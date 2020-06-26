Best 4th of July Appliance Sales 2020: the best deals on appliances this Independence Day

With some of the best 4th of July sales kicking off this week, shoppers can find some excellent deals on appliances, furniture, home decor and more. Some of the best deals on appliances come around during July 4th sales, with retailers including Appliances Connection, Home Depot, Lowe's and more slashing prices on major appliances store wide.

Major brands including Maytag, Samsung, and Whirlpool will all be on sale with upwards of 50% off in some cases. Some sales, such as Appliances Connection's 4th of July Sale and Lowe's Celebrate 4th of July Sales Event, also include instant rebates of up to $700 when you purchases multiple appliances.

Best 4th of July Appliance Sales 2020

Appliances Connection 4th of July Sale | Save up to $800 when you buy multiple appliances

Now through 4th of July weekend, shoppers looking to upgrade their appliances can save up to $800 when you buy more than one appliances. Savings vary depending on how many appliances purchased, with a maximum savings of $800 when you purchase 8 or more appliances during Appliances Connection's 4th of July sale.View Deal

Home Depot Red White & Blue Savings Event | Up to 40% off + Save up to $600 instantly

Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings event features multiple deals on appliances with up to 40% off single appliance purchases, an instant rebate of $600 on select appliances as well as a tiered savings of up to $600 when you purchase 6 or more appliances.

View Deal

Best Buy Appliances 4th of July Sale | Up to 40% off select appliances

You'll find tons of good deals on large and small appliances at Best Buy during their Appliances 4th of July Sale event. Save upwards of 40% and more on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more now through 4th of July weekend!View Deal

Wayfair July 4th Sale | Up to 55% off select major appliances

Wayfair is running a massive major appliance clearance sale this 4th of July with savings of up to 55% on select major appliances including refrigerators, freezers, portable air conditioners and more. View Deal