! Now on sale for just $18.99. There's a new version of the Echo Dot out, but this version is actually smaller, and is cheaper still! If you want Echos around the house, it's perfect.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Was $49.99 | Now $28.99 |Save $21

Amazon’s diminutive smart speaker isn’t as small as the 3rd generation but it sounds better, does a better job with voice recognition and does everything the bigger Echo devices do. We didn’t expect to see deals on the 4th generation so soon, so this is a pleasant surprise.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) | Was $59.99 | Now $38.99 |Save $21

The same as the Echo Dot above, with with an LED clock built under the fabric, making it perfect for your nightstand. Get the complete Echo Dot experience with a slick LED clock interface, replacing that old alarm clock with a slick LED interface and voice control.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Was $59.99 | Now $38.99 |Save $21

The Echo Dot is the same device physically, but this Kids Edition comes in two cool alternative looks – a tiger and a panda. Even better: it has a customised version of Alexa built in, with extra kid-friendly content including a year of Amazon Kids+, which gives them access to age-appropriate audiobooks, educational skills, and games. It also limits other things they can do with Alexa, and provides a dashboard for parents to see what they've been doing.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | Was $99.99 | Now $69.99 | Save $30

The new Echo is obviously different from its predecessors: where they were cylindrical, this one is spherical. It comes in four colours and delivers even better sound than the previous model, and its new mics are great for voice recognition and easy to disable for privacy.View Deal

Fire TV Cube 4K w/ Alexa Built-in | Was: $119.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $40 (33%)

Fire TV Cube lets you put down the remote and dive straight into your favorite movies and TV shows with the sound of your voice. From across the room, just say, “Alexa, play Mandalorian on Disney Plus” and Alexa will respond to your request.View Deal

Fire TV Recast Over-the-air DVR (500GB) | Was: $229.99 | Now: $129.99 | Savings: $100 (43%)

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home or on-the-go with no monthly fees. Watch at home with a Fire TV device or Echo Show, or take your shows with you with the Fire TV mobile app on compatible iOS and Android devices or Fire tablets.

Fire TV Recast Over-the-air DVR (1TB) | Was: $279.99 | Now: $179.99 | Savings: $100 (36%)

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home or on-the-go with no monthly fees. Watch at home with a Fire TV device or Echo Show, or take your shows with you with the Fire TV mobile app on compatible iOS and Android devices or Fire tablets.

Amazon Kindle (Ad-Supported) | Was: $89.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $30 (33%)

Meet the Kindle, now with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of day. Purpose-built for reading, Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | Was: $109.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $30 (27%)

Meet the Kindle, now with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of day. Purpose-built for reading, Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | Was: $199.99 | Now: $139.99 | Savings: $60 (30%)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 includes enhanced security features for any home. With adjustable motion zones including the added near zone that reduces false notifications as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, the Doorbell 3 is the perfect home security upgrade.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3+ | Was: $229.99 | Now: $159.99 | Savings: $70 (30%)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 includes enhanced security features for any home. With the extended 4-second pre-roll that lets you see what happened before motion was triggered s as well as 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, the Doorbell 3+ is a steal at this price.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Was: $249.99 | Now: $169.99 | Savings: $80 (32%)

Answer the door from anywhere and watch over your home in 1080HD video with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You’ll get mobile alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 Bundle | Was: $339.98 | Now; $169.99 | Savings: $169.99 (50%)

Answer the door from anywhere and watch over your home in 1080HD video with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You’ll get mobile alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Paired with an Amazon Echo Show 5, this bundle at this price is unbeatable!View Deal

Toshiba 32" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $179.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $60 (33%)

Toshiba HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday and access to all the movies and TV shows you love. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Toshiba 43" UHD 4K Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (36%)

Toshiba HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday and access to all the movies and TV shows you love. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.View Deal

Insignia 24" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $149.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $70 (47%)

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.View Deal

Insignia 39" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $229.99 | Now: $139.99 | Savings: $90 (39%)

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.View Deal

Insignia 43" UHD 4K Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $299.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $100 (33%)

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Echo Dot deals

Lowest Price Ever!!! Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | Was $49.99 | Now $18.99 | Save $31

Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Gen is at it's lowest price ever of just $18.99 – $30 off it's standard retail price! Don't miss out on your chance to get Amazon's best smart speaker at it's cheapest before it runs out. Need more info? Check out our Echo Dot review for more details!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) | Was $59.99 | Now $38.99 |Save $21

The same as the Echo Dot above, with with an LED clock built under the fabric, making it perfect for your nightstand. Get the complete Echo Dot experience with a slick LED clock interface, replacing that old alarm clock with a slick LED interface and voice control. Need more info? Check out our Echo Dot 4th Gen review for more details!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Was $59.99 | Now $38.99 |Save $21

The Echo Dot is the same device physically, but features a customised version of Alexa built in with extra kid-friendly content including a year of Amazon Kids+. Access age-appropriate audiobooks, educational skills, and games as well as limits what your children can do with parental blocks and dashboards.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | Was $99.99 | Now $69.99 | Save $30

The new Echo is obviously different from its predecessors: where they were cylindrical, this one is spherical. It comes in four colours and delivers even better sound than the previous model, and its new mics are great for voice recognition and easy to disable for privacy.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: $29.99 | Now: $17.99 | Saving: $12

Anyone in need of a basic streaming stick, look no further than Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. For just $20, you get access to same content as the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K without extra TC controls or Dolby Atmos support. Perfectly simple for those who need it.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV deals

Lowest Price Ever!!! Insignia 43" UHD 4K Fire TV | Was: $299.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $100 (33%)

A killer deal on a 43" 4K Smart TV, this Insignia 43" Fire TV is at it's best price ever of just $199.99 – a whopping $100 off it's standard retail price. Looking to get into 4K on the cheap? Here's how you do it.View Deal

Insignia 24" HD Fire TV | Was: $149.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $70 (47%)

A great price for a great TV, Insignia's 24" HD Fire TV offers the complete Smart TV experience under $100. At an incredible $79.99, there's no better deal on an HD Fire TV than this one here. Don't miss out!View Deal

Insignia 39" HD Fire TV | Was: $229.99 | Now: $139.99 | Savings: $90 (39%)

Now 40% off, Insignia's 39" Fire TV is a deal too good to pass up. Grab this 39" Smart TV for just $139.99 today and jump into the world of streaming right from your TV without killing your bank account.View Deal

Toshiba 32" HD Fire TV | Was: $179.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $60 (33%)

Toshiba's 32" Fire TV offers an exceptional Smart TV experience at an incredible price, taking $60 off during Black Friday and making this TV deal and awesome buy. You'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 32" Smart TV.

Toshiba 43" UHD 4K Fire TV | Was: $329.99 | Now: $209.99 | Savings: $120 (36%)

Upgrade to the 43" 4K Fire TV from Toshiba for an even better experience, offering full access to standard and 4K ready content directly from your TV. Now just $209.99, this is your chance to save $120 and get yourself a snazzy cheap 4K TV.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Lowest Price Ever!!! Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case| Was: $249 | Now: $199 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Grab Apple's latest AirPods Pro true-wireless earbuds during Amazon's Black Friday sale for an incredible price of just $199 – a hefty $50 off the standard price tag. Active noise cancelling, easy setup and sync, Siri, everything you'd expect from AirPods only on sale! Need more info? Check out our AirPods Pro review for more details!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB| Was $899.99 | Now $799.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

With up to $150 off, the smaller of Apple’s Pro iPads is even more attractive: it’s packing an awful lot of power and that brilliant screen for not much more than you’d pay for an iPad Air. This is the most portable Pro but it’s no less powerful. Again, other capacities are available at different discount levels when you click through.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1TB | Was $1499.99 | Now $1349.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

This model has the most money off, but you can get all iPad Pro 12.9-inch models at a discount, starting from just $899. The iPad Pro may look like an tablet, but it has desktop-class power, a truly great screen and an impressive speaker system too. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday PC gaming deals

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Optical Gaming Keyboard | Was: $129.99 | Now: $99.99 | Savings: $30 (23%)

Get one of the fastest and most responsive gaming keyboards available under $100 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Razer's Huntsman optical gaming keyboard provides incredible personalization and response, making it one of the best gaming keyboards around!View Deal

