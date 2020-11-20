Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: The best deals on now

Amazon kicked the holiday shopping season into high gear this year, offering Black Friday deals as early as October this year. As a follow up to this year's Prime Day, the e-tail giant has been slashing prices on items sitewide.

Amazon's Black Friday deals are giving bargain hunters and Christmas gift shoppers alike an early chance to beat the holiday rush with deals on Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, toys, video games, and everything else on your holiday shopping list.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2020

Browse thousands of early Black Friday deals at Amazon right now, with discounts available on just about everything you can think of.

Save big with new Epic Daily Deals or take advantage of ongoing savings now through Black Friday.

View Deal

In an effort to help you make the most out of Amazon's Black Friday deals this year, we'll be covering the best deals at Amazon each day. You'll find the full list of Epic Daily Deals below, updated daily with the best flash sales and offers you'll find.

Scrolling further, you'll find the best deals available on specific categories including Amazon devices, electronics, audio tech, and other popular holiday products. There's new deals each day, with bigger and better discounts available as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Deals 2020: check out T3's guide to this year's best sales

Best Amazon Black Friday deals today

There's new Amazon Black Friday deals available each day, with flash sales and limited time offers popping up regularly. Save big on cookware, toys, appliances, and more with discounts and savings of up to 50% off select products. Check back daily for new and exciting offers!

Here you'll find the most popular categories shoppers are browsing at Amazon's Black Friday sale. Some of the best deals you can take advantage of today are listed, but each category offers a wide selection of products on sale now through Black Friday. Amazon will be adding new deals daily, so check back often to see the top deals of each category.

Amazon Black Friday deals: Amazon devices

Amazon is offering some great discounts ahead of Black Friday on Amazon devices. Save on Fire TV Edition displays, smart lighting accessories, Echo Dot smart speakers, and more with early Black Friday deals you just won't want to miss.

Fire TV Stick Lite w/ Alexa Voice Remote Lite | Was: $29.99 | Now: $24.99 | Savings: $5 (17%)

Fire TV Stick Lite comes with all the essentials you need to get set up and start watching with ease. And with 50% more power than Fire TV Stick (2019 release), Fire TV Stick Lite delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD.View Deal

Toshiba 32" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $179.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $60 (33%)

Toshiba HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday and access to all the movies and TV shows you love. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

View Deal

Insignia 24" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $149.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $70 (47%)

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.View Deal

Ring Smart Security Lighting – Pathlight 4-Pack | Was: $139.99 | Now: $97.99 | Savings: $42 (30%)

Add motion-activated lighting to your walkway, driveway, and other high-traffic areas to spark 360 degrees of brightened security. A battery-powered design allows for quick and easy installation. Pair it with the Ring Bridge (included in Starter Kits, or sold separately) for smart control to group with other Ring lights, motion sensors, doorbells, or cameras and to customize your entire home security with the Ring app.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: TV and home theater

Audiophiles and TV fanatics can catch some great offers on home audio setups, 4K Smart TVs, and more now through Black Friday at Amazon. Find deals on Samsung TVs and soundbars, JBL audio products, Fire TV Edition displays and more with discounts of 30% or more.

Sony HT-S350 2.1 Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer (Bluetooth / HDMI) | Was: $279.99 | Now: $148 | Savings: $131.99 (47%)

Enjoy deeper, richer bass and immersive surround sound With this S350 2. 1Ch sound bar. A wireless subwoofer, 320W total output, and HDMI ARC one-cable connection make it perfect for the essential home theater. Simple to set-up and beautiful to look at, this sound bar brings S-Force Pro front Surround to your content for a cinematic audio experience.View Deal

Sony X800H 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $999.99 | Now: $798 | Savings: $201.99 (20%)

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast, and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS Display for a more true-to-life picture.View Deal

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia PC Speakers (3.5mm) | Was: $99 | Now: $89 | Savings: $10 (10%)

Sit down at your computer or laptop and get ready to hear sound that seems to extend far beyond the actual speakers. It’s spacious and lifelike, made possible by TrueSpace stereo digital processing circuitry. You’ll notice deeper low-end performance and more detailed sound, thanks to the speakers’ ported cabinet design.View Deal

