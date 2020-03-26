Best 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal at Walmart: $350 LG 55 inch 4K Smart TV sale

Check out one of the best 55 inch 4K Smart TV deals going on now at Walmart. Get an LG 55 inch 4K Smart TV for just $350 – a $100 savings!

Now that many of us are for sure stuck at home for the next two weeks thanks to stay at home orders, it's imperative that you've got a 4K TV ready to handle all the streaming and gaming you'll be doing.

Thankfully, you don't need to pay premium prices for a solid 4K Smart TV, with some great brands releasing solid 4K Smart TVs in the $500 range. This LG 55 inch 4K Smart TV for example was $449, already a great price for the 4K TV you're getting. Walmart's been nice enough to take $100 off, so you can pickup a brand new 4K Smart TV for just $350.

The features of this 4K Smart TV already justify it's original price tag, but for $350 you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal for the value. Stream your favorite movies, TV shows and more with hundreds of streaming apps available for download directly to the TV, including Netflix, Hulu, Youtube and more. You can also watch over 160 free channels with LG Channels streaming service.

For budget shoppers out there looking for the best 4K Smart TV deal available, take a serious look at Walmart's best 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal and save yourself $100.

LG 55 inch LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $449 | Now: $349 | Save $100 at Walmart.com

For those sticking to a budget, LG's 55 inch 4K Smart TV offers premium features at an affordable price. Complete with on-board streaming and apps, you get the full Smart TV experience without breaking the bank.View Deal

LG 55 inch LED 4K Smart TV Features

IPS 4K Display – view crystal clear images, movies and TV shows with almost 100% color accuracy

– view crystal clear images, movies and TV shows with almost 100% color accuracy LG Quad-Core processor – improves image quality, action and color by reducing video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and enriching colors

– improves image quality, action and color by reducing video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and enriching colors 4K Active HDR – optmized by LG's Active HDR picture adjustment, each scene displays at its best for an incredible viewing experience

– optmized by LG's Active HDR picture adjustment, each scene displays at its best for an incredible viewing experience LG Channels – stream over 160 channels including movies, TV shows, sports and more absolutely free

– stream over 160 channels including movies, TV shows, sports and more absolutely free webOS Smart TV – stream music and watch Netflix, Hulu, Youtube and more available directly from your TV

For those hoping to stick to their budgets but want a true 4K Smart TV experience, definitely check out Walmart's best 55 inch 4K Smart TV deal on this LG 55 inch 4K TV.