Bang & Olufsen announces its first wireless headphones

Bang & Olufsen has finally cut the cord and created its first pair of wireless headphones in the BeoPlay H8.

Like all the biggest names in tech, Bang & Olufsen was on-hand at CES 2015 showing off all its latest gadgets, including the BeoSound Moment Speaker.

The high-end audio company also took time at the tradeshow to announce the BeoPlay H8, its very first pair of wireless headphones. The on-ear Bluetooth cans are ones to keep your eye out for, combining Bang & Olufsen's trademark quality sound with luxury materials to give it that premium feel.

Made of anodized aluminium, cowhide leather and smooth lambskin, the BeoPlay H8 are one of the most suave wireless headphones on the market that look just as good as they sound.

Not only do they walk the walk but they most certainly talk the tech. The BeoPlay H8 features a touch interface that lets you adjust playback, change tracks, answer calls, and turn on Active Noise Cancellation with only gestures

They're also very lightweight at just 255g, so they should be comfortable for long periods of time. On top of that the Beoplay H8 packs a pretty impressive battery. Bang & Olufsen claims they can last 14 hours on a single charge, which is very ideal for long commutes.

The BeoPlay H8 will be available in two colours on release: Gray Hazel and Argilla Bright. They will be available online and in select retail stores for £399 at the end of this month.