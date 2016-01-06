Bang & Olufsen releases the only music system you'll ever need (if you're short on space)

We're big fans of Bang and Olufsen design here at T3, and their new all-in-one system, the Beolab 35, looks like another stunner.

Announced at CES, the new speaker should be the only one you'll ever need - especially if you don't have enough room for the company's £53,000 BeoLab 90s.

Read more: Google Home Max review: premium sound quality at a princely price

It's been designed to fill and entire room will well-balanced, wide-staged sound, wherever you place it. It's an independentsystem, with integrated access to TuneIn radio, Spotify and Deezer, as well as AirPlay, Bluetooth and DLNA.

The BeoSound 35 features a touch-sensitive edge and OLED display which allows you to control the essential functions.

The device will be available from mid-April with an RRP from £1,745.

And now for the topless shot:

In other Bang & Olufsen news, B7O Play speakers (the slightly more affordable ones) will now be compatible with Google Cast. This allows you to effortlessly stream to the BeoPlay A6 and second-gen A9.

"We believe that freedom of choice in streaming technologies is increasingly important to consumers, so we are proud to bring Google Cast to our network speakers”, says Corporate VP of B&O PLAY Henrik Taudorf Lorensen.