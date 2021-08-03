Best cheap Alienware gaming laptop deals for August 2021

Hoping to find a cheap Alienware gaming laptop on sale this month? You've come to the right place! We're big fans of Alienware laptops here at T3 and when it comes to high performance gaming, it's hard to beat the line up Alienware has to offer. From the ever popular Area-51m gaming laptop to the latest x15 and x17 rigs, Alienware laptops come loaded with the hardware needed to handle high performance gaming.

The price of these things, however, can be a big deterrent for those hoping to stick to a budget without sacrificing raw power. The good news is that Alienware laptops go on sale regularly, offering hopeful gamers a chance to grab one of these powerful gaming laptops cheaper than usually tagged.

With many of Alienware's gaming rigs featured on our best gaming laptops guide, T3 often recommends these as a go-to for serious gaming on the go. Whether you're a spec perfectionist who needs a high performance 4K gaming laptop cheap or you're someone who can handle grabbing something with a little less horsepower under the hood, Alienware laptops come in all shapes, sizes and budgets.

This guide is aimed at finding budget-friendlier options among Alienware gaming laptops. While many of these offers won't be the cheapest gaming laptop deals you'll find today, they'll be some of the best deals on Alienware gaming laptops you'll find across the net. Read on to find your new Alienware gaming laptop on sale cheap today!

Are Alienware gaming laptops worth it?

In comparison to most other gaming laptops on the market, Alienware rigs offer a great balance of power and performance. This does usually come at a higher price tag thanks to Alienware's recognition in the gaming laptop space, but that's why we put this guide together.

We always recommend you research the gaming laptops on sale that catch your eye the most, but at the end of the day Alienware gaming laptops are worth it for the right price tag. Some can be a bit overpriced for what they provide (in comparison to similar gaming laptops with like specs), but Alienware is a solid brand with a great reputation behind it.

If you do decide to pick up an Alienware gaming laptop on sale, you can rest assured you're getting a great mobile gaming rig. We would just recommend looking at the latest models to get the best specs possible, since older Alienware rigs are a bit outdated and may not provide the best performance for modern titles.

How much does an Alienware gaming laptop cost?

The lowest end of Alienware's latest offering starts at $1,379.99 for a brand new m15 R6 gaming laptop. A solid baseline setup for those in need of a good gaming rig that doesn't completely destroy your bank account, the m15 R6 comes standard with an 11th Gen i7-11800H Intel processor, 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 mobile GPU.

This is actually a great starting point for those who aren't familiar with gaming rigs. These specs ensure smooth and responsive gameplay in pretty much every game available today, but won't have the full power needed to max out the latest and upcoming titles with all the eye candy available.

We've included the starting prices of all of Alienware's latest gaming laptops below, but keep in mind these prices will quickly go up as you upgrade hardware and specs to suit your needs.

Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals

Alienware's latest entry-level gaming laptop comes loaded with some impressive hardware. (Image credit: Alienware)

A great gaming laptop for anyone who just wants a machine that works, the m15 R6 is Alienware's entry point. With a brand new rig starting at $1,379.99, the m15 R6 starts at a reasonable price point for the hardware under the hood.

Packed with an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H 8-Core processor, this solid gaming laptop can be spec'd with NVIDIA's latest RTX line of graphics cards. The base model comes with the RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, but can be upgraded with an RTX 3060 if desired. Base models include 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM but can also be upgraded to 16GB as well, ensuring super smooth gameplay and fast response times.

Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop deals

Previous generation m15 R4's offer an impressive setup for those in need of a high performance gaming machine (Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware's previous generation of the m15 gaming laptop runs a little bit higher than its new R6 counterpart, starting at $1,579.99 for a brand new rig. Many of these are dropping fast in price, however, thanks to the release of Alienware's latest generation of m15 and m17 Series gaming laptops.

Complete with a 10th Gen Intel i7-19870H 8-Core processor, the previous generation of Alienware's m15 gaming laptop can be spec'd with NVIDIA's latest RTX line of graphics cards. The base model comes with the RTX 3060 6GB GPU but can be upgraded with an RTX 3080 for even more processing power. Base models include 32GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM by default, nsuring super smooth gameplay and fast response times in any title.

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: Alienware)

With the m15 R3 on it's way out the door, shoppers may be able to grab these rigs at a pretty fair price. While they initially started around $1,800 for a new rig, these machines are discontinued and can only be found via third party sellers and retailers.

Spec'd with a 10th Gen Intel i7-10750 6-Core processor, the m15 R3 laptops come loaded with the RTX 20 Series GPUs to power your favorite games in all of their glory. They also feature 16GB DDR4 2666Mhz ram which ensures smooth framerates, loading and performance.

Alienware m17 R4 gaming laptop deals

A top choice for those who want power and performance along with the screen space to match (Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware's m17 R4 features an upgrade to the GPU alongside a much larger RAM pool, and features a larger screen for enhanced visuals and real estate. With a new m17 R4 starting at $1,799.99, for some the larger screen may not be worth the extra $400 over the m15 but the upgraded RTX GPU may just be the ticket.

Loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7-10870H 8-Core processor, the m17 gaming laptop can be spec'd with NVIDIA's latest RTX line of graphics cards. The base model comes with the RTX 3060 6GB GPU, but can be upgraded with an RTX 3070 if you so please. Base models include 16GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM but can also be upgraded to 32GB as well, ensuring super smooth gameplay and fast response times.

Alienware m17 R3 gaming laptop deals

Running with NVIDIA's RTX 20 Series GPUs the m17 R3 is ready for anything you can throw at it (Image credit: Alienware)

Stepping down to NVIDIA's RTX 20 Series line of mobile GPUs, the m17 R3 model is an excellent choice for gamers who need the best. Starting at $1,832.59 for a new setup, this thing runs a little more than the newer R4 counterpart but provides some impressive specs under the hood for the price.

Setup with a 10th Gen Intel i7-10750H processor, the m17 R3 gaming laptop can be spec'd with NVIDIA's latest RTX 20 Series graphics cards. The base model comes with the RTX 2070 8GB GPU but can be upgraded to the RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB. Base models include 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM but this can also be upgraded to 32GB as well, ensuring super smooth gameplay and fast response times.

Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop deals

Essentially a desktop gaming rig crammed into a laptop the Area-51m R2 is a gamer-on-the-go dream machine (Image credit: Alienware)

Touted as one of the most powerful gaming laptops available, the Area-51m R2 features overclocking abilities which is unheard of when it comes to mobile gaming rigs. Starting at $2,155.99, this beast of a machine sports a high price tag for a very specific reason – it's one of the best gaming laptops around!

Spec'd with a 10th Gen Intel i7-10700 processor, the Area-51m R2 gaming laptop can be built with NVIDIA's latest RTX 20 Series line of graphics cards. Fitted with the RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GPU, this beast can be upgraded with up to 64GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM for impressively fast load ups, gameplay and overall performance.

Editor's Recommendations

Along with your brand new Alienware laptop you bought on sale, consider grabbing some extra gaming accessories to take your mobile rig to the next level. We've got guides to help you find everything you need to get the most out of your new gaming laptop, including recommendations for monitors, keyboards and more!