Samsung CH890 Series 34" Ultrawide Curved Monitor (100hz) | Was: $600 | Now: $479 | Savings: $120 (20%)

While Amazon labels this "for business", this is an excellent gaming monitor that's getting a nice $120 price cut for Black Friday. Ultrawide displays offer an incredible experience in gaming, and while usually much more expensive, is well worth it under $500.View Deal

Logitech G935 Wireless DTS:X 7.1 Gaming Headset | Was: $169.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $50 (29%)

Logitech seems to be dominating Amazon's Black Friday sale, offering some incredible discounts on gaming gear and accessories. Grab Logitech's G935 7.1 surround sound gaming headset right now for just $119.99 – a massive $50 discount off the standard price tag.

Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse | Was: $79.99 | Now: $39.99 | Savings: $40 (50%)

The wired version of Logitech's G502 Lightspeed Wireless is on sale for a massive 50% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Now just $39.99, this is easily the best wired gaming mouse deal you'll find all season. Grab one now!View Deal

Amazon Black Friday clothing deals

Up to 50% off American Apparel clothing and accessories

Find men's and women's styles on sale right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale, with discounts as large as 50% or more on select products for a limited time.View Deal

Herschel Pop Quick Backpack | Was: $79.99 | Now: $34.99 | Savings: $45 (56%)

A long standing favorite with Herschel's signature style and durability, the Pop Quiz backpack features multiple storage pockets and organizers. A great backpack for those on the go, for school, or any purpose. At 50% off, it's a no brainer.View Deal

Diesel Men's Rasp NSSB Stainless Steel Quartz Watch | Was: $180 | Now: $87.50 | Savings: $92.50 (51%)

Save 50% on Diesel's stylish Rasp NSSB stainless steel watch. Now just $87.50, this is an excellent Christmas gift for someone in need of a new time piece. A discount like this is hard to pass up, for yourself or for someone else.

Peepers Women's See the Beauty Cat-Eye Reading Glasses | Was: $27 | Now: $20.24 | Savings: $6.76 (25%)

Built with proprietary Focus Eyewear filters, these lenses are built to protect you from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from the many screens we view every day. They do it with a bit of style, though, and are a great stocking stuffer.

New Balance Men's Dynasoft Trnr V1 Cross Trainers | Now Starting: $44.99 | Savings: 40% Off

Grab a pair of New Balance trainers up to 40% off right now during Amazon's early Black Friday deal offering. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, New Balance makes excellent cross trainers that are both durable and comfortable.View Deal

Levi's Men's 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans | Now Starting: $19.59 | Savings: 40% Off

Save on a pair of Levi's jeans over the holiday season, with Black Friday deals at Amazon right now on select styles and fits. Offers can be found on men's and women's styles, with savings of up to 40% off on select pieces.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday headphones deals

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case | Was: $159 | Now: $128.98 | Savings: $30.02 (19%)

Grab a pair of AirPods at one of their lowest prices in months. Now just $130, Amazon is offering Apple's standard AirPods with wireless charging case at a whopping 19% off. These will move quickly over the next few days, so act fast.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds w/ Wireless Charging Case | Was: $249 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $49.01 (20%)

Get a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds at their lowest price in some time – now just $199.99 at Amazon. Wireless charging case keeps the party going all day, with over 24 hours of battery life off a single charge.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds (Black) | Was: $149.99 | Now: $109.99 | Savings: $40 (27%)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless ANC Earbuds | Was: $169.99 | Now: $139.99 | Savings: $30 (18%)

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. When you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task, initiate Active Noise Cancellation with a touch.View Deal

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones (Green) | Was: $180 | Now: $59.95 | Savings: $120.05 (67%)

Equipped with massive 50mm drivers, JBL LIVE500BT Bluetooth headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on every playlist pops. Ambient Aware, TalkThru, and Amazon Alexa make the JBL LIVE 500BT one of the best headphones deals you'll find this Black Friday.

