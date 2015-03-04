Bang & Olufsen celebrates its 90th birthday with a bang

Rose gold colours added to select products for an even more exclusive feel

By

It's not like Bang & Olufsen has a habit of churning out cheap rubbish, but the products from its new "Love Affair Collection" designed in a new "rose gold" colour for its 90th birthday celebrations are a step above the "normal" products.

Keen maths fans will be able to work out that B&O was started in 1925. The company, founded by Peter Bang & Svend Olufsen has always had a supreme reputation for amazing quality - especially in sound. Back then of course, Art Deco was still common as a design style, and that persists through to today, which gives the company's hardware a unique look.

If you've been waiting for an excuse to spend some money on B&O hardware, then might we suggest the company's flagship product, the BeoVision Avant 85. Which gets a marvellous bezel in the new colour for just £18,195 - it's usually £16,595. It does have more than just a nice design though, this is a 4K LED TV that offers the finest in picture and sound.

If you're looking to spend a bit less, and already have a B&O product, why not grab the BeoRemote One for £235. And if you have no other B&O things, then grab the £350 BeoPlay H6, which look stunning and sound absolutely beautiful.

Also on offer is a rose-gold-coloured BeoPlay A9, which is perhaps the company's oddest product. It's a gigantic speaker, shaped like a mirror and supported by three (also rose gold) legs. There are few speakers on the market that have quite the same impact visually as the A9. The anniversary edition costs £1,799 but will give houseguests plenty to talk about at dinner parties.