Samsung Q80T Series 65" UHD QLED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $1,799.99 | Now: $1,497.99 | Savings: $302 (17%)

As intelligent as it is beautiful. A Smart TV interface learns the content you like and makes suggestions based on what you watch. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. And with Object Tracking Sound, you won’t just see the action, you’ll feel it in your bones.View Deal

Jabra Speak 510 MS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | Was: $149 | Now: $88 | Savings: $61 (41%)

With the outstanding sound quality in the Jabra Speak 510 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker, everyone is heard during conference calls, making your meeting more efficient. Setup and use of the wireless speaker is a breeze – just connect via Bluetooth or USB and dial in.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: laptops and PCs

Find a good deal on laptops and PCs is already achievable thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday offers. Gaming laptops, personal PCs, student laptops and more can be found, with discounts of up to 30% or more on select models now through Black Friday.

HP OMEN 15 15.6" FHD 144Hz RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop | Was: $1,519.99 | Now: $1,449 | Savings: $70.99 (5%)

When it comes to raw power and performance, the HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop makes no compromises. With an Intel® Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics, feel free to crank up the settings everywhere you go.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" (Previous Model) | Was: $999 | Now: $849.99 | Savings: $149.01 (15%)

Apple's incredibly thin MacBook Air features a brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and an all-day battery life. Now $150 for a limited time, this is the best deal on Apple's MacBook Air that you'll find this holiday shopping season.

View Deal

HP 17.3" Laptop 2020 | Was: $849 | Now: $689 | Savings: $160 (19%)

HP's tried and true workhorse laptop is getting a $160 price drop now through Black Friday at Amazon. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel i5, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it makes an excellent personal or student laptop at this price.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deals: clothing and wearables

You'll find great deals on clothing and accessories within Amazon's early Black Friday deals and offers. Glasses, shoes, men's and women's apparel, and more are all on sale with new offers showing up daily. Find deals on active wear or grab a new pair of Christmas pajamas as a gift for cheap!

Peepers Women's See the Beauty Cat-Eye Reading Glasses | Was: $27 | Now: $20.24 | Savings: $6.76 (25%)

Built with proprietary Focus Eyewear filters, these lenses are built to protect you from the harmful effects of blue light emitted from the many screens we view every day. They do it with a bit of style, though, and are a great stocking stuffer.

View Deal

New Balance Men's Dynasoft Trnr V1 Cross Trainers | Now Starting: $44.99 | Savings: 40% Off

Grab a pair of New Balance trainers up to 40% off right now during Amazon's early Black Friday deal offering. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, New Balance makes excellent cross trainers that are both durable and comfortable.View Deal

Levi's Men's 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans | Now Starting: $19.59 | Savings: 40% Off

Save on a pair of Levi's jeans over the holiday season, with Black Friday deals at Amazon right now on select styles and fits. Offers can be found on men's and women's styles, with savings of up to 40% off on select pieces.View Deal

Diesel Men's Rasp NSSB Stainless Steel Quartz Watch | Was: $180 | Now: $87.50 | Savings: $92.50 (51%)

Save 50% on Diesel's stylish Rasp NSSB stainless steel watch. Now just $87.50, this is an excellent Christmas gift for someone in need of a new time piece. A discount like this is hard to pass up, for yourself or for someone else.

View Deal

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?

Amazon's Black Friday deals have already started, with many showing up as early as mid-October thanks to the delay of Prime Day. All month long, Amazon has been releasing early Black Friday deals as a lead up to the big day next week.

Shoppers with a good eye can already find savings of 30% or more on popular products across Amazon, with discounts on home and kitchen, smart home, TVs, headphones, and more happening right now.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 will be on Friday, November 27th.

Following Thanksgiving, Black Friday sales kick off usually on Thanksgiving evening and run through the following day. This year, retailers are doing things a bit differently.

Many are extending their Black Friday sales or starting early, with some retailers including Home Depot and Best Buy kicking off Black Friday sales as early as this month!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.