JBL LIVE 650BTNC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Black) | Was: $129.95 | Now: $99.95 | Savings: $30 (23%)

Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, JBL LIVE650BTNC headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on every playlist pops. When the music is the only thing that matters, the active Noise-Cancelling technology allows you to block-out ambient sounds so nothing disturbs your groove.View Deal

JBL Under Armour FLASH Sport In-Ear Headphones (Black) | Was: $169.95 | Now: $99.95 | Savings: $70 (41%)

The Under Armour IPX7 waterproof technology and Sport Flex Fit ear tips were crafted specifically for all condition training while the JBL Charged Sound was boldly optimized and tuned for motivation with deep bass. Now just $100, these earbuds are an excellent bargain.View Deal

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Black) | Was: $379 | Now: $339 | Savings: $40 (11%)

Bose Noise cancelling headphones 700 have redefined what wireless headphones can do. Keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants — perfect for music, navigation, weather, and more.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II (Black) | Was: $229 | Now: $159 | Savings: $70 (31%)

Exclusive technology delivers deep, immersive sound at any volume, making them the best sounding wireless headphones available. A dual microphone system rejects noise and wind so you'll be heard loud and clear, with enhanced side tone makes your voice sound more natural.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds | Was: $229.99 | Now: $168 | Savings: $61.99 (27%)

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.View Deal

Sony WI-C310/B Wireless In-Ear Headphones w/ Mic (Black) | Was: $39.99 | Now: $18 | Savings: $21.99 (55%)

A great little in-ear headset for home use and work use, at 55% off Sony's WI-C310 wireless headphones are an absolute steal. Up to 15 hours of battery life paired with Bluetooth pairing capabilities make it perfect for hands-free calling and voice assistant use.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

HP OMEN 15 15.6" FHD 144Hz RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop | Was: $1,519.99 | Now: $1,449 | Savings: $70.99 (5%)

When it comes to raw power and performance, the HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop makes no compromises. With an Intel® Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics, feel free to crank up the settings everywhere you go.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (Previous Model) | Was: $999 | Now: $849.99 | Savings: $149.01 (15%)

Apple's incredibly thin MacBook Air features a brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and an all-day battery life. Now $150 for a limited time, this is the best deal on Apple's MacBook Air that you'll find this holiday shopping season.

HP 17.3" Laptop 2020 | Was: $849 | Now: $689 | Savings: $160 (19%)

HP's tried and true workhorse laptop is getting a $160 price drop now through Black Friday at Amazon. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel i5, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it makes an excellent personal or student laptop at this price.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday TV & home theater deals

Sony HT-S350 2.1 Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer (Bluetooth / HDMI) | Was: $279.99 | Now: $148 | Savings: $131.99 (47%)

Enjoy deeper, richer bass and immersive surround sound With this S350 2. 1Ch sound bar. A wireless subwoofer, 320W total output, and HDMI ARC one-cable connection make it perfect for the essential home theater. Simple to set-up and beautiful to look at, this sound bar brings S-Force Pro front Surround to your content for a cinematic audio experience.View Deal

Sony X800H 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $999.99 | Now: $798 | Savings: $201.99 (20%)

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast, and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS Display for a more true-to-life picture.View Deal

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia PC Speakers (3.5mm) | Was: $99 | Now: $89 | Savings: $10 (10%)

Sit down at your computer or laptop and get ready to hear sound that seems to extend far beyond the actual speakers. It’s spacious and lifelike, made possible by TrueSpace stereo digital processing circuitry. You’ll notice deeper low-end performance and more detailed sound, thanks to the speakers’ ported cabinet design.View Deal

Samsung Q80T Series 65" UHD QLED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $1,799.99 | Now: $1,497.99 | Savings: $302 (17%)

As intelligent as it is beautiful. A Smart TV interface learns the content you like and makes suggestions based on what you watch. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. And with Object Tracking Sound, you won’t just see the action, you’ll feel it in your bones.View Deal

Jabra Speak 510 MS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | Was: $149 | Now: $88 | Savings: $61 (41%)

With the outstanding sound quality in the Jabra Speak 510 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker, everyone is heard during conference calls, making your meeting more efficient. Setup and use of the wireless speaker is a breeze – just connect via Bluetooth or USB and dial in.

